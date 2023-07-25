Contentful Announces Contentful® Composable Storefront for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful today announced it has launched Contentful Composable Storefront for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect, create and extend content more efficiently, improve conversion and brand loyalty, and launch personalized, omnichannel experiences in minutes.

The Contentful Composable Content Platform gives teams the freedom and control necessary to deliver agile, seamless commerce experiences through modular, structured, and intelligent content that can be orchestrated from multiple sources and reused on any platform or channel. Key benefits include:

Easily stage experiences and make changes in minutes, rather than days, and without having to rely on IT.

Deliver commerce experiences quickly by orchestrating and structuring digital and product information from any system via APIs, to increase conversion.

Drive incremental revenue while increasing customer loyalty through consistent content across the entire commerce experience.

Maximize existing Salesforce investments by building out a rich, integrated set of customer experiences without a costly replatform.

Comments on the News

"We are proud to help our mutual customers ease the transition to a modern, composable content approach," said Steve Sloan , CEO of Contentful. "Merchandisers and marketers using Contentful and Salesforce Composable Storefront will be able to quickly and easily make changes across channels, allowing them to build any digital experience imaginable and become more competitive in today's complex and fast-paced e-commerce environment."

"Contentful is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by enabling delivery of digital experiences faster and at scale, making their content a strategic business asset," said Alice Steinglass , Executive Vice President of and General Manager, Platform. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Contentful

The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration, a robust app ecosystem, and app framework to easily extend the platform, Contentful frees teams across the business to work together to connect, create, and extend content more efficiently. Contentful helps companies unlock the power of digital content so they can build faster and deliver at scale, making their content a strategic business asset. Nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of companies around the world rely on Contentful to help them bring their best ideas to life. For more information, visit www.contentful.com.

