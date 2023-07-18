Verkada recognizes ConvergeOne as its national Partner of the Year, continues investment in Channel Sales with new program improvements for partners

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, recognized ConvergeOne as its National Partner of the Year for its expertise in implementing and integrating Verkada's solutions within diverse and complex environments.

In the past year, ConvergeOne has quickly become a top performing Verkada partner across all key metrics – spanning commitment to customer satisfaction to technical proficiency.

"Our partners are at the heart of our business," said Caleb Augustin, Head of Channel Sales. "ConvergeOne represents exactly why: their thoughtfulness, deep expertise, and customer-first approach ensures that together, we deliver real value to our customers. We're so proud to have them as a strategic partner and as this year's National Partner of the Year."

"ConvergeOne is honored to be recognized as Verkada's National Partner of the Year," said Kyle Wewe, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, ConvergeOne. "Verkada shares ConvergeOne's commitment to customer success through the implementation of transformative solutions that help our customers build experiences, secure what matters and connect like never before."

Verkada continues to scale and invest in its Partner resources and community. In just the past 12 months, Verkada has grown its global Partner community 38 percent – now totaling more than 5,500 across 87 countries – and grown the global channel organization that supports it more than 100 percent.

Verkada also recently announced improvements to its Partner Program, including creating two categories for partners: Preferred and Authorized. Preferred Partners will have exclusive partner benefits, including receiving more leads, NFR discounts and access to Verkada's Executive Briefing Center in its San Mateo headquarters.

Verkada also launched a Partner Advisory Council to enable regular feedback on channel initiatives and collaboration with our executive team, and revamped its Partner Demo Environment to make it even easier for channel partners to share the power of Verkada's platform.

For more information on Verkada's partner programs, visit www.verkada.com/partners.

About Verkada

Verkada is leading the cloud-managed enterprise building security industry by enabling over 17,000 organizations in over 70 countries to protect their people and property in a way that respects individuals' privacy. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms - provide unparalleled visibility through a single cloud-based software platform. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing transformative solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at convergeone.com.

