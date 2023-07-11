Lean Solutions Group Welcomes Chris Strammiello as Chief Revenue Officer

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a nearshore and offshore services provider, is pleased to announce Chris Strammiello has joined as its chief revenue officer. Strammiello brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, strategic operations and marketing to his new role.

"As a global sales executive with a wealth of experience running large sales organizations, leading M&A activities, building high-performing teams and driving change, I am eager to take on my new role as chief revenue officer at Lean Solutions Group," said Strammiello. "As a rapidly growing company, I am excited to drive business growth through effective strategies and operations."

Prior to joining Lean Solutions Group, Strammiello served as the senior vice president of channel sales at Kofax and previously held leadership roles at Nuance and Xerox.

"Chris is a proven leader across global organizations and the right executive for overseeing and optimizing all revenue-generating activities within Lean Solutions Group," said Robert Cadena, CEO. "He has a unique leadership style and ability to build high-performance teams based on trust and rapport. We are excited to see what he can accomplish at LSG."

Strammiello earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Connecticut.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of more than 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provides, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

