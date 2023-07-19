Verra Mobility Appoints Katrina Sevier as Chief People Officer

MESA, Ariz., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Katrina Sevier as Chief People Officer.

Katrina Sevier joins Verra Mobility as new Chief People Officer (PRNewswire)

Ms. Sevier joins Verra Mobility from global digital business services provider Teleperformance, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Teleperformance USA and oversaw the transformation of the human resources organization in the U.S. She brings more than 16 years of experience as a human resources leader for technology and financial services organizations.

As Chief People Officer, Ms. Sevier will oversee Verra Mobility's global human resources strategy and be responsible for HR operations, compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, talent management, employee engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"I'm honored to welcome Katrina Sevier to Verra Mobility," said David Roberts, president and CEO, Verra Mobility. "Her experience leading, growing and transforming HR organizations will be instrumental as we continue to build engaging and fulfilling workplace experiences at our company. She shares our vision of being the leader in smart mobility and serving our global customers at the highest point of need, with the best people doing their best work."

Ms. Sevier's experience includes serving as Chief People Officer of Sightline Payments, an integrated omnichannel payment technology provider. She also served as vice president of human resources for Western Union's Finance and Global operations business. She was also the director of human resources at Interpublic Group of Companies, a global leader in marketing, communication and creative services.

Ms. Sevier earned her Bachelor of in Arts in American Studies and Organizational Theory from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Verra Mobility's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Verra Mobility, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Verra Mobility's other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Verra Mobility's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Eric Krantz Mark Zindler eric.krantz@verramobility.com mark.zindler@verramobility.com

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verra Mobility