Collaboration of Fire Authorities in the United Kingdom Select MSA Safety's M1 Breathing Apparatus

Five Fire Authorities, including West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority, turn to MSA Safety for Enhanced Firefighter Safety Equipment

PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today announced it has been awarded a $ 7 million contract to supply firefighters from five Fire Authorities in the United Kingdom with MSA's M1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and connected firefighter technology. The Fire Authorities include West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority; Cleveland Fire Brigade; Hereford and Worcester Fire Service; Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service; and Warwickshire Fire Service. The contract was formally awarded late last month, and equipment deliveries are expected to begin later this year. Today's announcement builds on the company's success in the region, coming nearly a year after the London Fire Brigade announced their selection of MSA respiratory protective equipment.

The New M1 SCBA from MSA (PRNewsfoto/MSA Safety) (PRNewswire)

The decision to upgrade the Fire Services' breathing apparatus technology was made after an extensive and comprehensive evaluation process, which was focused on utilizing enhanced technology to improve firefighter safety.

"The M1 SCBA was designed specifically for the European and International fire services, and it represents the most advanced, ergonomic and modular breathing apparatus our company has ever developed for those markets," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and CEO. "We are incredibly proud to establish this new partnership. Most importantly, we're honored that West Midlands and the consortium have entrusted MSA with the responsibility of protecting the men and women who keep the residents of one of the largest regions of the United Kingdom safe each day."

On behalf of the consortium, West Midlands' Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown commented, "Following a rigorous and competitive procurement process, we are excited to embark on a new journey in partnership with MSA Safety. They are industry leaders in the SCBA and telemetry sector, which aligns to our own aspirations for innovation and our digital and data advancement. The new M1 breathing apparatus sets have enhanced ergonomics and will improve our firefighter comfort and hygiene, and most importantly, their safety."

MSA Safety's Connected Firefighter technology was a key factor in the Authorities' selection of the MSA® M1 SCBA platform. A key feature of this enhanced technology is the MSA Entry Control Board (ECB), which is designed to meet the unique needs of the UK fire service. Serving as a cloud-connected fire-ground management tool, it provides Incident Commanders with air and alarm status of all telemetry-enabled breathing apparatus on scene. MSA's ECB is also capable of providing post-incident reporting and automated documentation and integrates seamlessly with FireGrid, a cloud-based MSA software platform that gives incident commanders the ability to evaluate and manage multiple situations in real time on scene, and from any location in the world.

Several other patented and customizable features that enhance ergonomics, hygiene and firefighter comfort factored into the Authorities' selection of the M1 SCBA. These features include the industry's lightest-weight backplate with a unique one-handed height adjustment; an advanced hip belt that evenly distributes the weight of the SCBA; and a padded harness that is fully water-repellent, making the entire SCBA system machine washable without disassembly. The M1 SCBA also includes a high-pressure cylinder connection for fast cylinder exchanges and is compatible with MSA's industry-leading G1 facepiece.

Mr. Vartanian noted that with this contract, four of the five fire authorities will be outfitted "head-to-toe" in MSA equipment. "Our 2021 acquisition of UK-based Bristol Uniforms has been instrumental in helping us build new relationships in the region and demonstrate the full suite of advanced safety technology available from MSA. The acquisition has also provided us with an expanded after-sales service network to better support firefighters through the entire lifecycle of their equipment. I know our entire team is very proud to have the opportunity to provide new levels of protection to the many fire service professionals who work across the United Kingdom," he concluded.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that help protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

MSA Safety Incorporated (PRNewswire)

