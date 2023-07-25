Baker Industries Introduces CNC Turning Services, Boosts Production Capacity With Two New High-Performance CNC Machines

MACOMB, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Industries, a Lincoln Electric company (the "Company"), is excited to announce that it will be expanding its manufacturing versatility and capacity and offering new in-house capabilities with two new EMCO MECOF UMILL 1800 Universal Machining Centers with Heidenhain TNC 640 controls. The machines enable a new in-house offering, CNC turning services, and will support the growing demand for precision machining of high-performance superalloys and other specialty materials commonly used in aerospace, defense, energy, and shipbuilding applications.

The ultra-versatile EMCO MECOF UMILL 1800 machines feature large work envelopes in a small footprint capable of various machining operations. (Courtesy of EMCO GmbH) (PRNewswire)

The new EMCO machines enable a new offering, CNC turning, and expand capacity to support growing demand and complexity.

The new machines boast impressive technical specifications, automatic tool changers, and diverse high-speed 5-axis machining capabilities, including milling, drilling, turning, and undercutting, with a large work envelope of 71 x 85 x 50 inches (X/Y/Z) and the ability to turn parts up to about 98 inches in diameter. These advanced features bolster the Company's vertical integration, providing customers with a single-source supplier for all of their high-precision and large-scale CNC machining needs.

"This investment expands upon our industry-leading platform and supports our customers' ever-changing needs as requirements evolve and become increasingly complex in long-term growth areas such as aerospace, commercial space, and renewable energy," said Brian Baker, general manager at Baker Industries.

The new machines are expected to be in production by year-end 2023. To learn more about the Company's CNC machining capabilities, visit the Company's CNC Machining Services website page. To speak with a subject matter expert, request a quote, or reserve future capacity on the new machines, please fill out the form on the Company's Contact Us website page.

About Baker Industries, a Lincoln Electric Company

Baker Industries, a Lincoln Electric company, based in Michigan, is an industry-leading supplier of tooling, flight hardware, prototyping, CNC machining, fabrication, additive manufacturing, assembly, finishing, quality inspection, and design & engineering services to OEM and Tier 1 manufacturers in the world's most demanding industries. For more information, visit www.bakerindustriesinc.com.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

The EMCO MECOF UMILL 1800 machines feature a high-speed spindle and an NC rotary table for turning round parts up to 98 inches in diameter. (Courtesy of EMCO GmbH) (PRNewswire)

Baker Industries, a Lincoln Electric Company, logo (PRNewsfoto/Baker Industries) (PRNewswire)

