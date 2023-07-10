Andersen Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces' by Newsweek

Survey Identifies Andersen as a Leader Among Energy, Resources and Industrial Brands

BAYPORT, Minn., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been recognized as one of 2023 America's Greatest Workplaces Companies by Newsweek, in the Energy, Resources and Industrials category.

"We are proud to be recognized by Newsweek for our relentless efforts in fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where every Andersen employee is inspired to achieve their full potential. With a workforce of over 13,000 team members, we embrace the power of diversity in thought, belief, background and culture. These unique perspectives drive us to create innovative solutions for our current and future customers and make us an industry leader. It is our diverse talents and experiences and our shared commitment to our success that make Andersen a special place to work," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation president and chief executive officer.

The Newsweek Greatest Workplaces ranking recognizes the greatest workplaces overall, by state, and based on their performance in the following areas: empowerment of women, promotion of veterans, development of entry-level employees and support for LGBTQ associates.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the America's Greatest Workplaces in the United States by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 389,000 company reviews.

In addition to being named a 2023 America's Greatest Workplaces, Andersen has been recognized in several recent awards including:

Newsweek America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023

Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI)

Forbes World's Best Employer 2022

Forbes Best Employer for Women 2022

Forbes Best Employer for Diversity 2022

Forbes Best Large Employer for 2022

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

