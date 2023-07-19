Pet Partners to Host 6th Annual World's Largest Pet Walk on September 23

- Fundraiser highlights the powerful impact pets have on human health and well-being. -

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th annual Pet Partners World's Largest Pet Walk presented by Wellness Pet Company is happening on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Pet Partners, the nation's leading nonprofit registering nine species of therapy animals for animal-assisted interventions, is inviting people around the world to get out their walking shoes, grab their leashes, and join the walk this year to support therapy animal teams. These teams make a lasting impact in their communities with each visit they make.

Participants are encouraged to walk at any time, at any distance, and in any location on September 23, or any date during the month. Whether participants gather with friends and family for a casual stroll around the block, lead a group walk in their community, or take a quiet hike with their furry friend, Pet Partners is excited for people to take steps with their pets. As a special thank you to those who fundraise, Pet Partners is offering incentives such as pet bandanas, commemorative T-shirts, and more.

"We appreciate everyone who raises money for Pet Partners while doing something they already enjoy – walking with their pets!" said C. Annie Peters, President & CEO of Pet Partners. "The World's Largest Pet Walk provides a positive space for anyone to spend time with their pet while also benefiting their community by raising vital funds to help share the love of a therapy animal."

Funds raised through the World's Largest Pet Walk support Pet Partners' Therapy Animal Program, which is made up of visiting therapy animal teams who bring comfort and joy to members of the public, typically in facility settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, veterans' facilities, schools, libraries, airports, and at workplace well-being events. Pet Partners teams make millions of visits each year.

There is no registration fee to join the World's Largest Pet Walk, but Pet Partners encourages supporters to fundraise. Many participants raise money in honor of their own pet. The walk is also an excellent opportunity for employee engagement and corporate support. Returning sponsors Wellness Pet Company and Blue Shield of California have teams that will be participating in the walk again this year. To sign up, visit worldslargestpetwalk.org or email worldslargestpetwalk@petpartners.org for more information.

Pet Partners is the leader in the therapy animal field for registering volunteer teams. Since 1977, we have supported thousands of teams in making millions of meaningful visits across the country and around the world. Through the human-animal bond, we can improve the physical, social, and emotional lives of both the people and animals involved. Pet Partners supports volunteer teams by offering the highest quality preparation, an unmatched approach to evaluation and registration—for nine different types of animals, and a focus on connections. We elevate the importance of therapy animal visits, and our teams help build a healthier and happier world for us all. Whether or not you have a pet, learn more about sharing the human-animal bond by visiting petpartners.org.

