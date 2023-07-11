Anne Mahlum, Founder of Solidcore and Ambition, makes strategic investment in The Athletic Clubs, a New York based fitness start-up with a unique approach to group workouts

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent health and wellness founder and investor, Anne Mahlum, has strategically invested $150,000 in The Athletic Clubs (AC), a New York based fitness start-up that is a pioneer in 'squad training', a unique approach to group fitness.

"You have to offer something unique and effective to be successful in the fitness space and the AC's does this," said Mahlum. "The fact that you sign up for a squad and work out with that specific group of people at the same time is something no one else is doing in the fitness space."

This alliance is born out of Mahlum's extensive knowledge of the fitness industry and her ability to spot innovative ventures and capable Founders that align with her mission of empowering individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals. Drawing upon her unmatched history of revolutionizing the fitness industry, Mahlum acknowledges the tremendous possibilities within The Athletic Clubs.

"We're thrilled to have Anne's partnership to help us expand not only in NYC, but in additional markets starting in 2024," said Dane McCarthy, Founder and Owner of the AC's. "We're very effective at building community, which makes our model very sticky. In fact, our month to month-month-month retention of members has never dropped below 95%. That is something we are really proud of."

The AC has three locations in NYC, each named after the neighborhoods they serve; West Village Athletic, Greenwich Village Athletic and Williamsburg Athletic. Squad sessions include a mix of strength and conditioning and members also have access to morning and evening run clubs, and classes focused on teaching resistance training.

"Working out consistently with the same people is an organic way of getting to know people," said Johnson, the Head of Operations of The Athletic Clubs. We have found that when members really know and like the people they train with it has a profound impact on their ability to stick with it and actually enjoy the process of staying fit and healthy".

Research has found that the communal benefits of coming together with friends, and doing something difficult, while encouraging one another, pays dividends beyond exercising alone. A recent study observed that people who workout with friends had a 12.6% improvement in mental health, a 24.8% improvement in physical well-being, and a 26% improvement in emotional well-being, as well as 26.2% lower stress levels compared to people who train alone or with a group of strangers.

