Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the June 30, 2023 Quarter

AMESBURY, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $5.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $5.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

In announcing these results, Carol Houle, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer said, "Net interest margin has declined significantly due to our cost of funds outpacing yield on assets. The ten rate hikes since the beginning of 2022, coupled with the speed in which deposits can be moved, has pressured banks to increase deposit rates at a faster pace to remain competitive."

"It is important, as a leadership team, to evaluate all areas of revenue and expense to ensure the bank is operating at optimum efficiency. During the quarter, we have made concerted efforts to reduce costs and evaluate fees on deposit products to reduce the negative impact that the increased cost of funds had on our performance," said Joe Reilly, Co-Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Reilly continued, "Our results for the period reflect our restructured management team and our focus on our revised business plan, operations, and risk tolerance in light of the events and the losses that occurred in late 2022. We have made a concerted effort to adjust our business practices and strategies to better monitor and manage our risk position, capital position, liquidity, growth of our Banking as a Service operations, and overall asset growth. In this regard, we have updated internal metrics and limitations in these areas to better manage and monitor our overall risk position, including generally managing overall asset growth to 5% per year, and we have adopted more comprehensive capital management policies and procedures. We believe these efforts will assist the Company in implementing a measured growth strategy that does not create undue operational risk while meeting supervisory expectations.

Income Statement Results

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $14.9 million, which represents a decrease of $914,000, or 5.8%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net interest and dividend income was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense of $3.2 million, or 65.7%, to $8.0 million compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.3 million, or 10.9%, to $22.9 million compared to $20.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interest expense increased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 101 basis points to 3.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to rising interest rates and a larger proportion of the portfolio consisting of higher-cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $240.7 million, or 31.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in the average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Interest and dividend income increased primarily due to an increase in the average balance of short-term investments of $195.5 million to $236.4 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $40.9 million as of March 31, 2023.The increase resulted in an increase of interest earned of $2.6 million to $3.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $383,000 as of March 31, 2023. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in interest and fees on loans of $354,000, or 1.8%, to $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $20.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily a result of the $45.3 million decrease in the average balance of loans.

A credit loss benefit of $1.1 million was recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to improvements in the near-term Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") and unemployment rate forecasts. Reduced balances in the commercial real estate, commercial, and enterprise value loan portfolios, which have a higher credit risk compared to the Bank's other loan portfolios such as mortgage warehouse and construction and land development also contributed to the benefit. In addition, updated valuations increased collateral values for individually analyzed loans in the enterprise value portfolio, causing a decrease in the reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income was $1.7 million, which represents a decrease of $245,000, or 12.6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in customer services fees on deposit accounts and other income, partially offset by an increase in other service charges. Customer service fees on deposit accounts decreased $210,000, or 21.5%, primarily due to decreased fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs as management suspended services while they continue to evaluate the services offered. Included in the customer service fees on deposit accounts was $238,000 for implementation and activity fees charged to Banking as a Service ("BaaS") customers for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $245,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Other service charges and fees increased $76,000, or 16.9%, primarily due to prepayment penalties in our commercial real estate portfolio. Other income decreased $117,000, or 46.6%, primarily due to a decrease in sales of other repossessed assets.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $12.8 million, which represents a decrease of $460,000, or 3.5%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in professional fees and salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by an increase in other expense. Professional fees decreased $484,000 from $1.4 million to $919,000 primarily due to decreased legal, audit, and compliance costs which were elevated for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to services pertaining to the events that led to losses recorded during 2022. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $435,000 from $8.5 million to $8.1 million due to a reduction in personnel servicing the enterprise value portfolio. Other expenses increased $198,000 from $672,000 to $870,000 due to loan workout expenses.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $14.9 million, which represents a decrease of $3.7 million, or 19.9%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net interest and dividend income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense of $7.4 million to $8.0 million compared to $547,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $3.7 million, or 19.4%, to $22.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $19.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest expense increased primarily due to rising interest rates and a larger proportion of higher-cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit in the portfolio. Rising interest rates resulted in an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 280 basis points to 3.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest expense was also driven by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $201.1 million, or 24.9%, to $1.01 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $807.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Interest and dividend income increased primarily due to rising interest rates, which resulted in an increased yield on interest-earning assets of 121 basis points to 5.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 4.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The rising interest rates resulted in interest earned on short-term investments of $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $400,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and interest earned on loans of $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was partially offset by the $118.3 million, or 8.1%, reduction in the average balance of loans to $1.35 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $1.47 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A credit loss benefit of $1.1 million was recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to improvements in the near-term Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") and unemployment rate forecasts. Reduced balances in the commercial real estate, commercial, and enterprise value loan portfolios, which have a higher credit risk compared to the Bank's other loan portfolios such as mortgage warehouse and construction and land development also contributed to the benefit. In addition, updated valuations increased collateral values for individually analyzed loans in the enterprise value portfolio, causing a decrease in the reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income was $1.7 million, which represents an increase of $150,000, or 9.7%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in customer service fees on deposit accounts and other income, partially offset by a decrease in the gain on loans sold. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased $150,000, or 24.2%, which was primarily attributable to implementation and activity fees charged to BaaS customers of $238,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $46,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Other income increased $98,000, or 272.2%, primarily due to insurance proceeds from replacement of damaged equipment. Gain on loans sold decreased $187,000, or 100%, primarily due to the sale of residential mortgage loans in June 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $12.8 million, which represents an increase of $1.4 million, or 12.8%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, deposit insurance expense, professional fees, and software depreciation and implementation expenses. The increase of $787,000, or 10.7%, in salary and employee benefits compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in staff to support strategic initiatives within our deposit products and services. Deposit insurance increased $214,000, or 139.0%, primarily due to an increase in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate schedules. Professional fees increased $210,000, or 29.6%, primarily due to increased audit and compliance costs. Software depreciation and implementation expenses increased $156,000, or 47.7%, primarily due to software licenses needed for the increased number of staff.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $30.7 million, which represents a decrease of $5.4 million, or 15.9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to rising interest rates which resulted in increased costs of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 237 basis points to 2.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The cost of borrowings increased 195 basis points to 3.98% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.02% for the six months ended June 30. 2022. The decrease in net interest and dividend income was further supported by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities of $132.6 million, or 16.2%, which was due to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $85.5 million, or 10.6%, and an increase in the average total borrowings or $47.1 million, or 338.4%.

Interest and dividend income increased $5.9 million, or 15.7%, to $43.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $37.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest and dividend income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily driven by an increase of interest and fees on loans of $2.9 million, or 7.9%, and an increase in interest on short-term investments of $2.9 million, or 632.2%. The yield on loans increased 78 basis points to 5.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 5.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The yield on short-term investments increased 432 basis points to 4.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

A credit loss expense of $712,000 was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a credit loss expense of $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which represents a decrease of $412,000, or 36.7%. The credit loss expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was driven by the need to replenish the allowance due to $3.6 million of net charge-offs that occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 in the enterprise value portfolio. The expense was partially offset by improvements in the near-term GDP and unemployment rate forecasts, as well as a reduction of the loan balances in the commercial real estate, commercial, and enterprise value loan portfolios, which have a higher credit risk compared to the Bank's other loan portfolios. Also, updated valuations during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased collateral values for individually analyzed loans in the enterprise value portfolio partially offset the credit loss expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The $1.1 million provision for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was based on the incurred loss model, and was primarily the result of loan portfolio growth.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income was $3.6 million, which represents an increase of $777,000, or 27.1%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to customer service fees on deposit accounts and other income, partially offset by a decrease in gain on loans sold. Customer service fees increased $548,000 due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs and implementation and activity fees charges to BaaS customers. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, management suspended Bitcoin ATM deposit services while they continue to evaluate the services offered. Implementation and activity fees charged to BaaS customers for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $483,000, compared to $79,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Other income increased $339,000 due to insurance proceeds. Gain on loans sold decreased $284,000 primarily due to the sale of residential mortgage loans in June 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $26.0 million, which represents an increase of $3.2 million, or 14.3%. The increase was due to salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, deposit insurance expense, software depreciation and implementation expense, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.1 million, or 14.8%, primarily due to an increase in staff to support strategic initiatives within our deposit products and services. Professional fees increased $885,000, or 61.6%, due to increased legal, audit, and compliance costs which were elevated for the first quarter of 2023 due to services pertaining to the events that led to losses recorded during 2022. Deposit insurance increased $341,000, or 111.8%, primarily due to an increase in the FDIC's insurance assessment rate schedules. Software depreciation and implementation expenses increased $279,000, or 44.9%, primarily due to software licenses needed for the increased staff. In 2022, there was a write down of an SBA receivable in the first quarter after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $395,000 was uncollectible.

Balance Sheet Results

June 30, 2023 Compared to March 31, 2023

Total assets increased $59.4 million, or 3.5%, to $1.76 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.70 billion at March 31, 2023. The primary reason for the increase was increases in cash and cash equivalents and in net loans. Cash and cash equivalents increased $53.7 million or 22.0% due to increased deposit balances. The Bank deems select specialty deposits expected to be short-term as volatile. The Bank held $171.3 million of these deposits as of June 30, 2023, compared to $91.9 million as of March 31, 2023. These deposits are currently being held as cash in short-term investments.

Net loans increased $10.2 million, or 0.8%, and were $1.33 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by increases in mortgage warehouse loans of $24.6 million, or 16.5%, and construction and land development loans of $12.0 million, or 14.1%. The increase in net loans was partially offset by decreases in the commercial real estate portfolio of $9.4 million, or 2.1%, the commercial loan portfolio of $6.4 million, or 3.3%, and digital asset loans. The Bank's continued efforts to reduce its digital asset lending portfolio resulted in a decrease of $10.2 million, or 37.9% to $16.8 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in the digital asset loan portfolio was driven by paydowns on the loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs as well as the payoff of a $5.7 million line of credit.

Total liabilities increased $55.8 million, or 3.7%, to $1.55 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.49 billion at March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in deposits and total borrowings. Deposits were $1.45 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.40 billion as of March 31, 2023, which represents an increase of $44.2 million, or 3.1%. The increase in deposits was primarily related to an increase of $41.2 million, or 18.7% in specialty deposits, which were $261.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $219.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Specialty deposits consist of deposits from BaaS and digital asset customers. BaaS deposits totaled $235.6 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a $74.0 million increase from March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank considered $171.3 million of the specialty deposit balances to be volatile and is holding these deposits as cash. Included in BaaS deposits was $106.6 million related to BaaS customers whose business model focuses on digital assets, which represents a $54.9 million increase from March 31, 2023. Non-BaaS digital asset deposits totaled $25.3 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a $32.8 million decrease from March 31, 2023. Total borrowings increased $11.5 million, or 16.8%, to $79.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $68.3 million at March 31, 2023 to fund loan growth.

As of June 30, 2023, shareholders' equity was $215.1 million compared to $211.5 million at March 31, 2023, which represents an increase of $3.6 million, or 1.7%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $3.5 million, stock-based compensation expense of $332,000, and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $169,000, partially offset by other comprehensive loss of $322,000.

June 30, 2023 Compared to December 31, 2022

Total assets increased $125.2 million, or 7.7%, to $1.76 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2022 due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in net loans and other repossessed assets. Cash and cash equivalents increased $217.2 million, or 269.4% due to increased deposit balances and a decrease in net loans. The Bank deems select specialty deposits expected to be short-term as volatile. The Bank held $171.3 million of these deposits as of June 30, 2023 as cash in short-term investments. No deposits were held as volatile as of December 31, 2022. Other repossessed assets decreased $6.1 million due to the sale of the remaining cryptocurrency mining rigs that were repossessed during 2022.

Net loans decreased $82.5 million, or 5.8%, and were $1.33 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $39.5 million, or 18.5%, commercial loans of $29.0 million, or 13.4%, commercial real estate loans of $15.6 million, or 3.4%, and digital asset loans. The Bank's continued efforts to reduce its digital asset portfolio resulted in a decrease of $24.0 million, or 58.9%. The decrease in the digital asset loan portfolio was driven by paydowns on outstanding lines of credit as well as the payoff of a $4.8 million loan secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs during the first quarter of 2023 and the payoff of a $5.7 million line of credit during the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net loans was partially offset by an increase in the construction and land development portfolio of $25.0 million, or 33.9%.

Total liabilities increased $117.7 million, or 8.2%, to $1.55 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in deposits, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings. Deposits were $1.45 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.28 billion as of December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $168.5 million, or 13.2%. The increase in deposits was primarily related to an increase of $158.2 million in specialty deposits, which were $261.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $102.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Specialty deposits consist of deposits by BaaS and digital asset customers. BaaS deposits totaled $235.6 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a $190.3 million increase from December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank considered $171.3 million of the specialty deposit balances to be volatile and is holding these deposits as cash. Included in BaaS deposits was $106.6 million related to BaaS customers whose business model focuses on digital assets, which represents an $86.0 million increase from December 31, 2022. Non-BaaS digital asset deposits totaled $25.3 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a $32.2 million decrease from December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits was partially offset by a decrease in borrowings of $47.1 million, or 37.1%, primarily driven by a decrease in overnight borrowings.

As of June 30, 2023, shareholders' equity was $215.1 million compared to $207.5 million at December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $7.5 million, or 3.6%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $5.6 million. Also contributing to the increase was a one-time, cumulative-effect adjustment for the adoption of CECL which increased retained earnings by $696,000. Shareholders' equity also increased due to stock-based compensation expense of $651,000, employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $356,000, and other comprehensive income of $309,000.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

BankProv, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC), is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about BankProv please visit our website www.bankprov.com or call 877-487-2977.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; global and national war and terrorism; trends in interest rates; inflation; potential recessionary conditions; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; and the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents of the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet



















At

At

At

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

(unaudited)





Assets















Cash and due from banks $ 32,254

$ 27,669

$ 42,923 Short-term investments

265,604



216,509



37,706 Cash and cash equivalents

297,858



244,178



80,629 Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)

27,656



28,744



28,600 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

3,309



3,095



4,266 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $23,981, $24,812, and $28,069 as of















June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,333,564



1,323,390



1,416,047 Bank owned life insurance

44,153



43,881



43,615 Premises and equipment, net

13,400



13,439



13,580 Other repossessed assets

—



—



6,051 Accrued interest receivable

5,007



5,836



6,597 Right-of-use assets

3,861



3,902



3,942 Deferred tax asset, net

15,722



15,692



16,793 Other assets

17,057



19,996



16,261 Total assets $ 1,761,587

$ 1,702,153

$ 1,636,381

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing $ 404,012

$ 460,836

$ 520,226 Interest-bearing

1,044,074



943,085



759,356 Total deposits

1,448,086



1,403,921



1,279,582 Borrowings:















Short-term borrowings

70,000



50,000



108,500 Long-term borrowings

9,763



18,296



18,329 Total borrowings

79,763



68,296



126,829 Operating lease liabilities

4,227



4,255



4,282 Other liabilities

14,439



14,229



18,146 Total liabilities

1,546,515



1,490,701



1,428,839 Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:















no shares issued and outstanding

—



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;















17,684,720, 17,693,818, and 17,669,698 shares issued and outstanding















at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

177



177



177 Additional paid-in capital

123,444



123,144



122,847 Retained earnings

100,894



97,432



94,630 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,891)



(1,569)



(2,200) Unearned compensation - ESOP

(7,552)



(7,732)



(7,912) Total shareholders' equity

215,072



211,452



207,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,761,587

$ 1,702,153

$ 1,636,381

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest and dividend income:



























Interest and fees on loans $ 19,652

$ 20,006

$ 18,558

$ 39,658

$ 36,770 Interest and dividends on debt securities

available-for-sale

246



238



194



484



373 Interest on short-term investments

2,978



383



400



3,361



459 Total interest and dividend income

22,876



20,627



19,152



43,503



37,602 Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits

7,670



3,901



476



11,571



931 Interest on short-term borrowings

230



824



—



1,054



— Interest on long-term borrowings

74



86



71



160



141 Total interest expense

7,974



4,811



547



12,785



1,072 Net interest and dividend income

14,902



15,816



18,605



30,718



36,530 Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans

(740)



2,935



1,005



2,195



1,088 Credit loss (benefit) expense - off-balance

sheet credit exposures

(327)



(1,156)



36



(1,483)



36 Total credit loss (benefit) expense

(1,067)



1,779



1,041



712



1,124 Net interest and dividend income after

credit loss (benefit) expense

15,969



14,037



17,564



30,006



35,406 Noninterest income:



























Customer service fees on deposit accounts

769



979



619



1,748



1,200 Service charges and fees - other

527



451



452



978



828 Bank owned life insurance income

272



266



258



538



514 Gain on loans sold, net

—



—



187



—



284 Other income

134



251



36



385



46 Total noninterest income

1,702



1,947



1,552



3,649



2,872 Noninterest expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

8,109



8,544



7,322



16,653



14,511 Occupancy expense

421



421



398



842



837 Equipment expense

151



144



143



295



281 Deposit insurance

368



278



154



646



305 Data processing

374



361



344



735



679 Marketing expense

161



83



70



244



197 Professional fees

919



1,403



709



2,322



1,437 Directors' compensation

164



200



267



364



521 Software depreciation and implementation

483



417



327



900



621 Insurance expense

450



452



448



902



895 Service fees

281



236



225



517



433 Write down of other assets and receivables

—



—



—



—



395 Other

870



672



900



1,542



1,606 Total noninterest expense

12,751



13,211



11,307



25,962



22,718 Income before income tax expense

4,920



2,773



7,809



7,693



15,560 Income tax expense

1,459



670



2,190



2,129



4,416 Net income $ 3,461

$ 2,103

$ 5,619

$ 5,564

$ 11,144 Earnings per share:



























Basic $ 0.21

$ 0.13

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.68 Diluted

0.21

$ 0.13

$ 0.33

$ 0.34

$ 0.66 Weighted Average Shares:



























Basic

16,568,664



16,530,627



16,460,248



16,549,751



16,488,941 Diluted

16,570,017



16,531,266



16,882,933



16,550,666



16,957,186

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)



















































For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,



June 30,

2023

2023



2022







Interest











Interest













Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/



Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate (6)

Balance

Paid

Rate (6)



Balance

Paid

Rate (6) Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2) $ 1,346,654

$ 19,652

5.84 %

$ 1,391,941

$ 20,006

5.75 %



$ 1,465,000

$ 18,558

5.07 % Short-term investments

236,367



2,978

5.04 %



40,931



383

3.74 %





219,555



400

0.73 % Debt securities available-

for-sale

28,278



197

2.79 %



28,727



193

2.69 %





32,687



190

2.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank

stock

2,254



49

8.70 %



2,639



45

6.82 %





1,388



4

1.15 % Total interest-earning

assets

1,613,553



22,876

5.67 %



1,464,238



20,627

5.63 %





1,718,630



19,152

4.46 % Non-interest earning assets

99,685













117,178















88,932









Total assets $ 1,713,238











$ 1,581,416













$ 1,807,562









Liabilities and

shareholders' equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Savings accounts $ 149,625

$ 408

1.09 %

$ 142,457

$ 111

0.31 %



$ 152,932

$ 51

0.13 % Money market accounts

513,348



4,550

3.55 %



313,077



1,913

2.44 %





331,998



211

0.25 % NOW accounts

115,869



202

0.70 %



127,124



146

0.46 %





264,038



135

0.20 % Certificates of deposit

230,023



2,510

4.36 %



185,470



1,731

3.73 %





58,781



79

0.54 % Total interest-bearing

deposits

1,008,865



7,670

3.04 %



768,128



3,901

2.03 %





807,749



476

0.24 % Borrowings















































Short-term borrowings

18,352



230

5.01 %



69,647



824

4.73 %





857



—

— % Long-term borrowings

16,148



74

1.83 %



18,307



86

1.88 %





13,500



71

2.10 % Total borrowings

34,500



304

3.52 %



87,954



910

4.14 %





14,357



71

1.98 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities

1,043,365



7,974

3.06 %



856,082



4,811

2.25 %





822,106



547

0.27 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits

437,167













495,067















726,623









Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities

19,380













20,469















19,568









Total liabilities

1,499,912













1,371,618















1,568,297









Total equity

213,326













209,798















239,265









Total liabilities and















































equity $ 1,713,238











$ 1,581,416













$ 1,807,562









Net interest income





$ 14,902











$ 15,816













$ 18,605



Interest rate spread (3)











2.61 %













3.38 %















4.19 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 570,188











$ 608,156













$ 896,524









Net interest margin (5)











3.69 %













4.32 %















4.33 % Average interest-earning assets

to interest-bearing liabilities

154.65 %













171.04 %















209.05 %















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $213,000, $262,000, and $239,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.



































































For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2023



2022









Interest













Interest







Average



Earned/

Yield/



Average



Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid

Rate (6)



Balance



Paid

Rate (6) Assets:





























Interest-earning assets:





























Loans (1)(2) $ 1,369,172

$ 39,658

5.79 %

$ 1,467,122

$ 36,770

5.01 % Short-term investments

139,189



3,361

4.83 %



178,483



459

0.51 % Debt securities available-for-sale

28,501



389

2.73 %



34,245



365

2.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,445



95

7.77 %



1,088



8

1.47 % Total interest-earning assets

1,539,307



43,503

5.65 %



1,680,938



37,602

4.47 % Non-interest earning assets

108,385













87,247









Total assets $ 1,647,692











$ 1,768,185









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Savings accounts $ 146,061

$ 519

0.71 %

$ 153,205

$ 91

0.12 % Money market accounts

413,765



6,463

3.12 %



362,268



460

0.25 % NOW accounts

121,466



348

0.57 %



228,498



218

0.19 % Certificates of deposit

207,870



4,241

4.08 %



59,699



162

0.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits

889,162



11,571

2.60 %



803,670



931

0.23 % Borrowings





























Short-term borrowings

43,857



1,054

4.81 %



431



—

— % Long-term borrowings

17,222



160

1.86 %



13,500



141

2.09 % Total borrowings

61,079



1,214

3.98 %



13,931



141

2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

950,241



12,785

2.69 %



817,601



1,072

0.26 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

465,958













692,394









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

19,921













20,312









Total liabilities

1,436,120













1,530,307









Total equity

211,572













237,878









Total liabilities and





























equity $ 1,647,692











$ 1,768,185









Net interest income





$ 30,718











$ 36,530



Interest rate spread (3)











2.96 %













4.21 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 589,066











$ 863,337









Net interest margin (5)











3.99 %













4.35 % Average interest-earning assets to





























interest-bearing liabilities

161.99 %













205.59 %















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $475,000 and $580,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Performance Ratios:





























Return on average assets (1)

0.81 %



0.53 %



1.24 %



0.68 %



1.26 %

Return on average equity (1)

6.49 %



4.01 %



9.39 %



5.26 %



9.37 %

Interest rate spread (1) (2)

2.61 %



3.39 %



4.19 %



2.96 %



4.21 %

Net interest margin (1) (3)

3.69 %



4.32 %



4.33 %



3.99 %



4.35 %

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.98 %



3.34 %



2.51 %



3.15 %



2.57 %

Efficiency ratio (4)

76.79 %



74.37 %



56.27 %



75.54 %



57.75 %

Average interest-earning assets to





























average interest-bearing liabilities

154.65 %



171.04 %



209.05 %



161.99 %



205.59 %

Average equity to average assets

12.45 %



13.27 %



13.24 %



12.84 %



13.45 %









































At

At

At

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022 Asset Quality















Non-accrual loans:















Commercial real estate $ 160

$ 55

$ 56 Commercial

70



193



101 Enterprise value

4,310



4,397



92 Digital asset

16,768



26,602



26,488 Residential real estate

361



224



227 Construction and land development

—



—



— Consumer

—



—



— Mortgage warehouse

—



—



— Total non-accrual loans

21,669



31,471



26,964 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

—



—



— Other repossessed assets

—



—



6,051 Total non-performing assets $ 21,669

$ 31,471

$ 33,015 Asset Quality Ratios















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (5)

1.77 %



1.84 %



1.94 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans

110.67 %



78.84 %



104.10 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)

1.60 %



2.33 %



1.87 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets

1.23 %



1.85 %



1.65 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)

1.23 %



1.85 %



2.02 % Capital and Share Related















Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.2 %



12.4 %



12.7 % Book value per share $ 12.16

$ 11.95

$ 11.75 Market value per share $ 8.28

$ 6.84

$ 7.28 Shares outstanding

17,684,720



17,693,818



17,669,698





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net. (5) Loans are presented at amortized cost (excluding accrued interest). (6) Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and other repossessed assets.































































At

At

At

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022 (In thousands) Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent Commercial real estate $ 438,029

32.26 %

$ 447,461

33.19 %

$ 453,592

31.41 % Commercial

187,965

13.85 %



194,335

14.41 %



216,931

15.02 % Enterprise value

436,574

32.15 %



437,570

32.46 %



438,745

30.38 % Digital asset (1)

16,768

1.24 %



26,981

2.00 %



40,781

2.82 % Residential real estate

7,490

0.55 %



7,661

0.57 %



8,165

0.57 % Construction and land development

96,757

7.13 %



84,800

6.29 %



72,267

5.00 % Consumer

207

0.02 %



281

0.02 %



391

0.03 % Mortgage warehouse

173,755

12.80 %



149,113

11.06 %



213,244

14.77 %



1,357,545

100.00 %



1,348,202

100.00 %



1,444,116

100.00 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

(23,981)







(24,812)







(28,069)



Net loans $ 1,333,564





$ 1,323,390





$ 1,416,047









(1) Includes $16.8 million, $20.9 million, and $26.5 million in loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The remaining balances consist of digital asset lines of credit.







































At

At

At

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands) 2023

2023

2022 Noninterest-bearing:















Demand $ 404,012

$ 460,836

$ 520,226 Interest-bearing:















NOW

111,701



122,721



145,533 Regular savings

159,940



158,470



141,802 Money market deposits

530,964



451,427



318,417 Certificates of deposit:















Certificate accounts of $250,000 or more

20,869



17,659



11,449 Certificate accounts less than $250,000

220,600



192,808



142,155 Total interest-bearing

1,044,074



943,085



759,356 Total deposits (1)(2)(3) $ 1,448,086

$ 1,403,921

$ 1,279,582





(1) Includes $235.6 million, $161.7 million, $45.3 million in BaaS deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes $25.3 million, $58.1 million, and $57.5 million in digital asset deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Of total deposits the FDIC insured approximately 53%, 56%, and 55% and the remaining 47%, 44%, and 45% were insured through the DIF, as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

