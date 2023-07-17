ANJALI SUD TO LEAD TUBI AS NEW CEO

Sud Joins as Tubi Becomes the Most Watched Free TV and Movie

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) free ad-supported streaming service, today announced the appointment of Anjali Sud as Chief Executive Officer for the company, effective September 1, 2023. Sud, who will report to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group, joins as Tubi recently became the most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the U.S.

"Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership," said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group. "As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership."

Sud has spent the last decade enabling the world to make and share high-quality content. Under Sud's leadership as CEO of Vimeo, the platform established itself as the home for video creators and professionals worldwide, building a thriving community of over 300 million users and generating scaled revenue growth and significant cash flow. Before her tenure at Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon. She succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's Founder & CEO.

Tubi has already made a significant impact on the media industry as one of the first to provide free access to great entertainment for millions. Today Tubi offers the world's largest content library through a hyper-personalized platform that was purpose built for diverse stories, audiences and advertisers. Tubi reaches 64 million monthly active users and recently surpassed PlutoTV, Peacock and HBO Max in total TV viewing minutes, according to Nielsen.

"We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences," said Anjali Sud. "The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world's stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity."

Tubi is at the core of FOX's digital business unit, Tubi Media Group, led by Paul Cheesbrough, which includes Tubi, AdRise, Blockchain Creative Labs and Credible, as well as the digital platforms and teams that underpin FOX's wider digital business in news, sports and entertainment.

Tubi is the most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the U.S. and is dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. The company engages diverse audiences through a personalized experience and the world's largest content library of 50,000 titles, more than 200 FAST channels and a growing collection of Tubi Originals. Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group division of Fox Corporation, which oversees the company's digital businesses.

