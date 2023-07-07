Neopets Hosts Fantastic Booth and Exclusive Party at San Diego Comic-Con!

An exclusive Neopian experience that brings fans together beyond the screen!

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neopets, the original virtual pet site that galvanised a generation of online gamers, is about to make waves at this year's San Diego Comic-Con! Neopets is not only bringing a fantastic booth to San Diego: they'll also be celebrating their devoted community with a once-in-a-lifetime Neopets Era Party that the Neopian Times will be writing about for decades to come!

Neopets San Diego Comic-Con (CNW Group/Neopets) (PRNewswire)

Neopets will be setting up shop at San Diego Comic-Con from Wednesday, July 19th to Sunday, July 23rd at booth #1129. Attendees can purchase exclusive, never-before-seen merchandise, meet The Neopets Team, purchase bespoke art prints signed by a TNT artist, and connect with special guest Erinn Pascal, Editor of Neopets: The Official Cookbook. And for one night only, lucky fans will have an exclusive chance to experience Neopia like never before at the Neopets Era Party, an immersive community event at Deck665 on Friday, July 21st.

"We can't wait to celebrate with our dedicated players and fans," said Michaela Thompson, Chief Brand Officer, Neopets. "We are so indebted to our wonderful community who have supported Neopets through the years; what better way to show our appreciation than to throw a Neopets SDCC party for the ages?"

The fully immersive throwback bash will time warp back to an era when dial-up internet, chat rooms, and the Neoboards reigned supreme. Come party with The Neopets Team and connect with other fans in person as we celebrate the past, present, and future of Neopets with a live DJ, Neopian-themed food and drinks, photo-ops, and swag bags full of exclusive merch! General admission tickets can be picked up at the Neopets booth, but a select number of VIP Tickets will be available to win—giveaway details coming soon. Capacity is limited and general admission tickets will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis.

Neopets Era Party attendees can expect an authentic Neopian experience, complete with a sneak preview of what's in store for the future of Neopets:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 - 11:30 PM (PST)

Location: Deck 655 (655 W Broadway, San Diego , 92101)

"It's been an incredible experience bringing the world of Neopets to our own through merchandising, and we can't wait to be able to take things even further with the Neopets Era Party," said Carlin West, founder & CEO of Carlin West Agency. "Having our partners all in one place to see the fan reaction in person is a worthwhile celebration on its own."

Fans will be treated to a fabulous blast of "Neostalgia" at the Neopets San Diego Comic-Con booth. The Neopets Team is excited to meet and greet fans at Booth #1129, which will be jam-packed with a variety of swag available for purchase, including:

Neopets: The Official Cookbook by Andrews McMeel Publishing

3 Neopets-inspired energy drink flavours & custom Neopets slushie cup by G FUEL

Neopets Tarot Cards by Geekify

Three Neopets SDCC specific themed pins and a matching lanyard from What's Your Passion Jewelry

Neopets Vaporwave Comic-Con t-shirts by H3

Limited-edition Neopets art prints drawn by TNT Fae

A variety of new Neopets holographic and die-cut sticker sets.

Fans can also visit the Upper Deck booth to purchase the limited edition Neopets Battledome trading card game promotional pack: a six-card set which includes two SDCC-exclusive cards.

For more information on Neopets, head to Neopets.com and join the community! Make sure to follow the Neopets social channels to keep track of all upcoming Neopets events, including highlights from San Diego Comic-Con:

About Neopets

Neopets is an immersive, online virtual pet game in which players can adopt, customise, and interact with Neopets in the vast world of Neopia. Known for its multi-generational, passionate community, Neopets offers players a vast world of storytelling, collecting, pet care, and exciting social gaming experiences. Since its launch in 1999, Neopets has galvanised unique adventures, games, stories, and challenges for over 150 million players worldwide.

About Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, global pop star Hatsune Miku, Winx Club, Pet Rock and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neopets