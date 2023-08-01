Ledgebrook adds Nicole Kessler and James Lassiter to Executive Leadership Team

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgebrook, a tech-enabled E&S MGA, is excited to announce the additions of Nicole Kessler and James Lassiter to their executive team. With their extensive experience and expertise, Nicole and James will be instrumental in expanding Ledgebrook's offerings in Excess Casualty and Professional Liability.

Nicole Kessler has been appointed as Vice President - Head of Excess Casualty. With a diverse background in the insurance industry, Nicole brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success. Her career began at W.R. Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group as an underwriter assistant before moving to Colony Insurance and later joining James River Insurance Company. In 2014, Nicole transitioned to Core Specialty Insurance Holdings as an Excess Casualty Underwriter, where she quickly rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming the Vice President of the Southeast Region. At Ledgebrook Nicole will be responsible for building the Unsupported Excess Casualty product, leveraging her expertise to provide tailored solutions to clients.

James Lassiter joins Ledgebrook as Vice President - Head of Professional Liability. With nearly three decades of insurance experience, James brings a unique perspective to his role. He has worked in various aspects of the industry, including retail agency operations, E&S underwriting, and as a Professional Liability wholesale broker. Prior to joining Ledgebrook, James served as an underwriting officer at RSUI Group where he provided leadership as a product line specialist and referral underwriter for numerous classes of Professional Liability. His comprehensive knowledge and ability to find solutions make him an invaluable resource for the wholesale community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole and James to our team," said Gage Caligaris , CEO of Ledgebrook. "Their extensive industry experience, expertise, and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions. We are confident that their contributions will drive our company's growth and success."

About Ledgebrook: Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, Ledgebrook offers the best of both worlds: deep insurance expertise empowered by the best of modern technology. Visit us at ledgebrook.com

