EASTERSEALS DISABILITY ADVOCATES AND ALLIES AUTHOR NEW BIOGRAPHY SERIES FOR CHILDREN HIGHLIGHTING ROLE MODELS AND HISTORICAL FIGURES WITH DISABILITIES

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals, a leading national nonprofit provider of services and advocacy for children and adults with disabilities and their families, has partnered with Cherry Lake Publishing Group to engage writers with disabilities and allies to author eight new titles in the popular MY ITTY-BITTY BIO book series targeted to young readers.

The MY ITTY-BITTY BIO series, biographies for the earliest readers, examines the lives of historical and modern men and women in a simple, age-appropriate way to help children develop word recognition and reading skills. Titles celebrate diversity, covering women and men from a range of backgrounds and professions including immigrants, individuals with disabilities, and individuals of Black, Hispanic, Asian American, and Indigenous history.

The eight new titles include biographies on President Franklin Delanor Roosevelt and leaders of the national disability movement including the late Judy Heumann and BraunAbility founder Ralph Braun. Other titles were developed with participation through interviews or content reviews with current disability activists including Anita Cameron, LeRoy Moore, Vilissa Thompson, and Alice Wong, as well as Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti.

Authors of the series include Tiernan Bertrand-Essington, Anita Cameron, Nicole Lynn Evans, Beth Finke, Erin Hawley, Lily Newton, and Ben Trockman.

This is the second partnership between Easterseals and Cherry Lake Publishing Group, focused on elevating disability awareness and education in schools and libraries across the country. Ten percent (10%) of sales benefit Easterseals MORC in Michigan.

The MY ITTY-BITTY BIO series is targeted to readers in grades K-1. The eight new titles are available for purchase at www.cherrylakepublishing.com. For additional information, visit www.easterseals.com.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services.

For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, employment, and transportation for people with disabilities, veterans, and seniors – as well as their caregivers. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted.

Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to millions of individuals and families each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the 61 million Americans with disabilities today.

Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com .

About Cherry Lake Publishing Group

Cherry Lake Publishing Group (CLPG) is committed to its mission of creating books that engage, entertain, educate, and provide opportunities for students and children to explore the world in educational, library, and home settings. It is comprised of five imprints which introduce the building blocks of literacy for young readers (Cherry Blossom Press), Hi-Lo books for struggling readers (45th Parallel Press), a wide range of educational titles (Cherry Lake Press), graphic novels (Torch Graphic Press), and picture books and chapter books (Sleeping Bear Press). To learn more, visit cherrylakepublishing.com .

