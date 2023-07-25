ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. are pleased to announce the triumphant return of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition to the global market. Paused by the pandemic, the Exhibition's international venues returned in May with a successful opening in Linköping, Sweden and Paris, France in July.

TITANIC EXHIBITIONS MAKE TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS

E/M Group, RMS Titanic, Inc., and their international partners bring curated collections of real Titanic artifacts to audiences all over the world. The touring versions of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, whose permanent venues are in Las Vegas and Orlando, allow guests to experience the real stories of real Titanic passengers and crew through real artifacts. These items, carefully recovered from the wreck site, have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of Titanic.

Launching the return to the international markets is Linköping, Sweden. Presented by the Company's touring partner Nordic Exhibition in the Tornby district of Linköping through September 3, 2023, the exhibition will display a portion of RMS Titanic, Inc.'s collection of real artifacts recovered from Titanic's wreck site, along featured passenger and crew stories from the ill-fated ship. www.titanicexhibition.se/en/

TITANIC: L'EXPOSITION (TITANIC: The Exposition) returns to Paris for the first time since 2013. Presented by Encore Productions, a company of the Fimalac Entertainment Group, the exhibition will be open to the public July 18 through September 10, at the internationally renowned Paris Expo at Porte de Versailles. www.titanicexpo.fr

"With great enthusiasm, after the pandemic, we're delighted to announce the re-launch of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition (touring)," said Gautam Chandna, Director of Business Development for E/M Group. "As we embark on this journey, our commitment to exceeding our visitors' experiences remains stronger than ever. In the coming months, we anticipate delivering an unparalleled level of engagement, discovery, and cultural enrichment for all attendees."

Visit discovertitanic.com for more information about the Linköping and Paris exhibitions and future venue openings.

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

RMS Titanic, Inc.'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMS Titanic, Inc. was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMS Titanic and has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987. RMS Titanic is an affiliate of E/M Group.

