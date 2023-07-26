The Independence Fund Announced as Official Supporter of the INVICTUS GAMES DÜSSELDORF 2023

The Veterans Service Organization stands up for empowerment and equality

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 26, 2023 -- The Independence Fund, a U.S. Veterans Service Organization, has been announced as Official Supporter of the INVICTUS GAMES DÜSSELDORF 2023 presented by Boeing.

"We are excited to be a partner for the upcoming games in Düsseldorf. The Invictus Games offer us the chance to expand our engagement beyond the United States, supporting physically and mentally wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans as well as their Family & Friends from all around the world at an unique international sports event", said Sarah Verardo, CEO at The Independence Fund.

Commitment for equality and empowerment

By supporting the sixth Invictus Games, the Veterans Service Organization shows its commitment for empowerment and highlights the importance of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence for active and former servicemen and women as well as for their caregivers.

Supporting veterans and their caregivers

For more than 15 years, The Independence Fund has dedicated itself to restoring the independence of Veterans in the United States, their caregivers, families, and those allies who served in combat alongside American servicemembers. By providing innovative programs, resources, and services, the organization is committed to empowering wounded, injured, or sick former servicemen and women to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. The aim is to improve their lives as well as the lives of their families. The Independence Fund is a leader in the veteran community and is dedicated to striving to bridge the gap of unmet needs for former servicemen and women and their caregivers.

"The Invictus Games support international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women through sports. Sustainable support to the competitors on their way to rehabilitation and a truly inclusive, memorable event for them and their Family & Friends is only made possible by partners such as The Independence Fund", says Brigadier General Alfred Marstaller, Project Director of the INVICTUS GAMES DÜSSELDORF 2023.

International Sports event shows the power of sports in rehabilitation

From 9 to 16 September, the sixth Invictus Games will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany for the first time. More than 500 wounded, injured and sick active and former servicemen and women from 22 nations will compete in ten sports in a friendly way. Sport gives them strength for their rehabilitation. What counts is not elite performance, but people, team spirit and the will to live. Their sporting achievements show their progress in their recovery and their will to find their way back into life after serious injuries or illnesses. The competitors are celebrated for fighting their way back into life despite major challenges, and for creating new prospects. Together with their Family & Friends, they shall experience the Games as a visible sign of appreciation and recognition for their courage to face life.

About The Independence Fund:

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving the Warfighter Community by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of our servicemembers, combat Veterans, their caregivers, families, and those allies who served in combat alongside our troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat Veterans; suicide prevention; caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all Veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation, and will continue to uphold these American values.

About the INVICTUS GAMES DÜSSELDORF 2023 presented by Boeing:

Initiated in 2014 by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, the Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in 2023. The project, jointly hosted by the Bundeswehr and the City of Düsseldorf, is to be a unique celebration of optimism and inspiration. One of the main goals of this international sports competition is to give physically and mentally wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women greater awareness and recognition in society, and to support their rehabilitation journey. The event will take place in Düsseldorf under the motto 'A HOME FOR RESPECT.' The venue consists of the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA, the adjacent Arena Sports Park and the Rheinbad swimming pool.

