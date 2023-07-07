Dell launched a new global loyalty program with exclusive web3 data storage benefits provided by Oort

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies partnered with Oort, a web3 data cloud service provider, to launch a new global loyalty program with decentralized data storage. The program will be available for customers from Canada on July 7th, 2023, for US users from July 26th, 2023 then for over 10 million customers from the rest of the world.

Oort offers a new approach to Dell's loyalty program and provides data services that maximize privacy and savings.

Oort provided Dell customers with a decentralized storage service (DSS) including data storage and data migration that bridges the gap between web2 and web3 when it comes to data services and allows users to store, migrate, and retrieve data securely from anywhere, anytime. Also, it helps to save up to 60% compared with the most popular current solutions.

The new decentralized storage service is much more accessible to web2 users. They don't need to understand the complications of web3 and can just enjoy privacy, security, and cost efficiency.

"We chose to partner with Dell because of their global presence, established reputation for reliability, and commitment to innovation. By integrating our web3 data cloud services into their loyalty program, we are able to offer a seamless and secure customer experience backed by the trust and expertise of Dell," said Dr. Max Li, founder & CEO of Oort. "Our web3 data cloud offers a unique and innovative approach to Dell's loyalty program by leveraging cutting-edge decentralized technology to provide enhanced privacy, reliability, and cost efficiency. Additionally, it allows for seamless integration with other web3 applications and services, providing users with full control over their data anywhere anytime."

For web3 data cloud services, Oort has used a decentralized three-tier node architecture to achieve enterprise-grade performance:

Supernodes that support compute and database capabilities provided by Oort partners, public and private cloud servers.

Edge nodes support storage, data transfer capabilities, and improve the scalability, speed, and overall performance provided by Oort edge devices "Deimos".

Backup nodes that serve as data backup and archive provided by current decentralized storage networks such as IPFS.

The launch of Dell's latest customer loyalty program, Dell Rewards, is designed to foster strong engagement and deliver exceptional value to its vast network of over 10 million global loyalty program members. With a focus on enhancing members' lifestyles and businesses by fueling their passions and pursuits, this innovative program introduces a range of features, cutting-edge services, and member-only offers that cater specifically to the unique needs of Dell's esteemed customer base.

Comprising carefully selected Dell and Partner platforms, each offering member-only benefits tailored for Dell's loyal customers, this loyalty program is set to redefine customer satisfaction. Among these platforms, the inclusion of Oort DSS, the only web3 service in the program, reflects Dell's commitment to continuously introducing pioneering products to its valued clientele.

Dell Rewards is committed to fostering stronger connections, delivering exceptional support, and pioneering a new era of unparalleled service and innovation for its loyal customers.

More details about the Dell Rewards loyalty program are available here .

About Oort

Oort is an AI-powered data cloud that unifies global computing and storage resources, maximizing privacy and savings. It enables developers and businesses to build and scale their applications easily while ensuring their data remains secure and accessible. Users can store, process and interact with their data securely from anywhere in the world while retaining complete control. More details https://www.oortech.com/

Oort in Figures:

$6,2M raised investments

29,000+ nodes covering 106 countries

200+ patents held by the founder

Alliances with 20+ universities in the US

35 employees

Contacts:

Oort

Evelina Lavrova

evelina@decryptopr.io

View original content:

SOURCE Oort