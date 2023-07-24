US Signal Welcomes Two New Executives to Accelerate Business Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, a leading provider of network and data center services, announced the appointment of John White and Gaudy Jandron as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer, respectively. The new executives will strengthen US Signal's leadership team and spearhead business transformation and growth, aligning with the company's mission of providing innovative technology solutions backed by exceptional customer service and support.

John White, a visionary leader with an impressive track record, brings extensive experience from his previous roles as the Chief Innovation Officer at Effectual and Expedient. John is highly regarded for driving organizational growth, operational excellence, technology transformation, and innovation. At Expedient, he led the company's evolution from a colocation company to a cloud and managed services provider, laying the foundation for significant growth leading to the company's acquisition by AMP Capital in 2019. John also received accolades including VMware Cloud Provider of the Year for the Americas in 2018.

Gaudy Jandron, a highly accomplished technology executive with over 25 years of diverse industry experience, joins US Signal as the Chief Information Officer. Gaudy has been shaped by the dynamic culture and entrepreneurial spirit of Chicago, earning her a reputation as a driving force behind business transformation and innovation. Most recently, Gaudy served as the Executive Vice President of Information Technology at EnergyUnited, the second-largest provider of electricity in North Carolina. Known for her exceptional ability to build and inspire high-performing teams, Gaudy believes in empowering her team members and encouraging their professional growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome John and Gaudy to our leadership team. Their experience and leadership in driving organizational growth, operational excellence, technology transformation, and innovation will undoubtedly benefit our teammates and our customers," said Daniel Watts, CEO of US Signal.

John and Gaudy's combined experience in technology innovation and business growth will drive US Signal's efforts in delivering exceptional customer service, enhancing the customer experience, and positioning the company as a key player in the industry. Their strategic leadership will play an instrumental role in US Signal's expansion into new markets and the development of cutting-edge technology solutions.

US Signal, founded in 2001, is a leading IT solutions provider, offering network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services—powered by its wholly owned and operated fiber network. US Signal also helps customers optimize their IT resources through the provision of managed and professional services. For more information, visit www.ussignal.com.

