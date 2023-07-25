FENDER ANNOUNCES THE LONG AWAITED RETURN OF THE TOM DELONGE STRATOCASTER®, CELEBRATING THE BLINK-182 GUITARIST AND SINGER'S ICONIC CAREER AND SOUND

DeLonge's Limited Edition Signature Stratocaster® Guitar Balances Power and Playability with a Seymour Duncan Invader™ Humbucker and Single Master Volume and Debuts Alongside a Custom Accessories Capsule with Straps, Picks and Cable

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the launch of the highly-anticipated Fender Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster ® signature guitar and accessories collection. The newest signature gear from lead vocalist and guitarist of Blink-182 arrives just in time as the band finished the U.S. leg of their highly-awaited reunion tour, heads to Europe and has a new album release this fall. Beloved for his iconic vocal stylings and deceptively simple yet impossibly catchy guitar arrangements, Tom is pop punk royalty and this signature Stratocaster® pays perfect homage to his impact on rock music and culture at large. Rushed into production due to overwhelming fan demand, the Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® emulates the band's signature sound, and serves as a standout, must-have addition to any collection.

"I try to write music that is accessible and easy to play and enjoy, so that people can come along for the ride. This simplicity really inspired this new signature Stratocaster®," said Tom DeLonge. "It just has one knob and one pickup, which just makes it easy to turn it up, play and sound great, especially important when you're in front of a crowd and already have plenty to think about. On top of that, the bright colors give it a timeless, California feel that stands out on any stage. Together with Fender, a brand that is deeply rooted in my musical identity, we've created something that really stands the test of time - like I strive to do with my music."

Tom DeLonge is an acclaimed guitarist, singer, and songwriter who is best known as a founding one-third of the pop-punk power trio Blink-182 who rose to fame in the 1990's. Alongside his bandmates, he defined a new era of energetic punk rock, high-gain hooks, and catchy vocals. Blink-182's groundbreaking music continues to resonate with fans worldwide and has left an indelible mark on popular music. Beyond Blink-182, Tom has had an illustrious career as a founding member of the rock band Angels and Airwaves, as well as various business ventures, including "To The Stars," his science, entertainment and media company. Tom has cited inspiration from the pop punk music scene of Southern California and bands such as U2, Depeche Mode and the Descendents, who inspired his songwriting and melodic punk rock sound. Early in his career, Tom acquired a 40th Anniversary Edition Fender Stratocaster®, lovingly called the "Sticker Strat® " by fans, starting his relationship with the brand. Later in 2001, Fender and Tom released their first signature model, which featured the same colors as this new release, and today Fender is celebrating the enduring partnership with the new Stratocaster® .

Boasting a Seymour Duncan Invader™ humbucker, the Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® delivers immense output and turbo-charged tones, ideal for unleashing chunky power chords and crunchy riffs. However, it's not just about raw power. The streamlined control setup, featuring a single master volume combined with a treble bleed circuit, ensures the guitar's natural high-end is preserved. This guarantees sparkly clean and chime-y, edge-of-breakup tones, allowing musicians to explore a wide range of sonic possibilities. Designed with playability in mind, the Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® features a comfortable modern "C" neck with medium jumbo frets on a 9.5" radius rosewood fingerboard. This combination provides a modern feel and superior playability, allowing guitarists to effortlessly express themselves on stage or in the studio. The vintage-style tuners and hardtail Stratocaster bridge with block saddles not only contribute to the guitar's classic looks but also ensure superior intonation and enhanced tuning stability.Adding a personal touch to the instrument, the Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® is adorned with a custom crafted neck plate featuring Tom DeLonge's original artwork. Available in the same four colors as Tom's first signature guitar, including Surf Green, Daphne Blue, Graffiti Yellow and Black. To complement the release of the Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster®, Fender is also launching an accessories capsule inspired by this 'To The Stars' brand. This collection includes a Tom DeLonge signature strap available in a variety of eye-catching pastel colors and made of comfortable polyester with leather ends. A set of six medium gauge of picks adorned with unique graphics as well as Tom's brand name, 'To The Stars,' and a bold Graffiti Yellow signature cable will also be available..

"As a guitarist who has left a lasting mark on the punk rock and pop-punk genres, Tom DeLonge continues to look for ways to innovate and inspire aspiring musicians around the world," said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at FMIC. "The Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® marks a highly anticipated continuation of Tom's long-standing relationship with the Fender brand and is a celebration of his influential style and musical legacy. This signature release provides guitarists with a no-nonsense, high-output instrument that features top notch specs and an effortless blend of power and playability that allows them to channel their inner rock star."

In true tradition, the Fender Artist Signature Series honors iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments inspired by the unique specifications of the world's greatest guitarists and bassists. It's the moment everyone has been waiting for, re-introducing the Tom DeLonge Stratocaster, developed in partnership with Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge.

Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® guitar ($1,299.99 USD, £1,299.00 GBP, €1,499.00 EUR, $2,399 AUD, ¥192,500 JPY) Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has teamed up with Fender once again to release The Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster®. This iconic Strat® makes a comeback just in time for Blink's reunion tour and the much-anticipated release of their latest album. The Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® boasts a Seymour Duncan Invader™ humbucker for immense output and turbo-charged tone that's perfect for chunky power chords and crunchy riffs. But it's not all about power—the streamlined control setup consisting of a single master volume combined with a treble bleed circuit preserves the guitar's natural high-end, ensuring sparkly cleans and chime-y edge-of-breakup tones. The comfy modern "C" neck features medium jumbo frets on a 9.5" radius rosewood fingerboard for a modern feel with superior playability. Other highlights include vintage-style tuners and hardtail Stratocaster® bridge with block saddles, superior intonation and enhanced tuning stability. A custom crafted Tom Delonge neck plate is decorated with Delonge's original artwork. Whether you're a Blink-182 fan looking to bottle the band's signature sound, or simply seeking a unique instrument that packs a knockout punch, the Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® is a must-have addition to any collection.

Fender® Tom DeLonge 'To The Stars' Instrument Cable ($27.99-$34.99 USD, £20.99-£33.99 GBP, €24.99-€39.99 EUR, $49.00-$59.00 AUD, ¥2,750-¥3,850 JPY) Whether you're a fan of Tom DeLonge's playing in Blink-182 or Angels and Airwaves, his impact on music and culture is out-of-this-world. Inspired by the distinct colorways of his iconic signature Strat® models, the Tom DeLonge To The Stars collection features designs in collaboration with the unique aesthetic of both brands. Featuring a bold graffiti yellow jacket, the Tom DeLonge To The Stars cable is the perfect complement to his stellar signature Strat®. Features: Graffiti yellow jacket, 6.5mm outer diameter, 23AWG, 90% OFC spiral shielding and Nickel-plated connectors. The Tom DeLonge To The Stars Instrument Cable is available in 10' and 18.6'.

Fender® Tom DeLonge 'To The Stars' Strap ($32.99 USD, £28.99 GBP, €34.99 EUR, $49.00 AUD, ¥3,850 JPY) Whether you're a fan of Tom DeLonge's playing in Blink-182 or Angels and Airwaves, his impact on music and culture is out-of-this-world. Inspired by the distinct colorways of his iconic signature Strat® models, the Tom DeLonge To The Stars collection features designs in collaboration with the unique aesthetic of both brands. Crafted from durable polyester, the Tom DeLonge To The Stars logo strap offers maximum durability and comfort to take your playing to new cosmic heights. Features: nylon with leather ends, fully adjustable length (34"-59") provides versatile fit for most players and printed polyester designs. Made in Canada. The Tom DeLonge To The Stars Straps are available in Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Graffiti Yellow, and Black.

Fender® Tom DeLonge 'To The Stars' 351 Celluloid Picks ($8.99 USD, £7.99 GBP, €9.99 EUR, $13.00 AUD, ¥1,100 PY) Whether you're a fan of Tom DeLonge's playing in Blink-182 or Angels and Airwaves, his impact on music and culture is out-of-this-world. Inspired by the distinct colorways of his iconic signature Strat® models, the Tom DeLonge To The Stars collection features designs in collaboration with the unique aesthetic of both brands. Featuring bold graphics and logos, the Tom DeLonge To The Stars 351 Celluloid Picks are the perfect plectrum to take your playing to new cosmic heights. Features include: collector's picks with To The Stars graphics, contains 6 medium gauge printed picks, traditional 351 pick shape, crafted from celluloid.

