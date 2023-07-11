Transforming Data Privacy: Intermedia Launches AI Transcription Redaction for Intermedia's Contact Center Solution

AI Transcription Redaction, the latest addition to the Intermedia AI Interaction Insights suite, leverages Intermedia SPARK AI™ technology to remove sensitive data from call transcriptions in Intermedia Contact Center, enhancing data privacy and security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions – including voice, video, chat, contact center, email, file management, productivity applications, and more – to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the launch of AI Transcription Redaction, a new data privacy and security feature designed to automatically identify and redact sensitive customer information from Intermedia Contact Center voice transcriptions. Powered by Intermedia SPARK AI technology, AI Transcription Redaction is the most recent addition to Intermedia AI Interaction Insights – a suite of features developed for Intermedia's omnichannel Contact Center solution that leverages AI technology to automatically transcribe customer calls, summarize them, flag interactions for review based on key words and phrases, and provide instant sentiment analysis of each call.

Intermedia Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intermedia) (PRNewswire)

With AI Transcription Redaction, businesses can now better safeguard valuable data while providing an additional layer of critical protection and customer privacy. The solution intelligently and automatically removes various types of sensitive data from Intermedia Contact Center call transcriptions and summaries, including personally identifiable information such as social security numbers, passwords, and dates of birth. It also removes payment card data like bank account and credit card information, as well as personal health information such as medication details and patient IDs. AI Transcription Redaction's flexible design allows administrators to turn the solution on or off as needed but is enabled by default on transcription-enabled queues. Redactions will also persist when transcriptions are archived. These measures help ensure immediate and ongoing protection for sensitive data.

"Intermedia's introduction of AI Transcription Redaction to their product suite demonstrates their drive to address critical data privacy concerns in contact center operations," said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "By leveraging the latest developments in AI technology, businesses can provide additional layers of protection and ensure customer privacy. Carefully applied AI technology can deliver real and meaningful value in enhancing data security and compliance with industry regulations."

AI Transcription Redaction joins AI Call Transcription, AI Sentiment Analysis, AI Interaction Summary (Beta), AI Evaluator, and AI Meeting Notes & Action Items as Intermedia solution features that utilize Intermedia SPARK AI technology. By harnessing Generative AI, Large Language Models, and Natural Language Processing, Intermedia SPARK AI is helping businesses both large and small enhance employee collaboration, efficiency, productivity, and customer care.

"The introduction of AI Transcription Redaction to our suite of Intermedia SPARK AI-powered features is another example of how Intermedia identifies opportunities for business improvement, and then develops and delivers the technologies that provide the solution," said Irina Shamkova, EVP of Product Management at Intermedia. "Data security and customer privacy are paramount concerns for businesses today, especially in the context of contact center and customer service operations. By automatically redacting sensitive data during the call transcription process, businesses can quickly and efficiently safeguard their customers' information while remaining compliant with industry regulations. Intermedia SPARK AI technology is transforming how businesses work, and AI Transcription Redaction is just the latest example of how this technology, when carefully and thoughtfully applied, can deliver real and meaningful value."

AI Transcription Redaction is available to current Intermedia Contact Center customers with AI Interaction Insights enabled at no additional cost.

For more information on AI Transcription Redaction and all of Intermedia's AI cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions, please visit https://www.intermedia.com/products/spark-ai.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support six times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 8,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Contact

Mariel Santos

Intermedia

650.241.3025

msantos@intermedia.com

Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2021 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intermedia