ADULTING CAN WAIT. IT'S TIME FOR A BROWNIE BREAK!

PASADENA, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery, beloved for its Fig Bars and other soft-baked snacks, announces today its first-ever National Brownie Break Day to commemorate the retail launch of Brownie, its plant-based bar made with real chocolate and dates. Now available in stores nationwide, including Walmart and Target, Brownie is an ideal treat that pairs downtime with snack time. National Brownie Break Day encourages you to pause your adulting to enjoy better breaks—quality, mood-boosting moments to unplug and unwind.

To better support its consumers, Nature's Bakery conducted a survey* to understand their ever-evolving needs. An overwhelming number of participants shared a desire for quality downtime and intentional breaks, with 90 percent responding that they need a break from adulting and 91 percent responding that they wish they had more time to take quality breaks throughout their day. Eighty-nine percent responded that little indulgences help them get through their day. In response to these findings, Nature's Bakery was encouraged to create National Brownie Break Day.

"Helping our consumers thrive is our brand purpose," said Vilma Livas, CMO of Nature's Bakery. "National Brownie Break Day is our way of uplifting them and encouraging better breaks to truly unplug from everyday life. And whether you have three minutes or thirty, our Brownie is a delicious companion for your me-time moments."

In addition to the need for better breaks, nine out of 10 respondents wanted better-for-you indulgences to help them unwind. Baked with wholesome whole grains, vegan chocolate and dates, Brownie is a semi-sweet treat you can feel good about. Free of dairy, peanuts and tree nuts, it can be enjoyed by anyone who's craving comfort in every soft-baked bite.

To celebrate National Brownie Break Day, Nature's Bakery is collaborating with social influencers to give away curated Brownie Break Boxes filled with snacks, break-time essentials, branded swag, and surprise gift cards from Calm, Spotify, and more. Consumers will also have the chance to recharge with a better break from adulting with their choice of a spa day, yoga lessons, or retail therapy. Winners will be randomly selected to receive $500 and a pantry stock-up of Brownie. For the chance to receive a box, enter to win, or participate in the day's activities, visit Nature's Bakery's Instagram page or search #BrownieBreakDay on Instagram.

Additionally, Nature's Bakery is bringing National Brownie Break Day to Boston, Denver, Nashville, Sacramento, San Diego, and Seattle. Their snack squad is hitting the streets today to surprise passersby with delightful Brownie breaks.

*This online survey of 1,000 men and women aged 18-54 was conducted by Pollfish for Nature's Bakery.

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Since 2011, they've soft-baked the goodness of natural, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble bars, Organic Baked-Ins bars, and Brownie bars. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at 100,000 stores including Target, Walmart, and Costco, and can also be purchased online at Naturesbakery.com and Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit naturesbakery.com/press-room or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and Twitter .

