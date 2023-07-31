Blitz Insurance Partners with Ascend to Expand Payment and Financing Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blitz Insurance, a specialty insurance carrier, partners with Ascend to modernize payment experiences for insurance brokers selling in specialty markets. With this partnership, Blitz Insurance will open new customer segments by offering both direct bill and premium financing into their payments workflow.

"When we looked into the market for a solution, Ascend was the right choice. Ascend meets our needs for a better payments experience for our partners while reducing everyone's operational expenses," said Brandon Murphy, Chief Distribution Officer of Blitz Insurance. "We will now have the ability to not only expand to direct bill and a premium finance option but also simplify the movement of money between us and our partners."

With Ascend, Blitz Insurance is now able to provide a direct bill in addition to their existing agency bill workflow - allowing brokers to decide what billing method works best for them. By utilizing Ascend, Blitz Insurance not only grows their footprint of appointed brokers but also gains administrative efficiency by automating what would otherwise have been a large operational undertaking.

Ascend automatically attributes incoming payments to policies in real time, speeding up the reconciliation process. By modernizing the payments experience and speeding up the reconciliation of incoming premiums, Blitz Insurance can offer a best-in-class experience to its brokers and agents.

"We find that across the insurance ecosystem - companies want to provide a seamless payment workflow for their customers and their teams," said Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend. "Ascend is built so brokers and carriers can offer this experience without shouldering the administrative resources and costs needed to support these operations."

About Ascend

Ascend is the first insurance payments platform that automates financial operations from collections and financing to carrier and commission payables. Founded by two-time insurtech entrepreneurs Andrew Wynn and Praveen Chekuri, Ascend helps insurance brokers, MGAs, and carriers improve their bottom lines by eliminating expensive and labor-intensive payment workflows. To learn more, please visit LinkedIn, Twitter or check out https://www.useascend.com/ .

About Blitz Insurance

Blitz is a tech-driven insurer revolutionizing the $60B specialty market catering to SME segment. By leveraging industry knowledge and cutting-edge technology, we deliver a simpler, smarter, and faster coverage experience.

The company is led by a veteran team of insurance and technology experts and has been funded with $25M from its founder & CEO, a Forbes-listed serial entrepreneur in the real estate and insurance industries.

