OMNIA Partners Finalizes Purchase of Non-Healthcare GPO Operations from Premier, Inc.

Transaction Expands Market Presence and Drives Strategic Growth

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners, the leading group purchasing organization for non-healthcare entities, today completed the acquisition of Premier, Inc.'s non-healthcare group purchasing operations. The estimated purchase price is expected to be $800 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.

As a result, OMNIA Partners is now the designated GPO for Premier's non-healthcare members, including educational, hospitality and recreational organizations. These members will retain the advantages provided by the existing Premier GPO agreements while gaining access to expanded benefits offered by OMNIA Partners' robust portfolio of indirect supply agreements along with other services such as spend analytics and reporting. Additionally, Premier members will now enjoy access to OMNIA Partners' senior team of subject matter experts to assist in their procurement process.

M. Todd Abner, Founder, President, and CEO of OMNIA Partners stated, "This acquisition represents a strategic milestone for OMNIA Partners and solidifies our position as the leader in the market. With annual transaction volume approaching $30 billion, the value enhancement to these customers will be measurable. The new relationships formed through this transaction are further evidence of OMNIA Partners' commitment to invest in the industry and continue to provide transformational benefit to our customers."

OMNIA Partners and Premier are working together to ensure a smooth transition for members and a seamless integration of operations.

OMNIA PARTNERS

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted procurement resource for organizations nationwide.

