'Act Your Age' season finale July 29 on Bounce TV

ATLANTA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce TV's newest hit series "Act Your Age" will wrap its record-breaking first season on Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Video here.

The 16-episode first season, produced in partnership with MGM, premiered in March and was seen by 2.14 million viewers in its debut telecasts, making it the most-watched half-hour series launch in Bounce history and the No. 3 new comedy of the season, alongside NBC's "Night Court" and "Lopez vs. Lopez."

The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together. "Act Your Age" stars Kym Whitley ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Next Friday," "Young and Hungry") and Tisha Campbell ("Uncoupled," "My Wife and Kids," "Dr. Ken") with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community," "The Mayor," "Big Shot").

Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician. In the season finale, Bernadette imagines a world where Angela and Keisha never moved into the penthouse.

The multi-generational sitcom also features Mariah Robinson ("The Wrong Valentine") and Nathan Anderson ("Black-ish," "Richie Rich,") as the 20-something children of Angela and Bernadette, respectively.

Alyson Fouse ("Big Shot," "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Wanda Sykes Show") created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner ("Hot in Cleveland") and David Hudson; and co-executive produced by Ranada Shepard and Ken Ornstein ("Everybody Loves Raymond").

The show is also available on streaming service Brown Sugar.

