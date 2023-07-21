Avatar.One: The next-generation avatar platform to create, play and collect 1-of-1 3D avatars

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatar.One, a new avatar platform launched by the team at MetaMundo, announces itself today and is set to revolutionize the way you create, own and play with your 3D avatar across the web and gaming. With the digital avatar market projected to grow from $10 billion in 2020 to $525 billion by 2030 according to Bloomberg, Avatar.One is poised to capitalize on this growth.

The Avatar Maker

At the heart of Avatar.One lies its next-gen avatar maker, empowering users to effortlessly create high-quality 3D avatars. It will offer a myriad of customizable body traits, including hair, clothing, lower body, and face. Additionally, for users seeking true ownership the maker gives individuals the opportunity to claim a verifiable unique 1-of-1 avatar.

Interoperability: Seamless Integration Across the Immersive Web

To ensure maximum cross platform compatibility, every avatar created on Avatar.One is outputted as a VRM format file, the interoperable avatar standard championed by the Metaverse Standards Forum. With over 100+ applications supporting this format, including VRChat, OnCyber, SomniumSpace, and major game engines like Unreal and Unity, users can seamlessly utilize their avatars across a diverse range of platforms. Users will also receive FBX and GLB avatar files, further increasing the number of platforms supported.

The Avatar Hub

The Avatar Hub serves as a central destination for users to unleash the full potential of their avatars. By integrating third-party applications and games such as VRChat, Cluster, OnCyber, Hyperfy, and SomniumSpace users will have access to dozens of destinations for their avatars. Notably, the in-house built retro fighting game Avatar Fighter will allow users to engage in battles against other avatar owners. In the future, Avatar.One will host eSports tournaments from the Avatar Hub. Furthermore, the Avatar Hub enables users to leverage their avatars on social media platforms through augmented reality (AR) technology.

Eventually, avatar owners will also be able to interact with their avatars from their Meta Quest or Apple Vision Pro devices. Users will have the ability to add AI personas to their 3D avatars, transforming them into AI companions, assistants, or girlfriends.

"By launching Avatar.One we are empowering millions of gamers and users of the immersive web with a unique tool allowing them to create and completely own their own avatar. In addition giving them access through the Avatar Hub to eventually 100's of applications where they can use and enable their avatar. Our vision is that everyone will need a unique 3D avatar for their digital identity," said Finn Hansen, one of MetaMundo's co-founders.

HAIKU Collection: The first avatar collection

The first collection of avatars launching on Avatar.One is the highly awaited HAIKU series, designed by esteemed anime artist Lou LL, with a following of over 150,000 fans. HAIKU offers users the opportunity to create more than 2,000 unique versions of a 3D female anime warrior, set in the futuristic backdrop of the year 2070. This collection will be available through the Avatar Maker, granting users the ability to craft their own personalized HAIKU avatars. HAIKU will be the first of many unique collections slated for release later this year.

MetaMundo: The Marketplace for Avatars

Avatar.One has been built and launched by the team at MetaMundo, the leading 3D marketplace for avatars. Launched just last year, MetaMundo has swiftly emerged as the go-to platform for trading and collecting unique avatars. MetaMundo diligently verifies and authenticates ownership of digital assets, ensuring a seamless and trustworthy marketplace experience for users. Avatar owners will eventually be able to trade their avatars directly on MetaMundo.

About Avatar.One

The next generation avatar platform to create, collect, play and trade 1-of-1, customizable 3D avatars.

