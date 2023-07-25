Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2023 operating revenues of $767 million, compared to operating revenues of $779 million in the first quarter. The net income attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $5 million, compared to $49 million in the first quarter. This equates to a loss of $0.31 per diluted share, compared to earnings per diluted share of $4.11 in the first quarter. The second quarter results included a gain, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors warrants, of $18 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, as compared to a gain of $34 million, or $3.48 per diluted share in the first quarter. The first quarter also included a $25 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, gain on the redemption of debt. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $235 million, compared to $240 million in the previous quarter.
Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our global market activity was essentially in line with our expectations, with the exception of the Lower 48, where oil related drilling fell somewhat in addition to the already anticipated reduction in gas basins. Total adjusted EBITDA declined slightly, reflecting a decrease in U.S. rig count. Although leading edge pricing in the Lower 48 has peaked, daily revenue increased by $300 beyond the first quarter level.
"In our International segment, results benefitted from strong performance in the Middle East including the start of the third newbuild rig in Saudi Arabia. The remaining two rigs, of the initial five awards, are anticipated to commence operations over the balance of 2023. Construction of the second tranche of five units is progressing, with the first of those deployments expected to begin around the end of 2023. During the quarter we successfully deployed an additional rig in Argentina. We also were recently awarded four rigs in Algeria. Additionally, a unit in Colombia will restart operations in the third quarter.
"Revenue and adjusted EBITDA in our Drilling Solutions segment increased in the second quarter, despite the drilling activity headwinds in the Lower 48. On a global basis, third party revenue increased 18% sequentially, accelerating over the growth rate in the first quarter and validating our focus on this strategy. International revenue also increased as we expanded our footprint in Latin America and the Middle East.
"In the Rig Technologies segment, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew, driven by international sales of capital equipment and spare parts.
"On July 18, 2023, Nabors' affiliate Nabors Energy Transition Corporation II (NASDAQ: NETDU) completed the initial public offering of its common shares. NETDU represents another milestone in the implementation of Nabors' energy transition strategy."
Segment Results
The U.S. Drilling segment reported $141.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count totaled 82. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $16,890, up $200 from the prior quarter.
International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $98.3 million, up nearly $10 million. Improved EBITDA across multiple markets more than offset the forecast decline in Colombia. International rig count averaged 77, up slightly from the previous quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter averaged $16,276, up almost 7% from the prior quarter.
Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by 3% to $32.8 million. Growth was led by the Performance Software and Digitalization product lines.
In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA totaled $6.4 million, compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter. Increases in capital equipment, part sales, and energy transition accounted for the sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Adjusted free cash flow totaled $27 million in the second quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $152 million, including $66 million supporting the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia, compared to $119 million in the first quarter, including $37 million supporting the SANAD newbuilds.
At the end of the second quarter, net debt was $2.074 billion.
William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "Our results in the second quarter mirrored the performance of our markets. Our International segment was solid, while our technology businesses also delivered sequential growth. These results helped offset the softening rig markets we had forecast in the Lower 48 and Colombia. We expected lower drilling activity in gas basins but admittedly, the reductions in oil related drilling we experienced were not anticipated. Despite that pause in the Lower 48, our operation in that market continued to generate superior economics, with record margins and substantial cash flow generation.
"Free cash flow in the quarter, although still positive, was impacted by somewhat lower than expected adjusted EBITDA, and higher than planned capital spending. Capex for the newbuild rigs in Saudi Arabia accounted for this variance, as our supplier reached progress milestones earlier than we planned. It is worth highlighting that while our SANAD JV consumed cash during the quarter, free cash flow for the remainder of our business reached almost $60 million. This incremental cash flow supported the redemption in June of approximately $52 million of notes due in September of 2023. At the same time, our revolving credit facility remained undrawn at the end of the second quarter.
"The drilling market should continue to weaken in the Lower 48 during the third quarter. But after a tough first half in the U.S., we are now starting to see signs that this market is bottoming in the third quarter with encouraging data points of incremental activity for the fourth quarter.
"On another positive note, we anticipate further strength in International markets, with early signs of growth developing into awards for incremental rigs. Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies are also expected to increase sequentially.
"Despite the softness in the Lower 48 market and to a lesser extent in Colombia, we still expect to generate solid adjusted free cash flow for the full year and to continue reducing our net debt."
Outlook
Nabors expects the following metrics for the third quarter 2023:
U.S. Drilling
- Lower 48 average rig count of 74 - 76 rigs
- Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day approaching $16,000
- Alaska and Gulf of Mexico adjusted EBITDA down by approximately $7 million due mainly to recertification-related work on the M400 offshore rig
International
- Rig count up by one to two rigs versus the second quarter average
- Adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $16,000 - $16,200
Drilling Solutions
- Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 3% above the second quarter
Rig Technologies
- Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately $3 million vs the second quarter
Capital Expenditures
- Capital expenditures of $125 million, with approximately $48 million supporting newbuilds in Saudi Arabia
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
- Adjusted free cash flow for the third quarter of approximately $80 million and for the full year 2023 between $300 and $350 million
Mr. Petrello concluded, "Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength of our broad portfolio. With the current U.S. market trends, our International segment and technology businesses are even more impactful as we work to attain our free cash flow and leverage goals. As we look to the future, we believe that the worst should be behind us in the Lower 48 and we expect some recovery in the fourth quarter. Further, we anticipate International activity in all our segments to continue improving during the second half of this year. And we are pleased with the progress made in our energy transition businesses. We are excited about what's to come for Nabors in the second half and during 2024."
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Disclaimer
This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies.
Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Revenues and other income:
Operating revenues
$ 767,067
$ 630,943
$ 779,139
$ 1,546,206
$ 1,199,482
Investment income (loss)
11,743
822
9,866
21,609
985
Total revenues and other income
778,810
631,765
789,005
1,567,815
1,200,467
Costs and other deductions:
Direct costs
455,531
403,797
462,329
917,860
776,509
General and administrative expenses
63,232
58,167
61,730
124,962
111,806
Research and engineering
13,281
10,941
15,074
28,355
22,619
Depreciation and amortization
159,698
162,015
163,031
322,729
326,374
Interest expense
46,164
42,899
45,141
91,305
89,809
Other, net
(1,775)
14,528
(42,375)
(44,150)
94,929
Total costs and other deductions
736,131
692,347
704,930
1,441,061
1,422,046
Income (loss) before income taxes
42,679
(60,582)
84,075
126,754
(221,579)
Income tax expense (benefit)
26,448
9,353
23,015
49,463
23,024
Net income (loss)
16,231
(69,935)
61,060
77,291
(244,603)
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(11,620)
(12,982)
(11,836)
(23,456)
(22,810)
Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors
$ 4,611
$ (82,917)
$ 49,224
$ 53,835
$ (267,413)
Earnings (losses) per share:
Basic
$ (0.31)
$ (9.41)
$ 4.39
$ 4.05
$ (31.34)
Diluted
$ (0.31)
$ (9.41)
$ 4.11
$ 3.79
$ (31.34)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
9,195
9,081
9,160
9,178
8,696
Diluted
9,195
9,081
9,867
10,141
8,696
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 235,023
$ 158,038
$ 240,006
$ 475,029
$ 288,548
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 75,325
$ (3,977)
$ 76,975
$ 152,300
$ (37,826)
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and short-term investments
$ 429,059
$ 475,732
$ 452,315
Accounts receivable, net
297,388
307,005
327,397
Other current assets
251,687
230,506
220,911
Total current assets
978,134
1,013,243
1,000,623
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,963,898
2,976,831
3,026,100
Other long-term assets
521,235
709,902
703,131
Total assets
$ 4,463,267
$ 4,699,976
$ 4,729,854
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$ 301,751
$ 306,543
$ 314,041
Other current liabilities
242,514
233,935
282,349
Total current liabilities
544,265
540,478
596,390
Long-term debt
2,503,250
2,562,327
2,537,540
Other long-term liabilities
310,263
323,694
380,529
Total liabilities
3,357,778
3,426,499
3,514,459
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
513,817
691,095
678,604
Equity:
Shareholders' equity
402,650
402,711
368,956
Noncontrolling interest
189,022
179,671
167,835
Total equity
591,672
582,382
536,791
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,463,267
$ 4,699,976
$ 4,729,854
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT REPORTING
(Unaudited)
The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except rig activity)
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Operating revenues:
U.S. Drilling
$ 314,830
$ 253,008
$ 350,652
$ 665,482
$ 470,591
International Drilling
337,650
296,320
320,048
657,698
575,350
Drilling Solutions
76,855
55,879
75,043
151,898
110,061
Rig Technologies (1)
63,565
45,094
58,479
122,044
81,830
Other reconciling items (2)
(25,833)
(19,358)
(25,083)
(50,916)
(38,350)
Total operating revenues
$ 767,067
$ 630,943
$ 779,139
$ 1,546,206
$ 1,199,482
Adjusted EBITDA: (3)
U.S. Drilling
$ 141,446
$ 87,371
$ 156,489
$ 297,935
$ 161,636
International Drilling
98,331
82,446
88,608
186,939
153,694
Drilling Solutions
32,756
22,751
31,914
64,670
42,751
Rig Technologies (1)
6,408
3,364
4,954
11,362
2,320
Other reconciling items (4)
(43,918)
(37,894)
(41,959)
(85,877)
(71,853)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$ 235,023
$ 158,038
$ 240,006
$ 475,029
$ 288,548
Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)
U.S. Drilling
$ 75,408
$ 8,288
$ 85,869
$ 161,277
$ 2,437
International Drilling
10,407
4,605
1,957
12,364
(1,722)
Drilling Solutions
28,351
18,260
27,138
55,489
32,969
Rig Technologies (1)
5,052
2,127
3,694
8,746
(624)
Other reconciling items (4)
(43,893)
(37,257)
(41,683)
(85,576)
(70,886)
Total adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 75,325
$ (3,977)
$ 76,975
$ 152,300
$ (37,826)
Rig activity:
Average Rigs Working: (7)
Lower 48
81.6
89.3
93.3
87.4
86.3
Other US
7.0
7.1
7.0
7.0
7.0
U.S. Drilling
88.6
96.4
100.3
94.4
93.3
International Drilling
77.1
74.3
76.4
76.8
73.2
Total average rigs working
165.7
170.7
176.7
171.2
166.5
Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)
Lower 48
$ 36,751
$ 25,566
$ 36,453
$ 36,593
$ 24,348
Other US
65,860
70,181
70,690
68,263
71,116
U.S. Drilling (10)
39,049
28,852
38,842
38,940
27,856
International Drilling
48,106
43,808
46,517
47,319
43,445
Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)
Lower 48
$ 16,890
$ 8,706
$ 16,690
$ 16,784
$ 8,220
Other US
35,932
36,300
37,114
36,520
36,759
U.S. Drilling (10)
18,394
10,738
18,115
18,246
10,361
International Drilling
16,276
14,331
15,222
15,754
13,746
(1)
Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.
(2)
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
(4)
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.
(5)
Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
(6)
Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.
(7)
Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.
(8)
Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.
(9)
Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.
(10)
The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 75,408
$ 10,407
$ 28,351
$ 5,052
$ (43,893)
$ 75,325
Depreciation and amortization
66,038
87,924
4,405
1,356
(25)
159,698
Adjusted EBITDA
$141,446
$ 98,331
$ 32,756
$ 6,408
$ (43,918)
$ 235,023
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 8,288
$ 4,605
$ 18,260
$ 2,127
$ (37,257)
$ (3,977)
Depreciation and amortization
79,083
77,841
4,491
1,237
(637)
162,015
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 87,371
$ 82,446
$ 22,751
$ 3,364
$ (37,894)
$ 158,038
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
U.S. Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 85,869
$ 1,957
$ 27,138
$ 3,694
$ (41,683)
$ 76,975
Depreciation and amortization
70,620
86,651
4,776
1,260
(276)
163,031
Adjusted EBITDA
$156,489
$ 88,608
$ 31,914
$ 4,954
$ (41,959)
$ 240,006
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$161,277
$ 12,364
$ 55,489
$ 8,746
$ (85,576)
$ 152,300
Depreciation and amortization
136,658
174,575
9,181
2,616
(301)
322,729
Adjusted EBITDA
$297,935
$ 186,939
$ 64,670
$ 11,362
$ (85,877)
$ 475,029
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 2,437
$ (1,722)
$ 32,969
$ (624)
$ (70,886)
$ (37,826)
Depreciation and amortization
159,199
155,416
9,782
2,944
(967)
326,374
Adjusted EBITDA
$161,636
$ 153,694
$ 42,751
$ 2,320
$ (71,853)
$ 288,548
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 60,496
$ (937)
$ 74,071
$ 134,567
$ (15,533)
Plus: General and administrative costs
5,209
4,740
5,056
10,264
9,185
Plus: Research and engineering
1,189
1,611
1,519
2,708
3,250
GAAP Gross Margin
66,894
5,414
80,646
147,539
(3,098)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
58,533
65,312
59,507
118,041
131,556
Adjusted gross margin
$ 125,427
$ 70,726
$ 140,153
$ 265,580
$ 128,458
Other - U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 14,912
$ 9,225
$ 11,798
$ 26,710
$ 17,970
Plus: General and administrative costs
323
307
345
668
691
Plus: Research and engineering
132
139
128
259
270
GAAP Gross Margin
15,367
9,671
12,271
27,637
18,931
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
7,504
13,771
11,111
18,616
27,644
Adjusted gross margin
$ 22,871
$ 23,442
$ 23,382
$ 46,253
$ 46,575
U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 75,408
$ 8,288
$ 85,869
$ 161,277
$ 2,437
Plus: General and administrative costs
5,532
5,047
5,401
10,932
9,876
Plus: Research and engineering
1,321
1,750
1,647
2,967
3,520
GAAP Gross Margin
82,261
15,085
92,917
175,176
15,833
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
66,037
79,083
70,618
136,657
159,200
Adjusted gross margin
$ 148,298
$ 94,168
$ 163,535
$ 311,833
$ 175,033
International Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 10,407
$ 4,605
$ 1,957
$ 12,364
$ (1,722)
Plus: General and administrative costs
14,089
13,056
14,336
28,424
25,539
Plus: Research and engineering
1,821
1,433
1,785
3,606
2,802
GAAP Gross Margin
26,317
19,094
18,078
44,394
26,619
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
87,924
77,842
86,651
174,576
155,416
Adjusted gross margin
$ 114,241
$ 96,936
$ 104,729
$ 218,970
$ 182,035
Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative
costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
16,231
(69,935)
61,060
77,291
(244,603)
Income tax expense (benefit)
26,448
9,353
23,015
49,463
23,024
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
42,679
(60,582)
84,075
126,754
(221,579)
Investment (income) loss
(11,743)
(822)
(9,866)
(21,609)
(985)
Interest expense
46,164
42,899
45,141
91,305
89,809
Other, net
(1,775)
14,528
(42,375)
(44,150)
94,929
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
75,325
(3,977)
76,975
152,300
(37,826)
Depreciation and amortization
159,698
162,015
163,031
322,729
326,374
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$ 235,023
$ 158,038
$ 240,006
$ 475,029
$ 288,548
(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2023
2022
Long-term debt
$ 2,503,250
$ 2,562,327
$ 2,537,540
Less: Cash and short-term investments
429,059
475,732
452,315
Net Debt
$ 2,074,191
$ 2,086,595
$ 2,085,225
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2023
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 168,466
$ 154,050
$ 322,516
Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets
(141,683)
(116,752)
(258,435)
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 26,783
$ 37,298
$ 64,081
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
