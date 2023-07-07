Miami International Holdings Reports June 2023 Trading Results; MIAX Exchange Group Reports Multiple Volume and Market Share Records on Options and Equity Exchanges

PRINCETON, N.J., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported June 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
June 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 142.1 million contracts, a 39.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 16.24%, an 18.2% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 829.9 million contracts, a 25.2% increase YoY.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 57.2 million contracts, a 33.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.53%, a 13.0% increase YoY. MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 331.1 million contracts, up 21.2% from the same period in 2022.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 59.1 million contracts, a 61.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.75%, a 36.7% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reported record YTD volume of 342.5 million contracts, up 56.8% from the same period in 2022.
- MIAX Emerald monthly volume totaled 25.9 million contracts, a 15.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.96%, a 2.2% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.4 billion shares, an 85.2% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.86%, a 110.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities also set a daily market share record of 2.08% on June 2, 2023 and reached a record volume of 20.8 billion shares YTD, a 36.6% increase YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported volume of 271,495 contracts, a 21.9% decrease YoY and a 7.9% increase from May 2023.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 17,193 contracts, representing a 72.9% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 819 contracts.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
May-23
% Chg
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
Trading Days
21
21
22
124
124
U.S. Equity Options Industry
875,309,560
741,603,725
18.0 %
864,289,702
1.3 %
5,063,978,540
4,755,341,225
6.5 %
MIAX Exchange Group
142,120,689
101,901,906
39.5 %
140,868,015
0.9 %
829,863,120
662,756,370
25.2 %
MIAX Options
57,183,100
42,892,899
33.3 %
55,976,399
2.2 %
331,096,501
273,233,828
21.2 %
MIAX Pearl
59,058,771
36,593,211
61.4 %
58,677,926
0.6 %
342,516,530
218,434,846
56.8 %
MIAX Emerald
25,878,818
22,415,796
15.4 %
26,213,690
-1.3 %
156,250,089
171,087,696
-8.7 %
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
May-23
% Chg
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
41,681,408
35,314,463
18.0 %
39,285,896
6.1 %
40,838,537
38,349,526
6.5 %
MIAX Exchange Group
6,767,652
4,852,472
39.5 %
6,403,092
5.7 %
6,692,445
5,344,809
25.2 %
MIAX Options
2,723,005
2,042,519
33.3 %
2,544,382
7.0 %
2,670,133
2,203,499
21.2 %
MIAX Pearl
2,812,322
1,742,534
61.4 %
2,667,178
5.4 %
2,762,230
1,761,571
56.8 %
MIAX Emerald
1,232,325
1,067,419
15.4 %
1,191,531
3.4 %
1,260,081
1,379,739
-8.7 %
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market Share
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
May-23
% Chg
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
16.24 %
13.74 %
18.2 %
16.30 %
-0.4 %
16.39 %
13.94 %
17.6 %
MIAX Options
6.53 %
5.78 %
13.0 %
6.48 %
0.9 %
6.54 %
5.75 %
13.8 %
MIAX Pearl
6.75 %
4.93 %
36.7 %
6.79 %
-0.6 %
6.76 %
4.59 %
47.2 %
MIAX Emerald
2.96 %
3.02 %
-2.2 %
3.03 %
-2.5 %
3.09 %
3.60 %
-14.2 %
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
May-23
% Chg
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
Trading Days
21
21
22
124
124
U.S. Equities Industry
236,192
267,915
-11.8 %
233,966
1.0 %
1,396,922
1,578,845
-11.5 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
4,395
2,373
85.2 %
3,992
10.1 %
20,846
15,266
36.6 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
209
113
85.2 %
181
15.3 %
168
123
36.6 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.86 %
0.89 %
110.1 %
1.71 %
9.1 %
1.49 %
0.97 %
54.3 %
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options Contracts
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
May-23
% Chg
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
Trading Days
21
21
22
124
124
MGEX Futures Volume
271,495
347,471
-21.9 %
251,517
7.9 %
1,424,896
1,787,014
-20.3 %
MGEX ADV
12,928
16,546
-21.9 %
11,433
13.1 %
11,491
14,411
-20.3 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.
LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miaxglobal.com
