Prostate Cancer Foundation partners with Digital Science Press / UroToday to launch NEW patient-centered website

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), in collaboration with UroToday, is proud to announce the development and launch of a new educational website Prostate Cancer Patient Voices. This groundbreaking platform puts patients at the heart of the conversation, empowering them with the necessary tools to advocate for their own prostate cancer journey. As a trailblazing initiative in patient empowerment, this website takes the lead as the first platform of its kind, placing an exclusive focus on sharing powerful and inspiring patient stories.

Among cancer patient-centered websites, Prostate Cancer Patient Voices is unique in that it is driven by evidence-based research while it creates a platform for patients to share their personal story and learn from others. By partnering with over a dozen physicians in the field, we have produced a website that is rooted in quality research, giving patients the accurate, evidence-based information they need following a diagnosis of prostate cancer. It also allows patients to hear from other patients about their experiences with prostate cancer, a top priority gathered in our market research for the site.

Prostate Cancer Patient Voices provides the necessary bridge between physician and patient. When a patient visits the website, they will feel seen, heard, and fully supported. They will know that they are not alone . The site is formulated in such a way that takes each patient from adequately understanding their diagnosis to finding ways to live fully functioning with prostate cancer and the best quality of life possible. If a newly diagnosed patient is still searching for answers after leaving the doctor's office, or if he is looking for words of encouragement from someone who has already gone through this journey, Prostate Cancer Patient Voices is his most valuable tool.

"At Prostate Cancer Patient Voices, we help the patient identify where they are on their pathway and then find resources to hear from other men who are in those same places at that point in time. Our goal is to let this become a portal that is really for patients, by patients," says Gina Carithers, Founder and CEO, Digital Science Press, LLC – UroToday.

We are thrilled to announce Bayer Pharmaceuticals as our Platinum level sponsor. Their generous contributions over the past two years were instrumental to the development and launch of the Prostate Cancer Patient Voices website. Bayer's oncology efforts focus on differentiated approaches that have the potential to transform the lives of people impacted by cancer through science and innovation, addressing areas where the patient need is greatest to make a meaningful difference to their lives. Prostate cancer is a key focus for Bayer, as they work to address the unique needs of those living with prostate cancer across different stages of the disease – from advancing innovative treatments, allowing patients to continue their everyday activities, to supporting valuable independent educational initiatives such as Prostate Cancer Patient Voices. Learn more at: bayer.com.

"Navigating the prostate cancer treatment landscape can be challenging especially for someone newly diagnosed. At Bayer, we are committed to addressing unmet patient needs in prostate cancer through continued investment in patient education," says Frank Verholen, Vice President and Head of the Genitourinary Division of Medical Affairs for Bayer Pharmaceuticals. "We are proud to sponsor the launch of Prostate Cancer Patient Voices, working alongside the Prostate Cancer Foundation, to empower patients and caregivers to receive reliable, evidence-based information and help them feel supported throughout their journey."

With Bayer's generous support, we can have a greater impact against prostate cancer by increasing awareness, delivering informative education, and supporting patients and their families affected by this disease. Prostate Cancer Patient Voices is a valuable resource for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals alike.

"For any newly diagnosed patient, take a deep breath, and keep your wits about you. Approach it as a problem to be solved and seek out the best care that you can get. It's your life. it's your future."



Michael Salvadore Jr., a Prostate Cancer Patient Voices patient collaborator

