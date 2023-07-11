DriveDown Launches Online Automotive Marketplace Redefining Enthusiast Car Buying Experience

Cleveland-Based Company Introduces New Way to Buy and Sell Cars

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveDownCars.com, a curated online automotive marketplace for enthusiast cars, is revolutionizing the car buying experience with its unique top-down pricing approach. The Cleveland-based company founded by two car fanatics aims to disrupt the traditional car buying and selling process, providing a seamless and transparent experience for both buyers and sellers across the nation.

Unlike traditional car marketplaces and auctions, DriveDown is a Buy Now platform. What sets DriveDown apart is that each accepted vehicle is listed at an initial offering price and drops in price daily until it is sold, with a 7 day limit (reserve price). Buy Now today, or wait for a lower price tomorrow, but risk missing out to other interested buyers. Additionally, Proxy Offers can be placed to set it and forget it.

DriveDown eliminates the hassle of negotiation for both buyers and sellers, with a completely free platform for sellers and an industry-standard 5% Buyer's Fee for buyers. Acting as a "matchmaking service" for enthusiast automobiles, DriveDown leverages its marketing resources and vast network to ensure an elevated and stress-free selling experience, while providing a curated selection of high-quality vehicles for buyers.

"We are thrilled to introduce DriveDown to the automotive market," said Mitch Scher, Co-Founder and CEO of DriveDown. "Our platform offers a new and exciting way to buy and sell enthusiast cars online, saving people their most valuable asset – time. With unmatched transparency and our innovative top-down pricing approach, we empower buyers and sellers to make informed decisions while utilizing the benefit of built-in negotiation. DriveDown puts users in the driver's seat, allowing them to buy a car at the price they're comfortable with. We envisioned a way to build something great for the car community, and now it has come to fruition."

DriveDown's co-founders come from multi-generational automotive families and believe that the enthusiast car market is still largely untapped. After recently launching, DriveDown has been met with remarkable success, accumulating tens of thousands of views, and maintaining an impressive sell-through rate. The company offers an incentivized Partnership Program, with over a dozen affiliates and dealerships already enrolled. DriveDown is an exciting new platform, and is free to join!

About DriveDown

DriveDown is a curated online automotive marketplace for enthusiast cars, utilizing a new and innovative top-down pricing approach. The transparent pricing saves the buyer and seller time with built-in negotiation. Every accepted vehicle is listed at an initial offering price, and drops in price daily until it is sold, with a 7 day limit. Buy Now today, or wait for a lower price tomorrow, but risk missing out to another buyer.

