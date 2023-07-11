IRIS and AEYE Health Announce Partnership to Provide AI Screening to Market

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS), a leader in retinal screening technology, today announced a partnership with AEYE Health, a leading artificial intelligence company for retinal imaging and diagnostics. Under the agreement, IRIS will license AEYE Diagnostic Screening (AEYE-DS) from AEYE Health, which is an FDA-cleared AI technology that seamlessly integrates with the IRIS Solution.

This partnership allows IRIS customers to use AEYE-DS for the autonomous detection of diabetic retinopathy alongside the IRIS Solution and receive an instantaneous result using only one image per eye. In an FDA clinical study (clearance K221183) for the detection of more-than-mild diabetic retinopathy, the AEYE-DS was found to have 93% sensitivity and over 91.4% specificity using one image per eye captured by the Topcon NW400 fundus camera.

"We are pleased to partner with AEYE Health. Now a number of IRIS customers can utilize the best-in-class artificial intelligence tool for the early detection of diabetic retinopathy," said Steve Martin, CEO of IRIS. "Their unique single-image-per-eye screening requires less work and produces superior accuracy as demonstrated in their clinical trial. Furthermore, we are excited about the additional camera models that will be available for use with AEYE-DS in the future."

"This partnership with IRIS allows AEYE Health to reach a higher level of adoption due to IRIS's impressive footprint in over 600 clinics, pharmacies, and labs," said Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO of AEYE Health. "In the future, our hope is to provide a camera option that IRIS customers can leverage in the 150,000 annual DR screenings that are performed during in-home visits."

About IRIS

Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems' (IRIS) mission is to end preventable blindness. Their end-to-end comprehensive diagnostic solution enables the provision of retinal imaging services in a variety of settings to persons at risk for developing sight-threatening diseases. The IRIS software is an FDA Class II cleared cloud-based platform which offers clients the unique ability to customize their program from hardware to workflow, ultimately improving quality, increasing access, and reducing costs, but most importantly helping to end vision loss due to diabetic retinopathy. For more information, visit www.retinalscreenings.com.

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is a digital health company that provides fully autonomous, AI-based diagnostic screening solutions for retinal imaging with best-in-class clinical results and superior usability including single-image-per-eye screening. The company aims to make diagnostic screening practical, accurate and accessible. AEYE Health enables point-of-care screening for diabetic retinopathy to ensure that diabetics are regularly screened for diabetic retinopathy.

