MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Continued Strong Financial Performance for 2nd Quarter 2023

Net Interest Margin Continues to Outperform
FAIRFAX, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in line with expectations. This represents a 17.1% increase from the year-earlier second quarter.
Performance through the first half of 2023 remains very strong (returns are annualized):
Return on average assets:
1.60 %
Return on average equity:
14.87 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent):
4.45 %
Efficiency ratio:
53.48 %
Allowance for credit losses:
1.04 %
Liquidity coverage ratio:
124 %
Core deposit ratio:
74 %
FDIC insured deposits / total deposits:
76 %
Net charge-offs:
$0
Earnings per common share:
$1.86
Tangible book value per common share:
$22.73
"The MainStreet team has done an extraordinary job of maximizing the Company's financial performance while staying true-to-form with proper risk management practices. We were well-prepared for a rising rate environment," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "And the recent collapse of a few badly managed regional banks shook the industry but ultimately gave us the opportunity to tell our risk management story."
"Spurred by the FOMC rate increases, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank also prompted an immediate jump in deposit costs for the industry," Dick explained. "It appears that the FOMC will increase rates an additional 25 basis points when it meets on July 26th, but the industry is sensing a slowdown in future rises thereafter."
The Company's loan book totaled $1.66 billion at the end of the second quarter, up 15.7% from $1.43 billion one year earlier and up 1.3% from the first quarter.
"We are working hard for our customers and sticking to our strong underwriting standards. Our asset quality remains pristine," said Abdul Hersiburane, president of MainStreet Bank. "Our business bankers and lenders are redoubling their efforts to gain deposit share in our market, and we continue to benefit from a flight to quality as discerning depositors seek the security of federal insurance for their operating funds and other large deposits."
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
67,700
$
225,334
$
48,931
$
50,636
$
55,636
Federal funds sold
30,341
—
81,669
54,098
47,013
Total cash and cash equivalents
98,041
225,334
130,600
104,734
102,649
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
60,579
63,209
62,631
162,319
143,240
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods
17,590
17,616
17,642
17,670
17,698
Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost
20,304
22,436
24,325
16,436
16,485
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,047, $15,435, $14,114, $12,994, and $12,982, respectively
1,637,484
1,617,275
1,579,950
1,448,071
1,416,875
Premises and equipment, net
14,427
14,521
14,709
14,523
14,756
Accrued interest and other receivables
10,256
9,744
9,581
8,273
7,313
Computer software, net of amortization
12,266
10,559
9,149
7,258
4,956
Bank owned life insurance
37,763
37,503
37,249
36,996
36,742
Other assets
40,641
36,811
39,915
43,835
32,665
Total Assets
$
1,949,351
$
2,055,008
$
1,925,751
$
1,860,115
$
1,793,379
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
388,992
$
487,875
$
550,690
$
566,016
$
535,591
Interest bearing demand deposits
71,308
100,522
80,099
93,695
99,223
Savings and NOW deposits
51,294
53,499
51,419
54,240
58,156
Money market deposits
380,500
260,316
222,540
254,190
231,207
Time deposits
701,289
730,076
608,141
585,783
575,950
Total deposits
1,593,383
1,632,288
1,512,889
1,553,924
1,500,127
Federal funds borrowed
30,000
60,696
—
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
45,000
100,000
—
—
Subordinated debt
72,444
72,344
72,245
72,146
72,047
Other liabilities
43,016
39,692
42,335
44,045
32,801
Total Liabilities
1,738,843
1,850,020
1,727,469
1,670,115
1,604,975
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,177
29,185
28,736
28,728
29,178
Capital surplus
64,768
64,213
63,999
63,231
64,822
Retained earnings
97,646
91,991
86,830
80,534
73,702
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,346)
(7,664)
(8,546)
(9,756)
(6,561)
Total Stockholders' Equity
210,508
204,988
198,282
190,000
188,404
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,949,351
$
2,055,008
$
1,925,751
$
1,860,115
$
1,793,379
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
55,586
$
34,639
$
28,855
$
26,731
$
23,972
$
20,261
$
17,954
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
926
758
407
518
467
378
401
Tax-exempt securities
529
535
265
264
262
261
263
Interest on federal funds sold
2,311
229
1,179
1,132
1,071
1,013
195
Total interest income
59,352
36,161
30,706
28,645
25,772
21,913
18,813
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing demand deposits
594
170
251
343
256
175
105
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
255
79
147
108
81
43
42
Interest on money market deposits
4,129
270
2,926
1,203
781
496
151
Interest on time deposits
11,221
2,961
7,077
4,144
2,966
2,275
1,530
Interest on federal funds borrowed
239
—
201
38
—
—
—
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
919
83
13
906
264
—
52
Interest on subordinated debt
1,632
1,280
820
812
828
828
812
Total interest expense
18,989
4,843
11,435
7,554
5,176
3,817
2,692
Net interest income
40,363
31,318
19,271
21,091
20,596
18,096
16,121
Provision for credit losses
921
1,280
638
283
1,118
-
480
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
39,442
30,038
18,633
20,808
19,478
18,096
15,641
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
1,125
1,209
535
590
610
601
597
Bank owned life insurance income
514
500
259
255
253
254
250
Loan swap fee income
—
101
—
—
—
518
101
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
—
4
—
—
—
—
4
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
—
43
—
—
—
(211)
—
Other non-interest income
174
568
16
158
196
186
312
Total other income
1,813
2,425
810
1,003
1,059
1,348
1,264
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
14,216
11,152
6,595
7,621
6,775
5,874
5,604
Furniture and equipment expenses
1,270
1,316
772
498
710
760
659
Advertising and marketing
1,495
980
698
797
620
704
574
Occupancy expenses
912
693
426
486
378
400
352
Outside services
994
935
504
490
529
611
567
Administrative expenses
426
405
211
215
214
253
195
Other operating expenses
3,242
2,976
1,646
1,596
1,481
1,291
1,543
Total non-interest expenses
22,555
18,457
10,852
11,703
10,707
9,893
9,494
Income before income tax expense
18,700
14,006
8,591
10,108
9,830
9,551
7,411
Income tax expense
3,602
2,654
1,645
1,957
2,252
1,808
1,481
Net income
15,098
11,352
6,946
8,151
7,578
7,743
5,930
Preferred stock dividends
1,078
1,078
539
539
539
539
539
Net income available to common shareholders
$
14,020
$
10,274
$
6,407
$
7,612
$
7,039
$
7,204
$
5,391
Net income per common share, basic and diluted
$
1.86
$
1.35
$
0.85
$
1.01
$
0.95
$
0.97
$
0.71
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
7,519,949
7,611,303
7,522,764
7,517,213
7,433,607
7,463,719
7,575,484
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Percentage
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
Last 3
Last 12
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
421,277
25.4
%
$
415,078
25.3
%
$
358,062
25.0
%
1.5
%
17.7
%
Residential real estate loans
410,550
24.7
%
391,648
23.9
%
366,758
25.6
%
4.8
%
11.9
%
Commercial real estate loans
727,772
43.9
%
737,019
45.0
%
599,683
41.8
%
-1.3
%
21.4
%
Commercial and industrial loans
93,604
5.6
%
86,937
5.3
%
92,672
6.5
%
7.7
%
1.0
%
Consumer loans
5,750
0.4
%
7,534
0.5
%
17,223
1.1
%
-23.7
%
-66.6
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,658,953
100.0
%
$
1,638,216
100.0
%
$
1,434,398
100.0
%
1.3
%
15.7
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(16,047)
(15,435)
(12,982)
Net deferred loan fees
(5,422)
(5,506)
(4,541)
Net Loans
$
1,637,484
$
1,617,275
$
1,416,875
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
388,992
24.4
%
$
487,875
29.9
%
$
535,591
35.7
%
-20.3
%
-27.4
%
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
71,308
4.5
%
100,522
6.2
%
99,223
6.6
%
-29.1
%
-28.1
%
Savings and NOW deposits
51,294
3.2
%
53,499
3.3
%
58,156
3.9
%
-4.1
%
-11.8
%
Money market accounts
380,500
23.9
%
260,316
15.9
%
231,207
15.4
%
46.2
%
64.6
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
406,583
25.5
%
458,683
28.1
%
383,340
25.6
%
-11.4
%
6.1
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
294,706
18.5
%
271,393
16.6
%
192,610
12.8
%
8.6
%
53.0
%
Total Deposits
$
1,593,383
100.0
%
$
1,632,288
100.0
%
$
1,500,127
100.0
%
-2.4
%
6.2
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal funds borrowed
30,000
29.3
%
60,696
34.1
%
—
0.0
%
-50.6
%
0.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
0.0
%
45,000
25.3
%
—
0.0
%
-100.0
%
0.0
%
Subordinated debt
72,444
70.7
%
72,344
40.6
%
72,047
100.0
%
0.1
%
0.6
%
Total Borrowings
$
102,444
100.0
%
$
178,040
100.0
%
$
72,047
100.0
%
-42.5
%
42.2
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,695,827
$
1,810,328
$
1,572,174
-6.3
%
7.9
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,184,958
69.9
%
$
1,156,279
63.9
%
$
1,094,493
69.6
%
2.5
%
8.3
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
408,425
24.1
%
476,009
26.3
%
405,634
25.8
%
-14.2
%
0.7
%
Federal funds borrowed
30,000
1.7
%
60,696
3.3
%
—
0.0
%
-50.6
%
0.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
0.0
%
45,000
2.5
%
—
0.0
%
-100.0
%
0.0
%
Subordinated debt (3)
72,444
4.3
%
72,344
4.0
%
72,047
4.6
%
0.1
%
0.6
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,695,827
100.0
%
$
1,810,328
100.0
%
$
1,572,174
100.0
%
-6.3
%
7.9
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,649,300
$
28,855
7.02
%
$
1,434,877
$
17,954
5.02
%
Securities:
Taxable
68,381
407
2.39
%
73,153
401
2.20
%
Tax-exempt
37,876
335
3.55
%
38,507
333
3.47
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
87,608
1,179
5.40
%
98,326
195
0.80
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,843,165
$
30,776
6.70
%
$
1,644,863
$
18,883
4.60
%
Other assets
69,488
65,225
Total assets
$
1,912,653
$
1,710,088
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
73,800
$
251
1.36
%
$
96,352
$
105
0.44
%
Savings and NOW deposits
50,644
147
1.16
%
62,588
42
0.27
%
Money market deposit accounts
344,118
2,926
3.41
%
234,097
151
0.26
%
Time deposits
723,056
7,077
3.93
%
499,734
1,530
1.23
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,191,618
$
10,401
3.50
%
$
892,771
$
1,828
0.82
%
Federal funds purchased
15,174
201
5.31
%
1
—
—
FHLB borrowings
989
13
5.27
%
35,275
52
0.59
%
Subordinated debt
72,405
820
4.54
%
72,009
812
4.52
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,280,186
$
11,435
3.58
%
$
1,000,056
$
2,692
1.08
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
424,505
521,130
Total liabilities
$
1,704,691
$
1,521,186
Stockholders' Equity
207,962
188,902
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,912,653
$
1,710,088
Interest Rate Spread
3.12
%
3.52
%
Net Interest Income
$
19,341
$
16,191
Net Interest Margin
4.21
%
3.95
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the six months ended June 30, 2023
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,624,664
$
55,586
6.90
%
$
1,406,457
$
34,639
4.97
%
Securities:
Taxable
70,147
926
2.66
%
73,283
758
2.09
%
Tax-exempt
37,908
670
3.56
%
39,023
677
3.50
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
103,053
2,311
4.52
%
91,081
229
0.51
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,835,772
$
59,493
6.54
%
$
1,609,844
$
36,303
4.55
%
Other assets
63,465
76,387
Total assets
$
1,899,237
$
1,686,231
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
78,568
$
594
1.52
%
$
83,450
$
170
0.41
%
Savings and NOW deposits
51,290
255
1.00
%
72,617
79
0.22
%
Money market deposit accounts
284,906
4,129
2.92
%
250,908
270
0.22
%
Time deposits
698,384
11,221
3.24
%
478,376
2,961
1.25
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,113,148
$
16,199
2.93
%
$
885,351
$
3,480
0.79
%
Federal funds purchased
9,103
239
5.29
%
1
—
—
FHLB borrowings
39,199
919
4.73
%
36,215
83
0.46
%
Subordinated debt
72,355
1,632
4.55
%
58,079
1,280
4.44
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,233,805
$
18,989
3.10
%
$
979,646
$
4,843
1.00
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
460,632
517,281
Total liabilities
$
1,694,437
$
1,496,927
Stockholders' Equity
204,800
189,304
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,899,237
$
1,686,231
Interest Rate Spread
3.44
%
3.55
%
Net Interest Income
$
40,504
$
31,460
Net Interest Margin
4.45
%
3.94
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three
At or For the Six Months
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.85
$
0.71
$
1.86
$
1.35
Book value per common share
$
24.36
$
21.41
$
24.36
$
21.41
Tangible book value per common share (2)
$
22.73
$
20.75
$
22.73
$
20.75
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,522,764
7,575,484
7,519,949
7,611,303
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,522,297
7,526,463
7,522,297
7,526,463
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.46
%
1.39
%
1.60
%
1.36
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
13.40
%
12.59
%
14.87
%
12.09
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
14.22
%
13.38
%
15.92
%
12.79
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
6.70
%
4.60
%
6.54
%
4.55
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)
3.58
%
1.08
%
3.10
%
1.00
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (2)
3.12
%
3.52
%
3.44
%
3.55
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)
4.21
%
3.95
%
4.45
%
3.94
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.17
%
0.30
%
0.19
%
0.29
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.28
%
2.23
%
2.39
%
2.21
%
Efficiency ratio (3)
54.04
%
54.61
%
53.48
%
54.70
%
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
Beginning balance, ACL - loans
$
15,435
$
12,500
$
14,114
$
11,697
Add: recoveries
1
2
12
5
Less: charge-offs
(6)
—
(6)
—
Add: provision for credit losses
617
480
1,032
1280
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
—
—
895
—
Ending balance, ACL - loans
$
16,047
$
12,982
$
16,047
$
12,982
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
$
1,178
$
—
$
—
$
—
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
—
—
1,310
—
Add: provision for unfunded commitments
21
—
21
—
Less: recovery of unfunded commitments
—
—
-132
—
Ending balance, RUC
$
1,199
$
—
$
1,199
$
—
Total allowance for credit losses
$
17,246
$
12,982
$
17,246
$
12,982
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans
0.97
%
0.91
%
0.97
%
0.91
%
Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans
1.04
%
0.91
%
1.04
%
0.91
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Concentration Ratios
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
363.43
%
366.10
%
363.43
%
366.10
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
139.59
%
138.16
%
139.59
%
138.16
%
Non-performing Assets
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Other real estate owned
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Non-performing assets
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.79
%
16.23
%
16.79
%
16.23
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.83
%
15.42
%
15.83
%
15.42
%
Leverage ratio
14.81
%
14.34
%
14.81
%
14.34
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.83
%
15.42
%
15.83
%
15.42
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
22.66
$
22.77
$
22.66
$
22.77
Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)
10.24
%
10.26
%
10.24
%
10.26
%
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)
10.34
%
10.81
%
10.28
%
11.03
%
Number of full-time equivalent employees
179
146
179
146
Number of full-service branch offices
6
6
6
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months
For the six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
19,271
$
16,121
$
40,363
$
31,318
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
70
70
141
142
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
19,341
16,191
40,504
31,460
Average interest earning assets
1,843,165
1,644,863
1,835,772
1,609,844
Net interest margin (GAAP)
4.19
%
3.93
%
4.43
%
3.92
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
4.21
%
3.95
%
4.45
%
3.94
%
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
210,508
$
188,404
$
210,508
$
188,404
Less: intangible assets
12,266
4,956
12,266
4,956
Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
198,242
183,448
$
198,242
$
183,448
Less: preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
170,979
156,185
170,979
156,185
Shares outstanding
7,522,297
7,526,463
7,522,297
7,526,463
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
22.73
$
20.75
$
22.73
$
20.75
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total assets, adjusted
Total assets (GAAP)
$
1,949,351
$
1,793,379
$
1,949,351
$
1,793,379
Less: intangible assets
(12,266)
(4,956)
(12,266)
(4,956)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1,937,085
1,788,423
1,937,085
1,788,423
For the three months
For the six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average stockholders equity, adjusted
Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
207,962
$
188,902
$
204,800
$
189,304
Less: average intangible assets
(11,284)
(4,512)
(10,585)
(3,746)
Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
196,678
184,390
194,215
185,558
For the three months
For the six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average assets, adjusted
Total average average assets (GAAP)
$
1,912,653
$
1,710,088
$
1,899,237
$
1,686,231
Less: average intangible assets
(11,284)
(4,512)
(10,585)
(3,746)
Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1,901,369
1,705,576
1,888,652
1,682,485
