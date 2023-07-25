MERRY CHRISTMAS IN JULY! AMERICA'S #1 HOLIDAY PRODUCTION RETURNS!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR THE 2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES , PRESENTED BY QVC



Featuring "Dance of the Frost Fairies" – Last Season's Reimagined Lyrical Number that Captivated Audiences with Stunning Visuals & Incredible Technology

Running November 17, 2023 Through January 1, 2024 – Only At Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of "Christmas in July," Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") announced today that America's most beloved holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC®, is returning to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall from November 17, 2023 through January 1, 2024. The 2023 Christmas Spectacular will again feature the fan-favorite scene "Dance of the Frost Fairies," which was reimagined in 2022 and features the Rockettes as fantastical winged fairies, performing alongside fairy-drones that dance high above the audience. Radio City Music Hall is the only place in the world where audiences can experience the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular and "Dance of the Frost Fairies." Tickets for the 2023 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com/christmas.

2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes (PRNewswire)

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the Christmas Spectacular stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes and features nine show-stopping numbers throughout the 90-minute production. The awe-inspiring show features intricate choreography and thrilling performances that leave audiences with a sense of wonder and amazement. Last year, the Christmas Spectacular debuted a newly reimagined lyrical number "Dance of the Frost Fairies," turning Radio City into a wintry wonderland with the Rockettes performing as whimsical fairies while fairy-drones magically fly throughout the Music Hall. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 70 million people from around the world.

Founded in 1925 and celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2025, the Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America. The Rockettes are world-renowned for their unity, athleticism and iconic precision style combining elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as techniques of modern and contemporary dance. In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and have appeared as part of some of the biggest events in entertainment, including the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride Parade, and "Saturday Night Live." Most recently, the Rockettes were featured in the Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular" and performed with Mariah Carey in her holiday special filmed at Madison Square Garden, "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!"

The 2023 Christmas Spectacular is proud to be presented by QVC. Last October, the Rockettes kicked off their partnership with the world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce") by appearing live from Radio City Music Hall for a surprise announcement during QVC's top-rated "In the Kitchen with David" broadcast. The collaboration continued during the annual "Non-Stop Holiday Party" QVC's biggest live shopping event of the year with a performance at Radio City and live interviews with Jill Martin, lifestyle expert, TV personality, and founder of QVC BumbleBella by Jill Martin. As part of this partnership, QVC is featured prominently in the Christmas Spectacular's fan-favorite "New York at Christmas" Times Square scene and in the holiday décor and displays onsite at Radio City Music Hall, giving the brand prime exposure to the nearly one million people who attend the show every year, in addition to the millions of Rockettes fans worldwide on social media. The affiliation between these two holiday icons is a perfect pairing – there are no other productions like the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, and there's no retail experience like the combination of live video shopping and entertainment provided by QVC.

The Rockettes organization is committed to ensuring that the Rockettes line showcases greater diversity and that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented. To that end, the dance company actively works to open education, training, and development opportunities to more dancers through the no-fee Rockettes Conservatory and by establishing strong partnerships with diverse dance organizations like Harlem School of the Arts, International Association of Blacks in Dance and Groove With Me.

Rockettes Conservatory is a week-long intensive training program held at Radio City Music Hall each summer. The program provides invited dancers with a well-rounded curriculum that emphasizes Rockettes precision choreography supported by a strong technical foundation, as well as strength and stamina training. As part of Conservatory, participating dancers also receive instruction from renowned choreographers and acclaimed New York City dance organizations, such as The Ailey School, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Chloe & Maud Foundation. Designed as an investment in promising dancers' futures, there is no cost for invited dancers to attend Rockettes Conservatory, and participants also gain access to additional programming and intensives the dance company may hold throughout the year.

Tickets for the 2023 production start at $49 and can be purchased online at www.rockettes.com/christmas or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets). Service charges apply to internet orders. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Visit www.rockettes.com for more information.

Radio City Music Hall is committed to meeting the needs of guests and creating an enjoyable and unforgettable experience for all. The Christmas Spectacular offers a range of accessibility programming – including open-captioned, audio-described, and sign language-interpreted performances – at designated shows each season. Sensory bags, containing resources such as fidget tools and noise canceling headphones, and a quiet room are also available onsite at all Christmas Spectacular performances. For more information on these and other accommodations, including accessible and companion seats, please contact the Accessibility Services Department at 888-609-7599.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 89 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

