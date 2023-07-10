IEC Telecom Partners with Rivada Space Networks for Land and Maritime Connectivity

High security and low latency enable transformative digital communication

MUNICH, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks and IEC Telecom have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to enable innovative connectivity solutions for land and maritime communications.

Rivada's OuterNET will offer high speed, low-latency connectivity with full global coverage. (PRNewswire)

IEC Telecom is an international satellite service operator offering industry-leading satellite communication solutions to governments, public institutions, and enterprises across the world. IEC Telecom specialises in digitalization for the maritime industry as well as providing remote communications on land where GSM coverage is not available and delivering dependable communication for humanitarian operations and special missions. For urban networks, the company provides a powerful satellite back-up to ensure business continuity.

The communications landscape is developing rapidly with providers now able to offer first-generation low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. But not all LEO networks are created equal and what Rivada is now providing is the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. What sets Rivada apart is this unique next-generation architecture combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard data routers to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," where data stays in space, enables access to an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole reach, offering end-to-end latencies similar to or better than terrestrial fiber. By routing traffic on a physically separated network, Rivada provides a layer of defence for any organization that needs to securely share data over long distances.

For the humanitarian sector, IEC Telecom will leverage Rivada's OuterNET to provide leading NGO agencies with enhanced connectivity for the coordination of humanitarian efforts, the safety of remote workers, the security of NGO assets, and the sustainability of long-term operations. From housing and food distribution to education and medicine, all field requirements will be supported to allow humanitarian missions to expand their reach and multiply their scope of services.

In addition to land connectivity services, IEC Telecom will use Rivada's OuterNET to provide enhanced ICT infrastructure for the maritime environment, further expanding digitalization at sea. IEC Telecom offers cyber-secure network solutions optimized for the maritime sector. Powered by Rivada's OuterNET, these technologies will support digital decarbonization globally by helping vessels improve onboard operations, leading to reduced fuel consumption.

"This partnership supports IEC Telecom's commitment to pursue innovation for the best customer experience. Rivada's service will allow us to expand our network's SLA and offer high-throughput data connectivity 'fiber-like' in the sky versus DSL-like today," said Erwan Emilian, CEO & Partner at IEC Telecom Group. He added: "We are excited to explore cost-effective packages for the humanitarian sector and test the resilience of maritime connectivity in the open sea. We are confident that Rivada is on its way to becoming a key market player in the satcom world."

Declan Ganley, Rivada Space Networks CEO, said: "We are delighted to be working with IEC Telecom to support their high throughput voice and data services." Ganley added: "We are moving full speed ahead to deploy the first true OuterNET, with its unique data-connectivity capabilities. Both of our companies see the importance of providing ultra-secure, highly reliable low latency communications anywhere on the globe."

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks is set to establish and operate the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

About IEC Telecom Group:

IEC Telecom Group is a leading international satellite service operator with nearly three decades of engineering expertise in end-to-end low and high-throughput voice and data services. The brand's portfolio includes a wide range of hybrid satellite and LTE products, solutions, and value-added services. Optimised for the maritime sector. IEC Telecom Group delivers worldwide with regional offices across eight countries: France, UAE, Kazakhstan, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Turkey and Spain. For more information, visit: iec-telecom.com

