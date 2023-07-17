Harbour Group's Cattron Acquires BWI Eagle, LLC

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattron, a subsidiary of Control Solutions, a Harbour Group company, has acquired BWI Eagle, LLC ("BWI Eagle"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BWI Eagle designs and manufactures industrial wireless remote controls, conveyor speed switches, proximity sensors and other electronic specialty products that increase safety and productivity in commercial, industrial, and residential applications. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Butler, Pa.

Mr. Fox commented, "BWI Eagle further expands Cattron's market leading product offering and extensive application knowledge. BWI's products add to our safety solutions offering, complementing a portfolio that addresses a full range of customer requirements. BWI Eagle is a well-established brand in the U.S. market with a customer-centric focus offering products configured to meet specific needs and applications."

Ryan Wooten, CEO of Control Solutions, added: "The addition of the BWI Eagle portfolio further enhances our ability to offer complete solutions to our customers. Together with BWI Eagle, we have additional options for range, functionality, and safety levels which will allow us to serve customers in new markets and better serve existing customers seeking additional control and safety products."

About Control Solutions

Control Solutions and its subsidiaries provide an extensive suite of machine control solutions, including remote control, engine control, process automation and telemetry, to industrial equipment markets under the Cattron, LOFA, Tyro, and DynaGen brands.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 226 companies in 49 different industries.

