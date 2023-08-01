Zong 4G's education program in Pakistan's underserved communities

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

As a child growing up in a small village in Rehri Goth union council in a coastal belt of District Karachi Malir, Pakistan. I faced numerous obstacles, including poverty and limited access to educational resources. Despite these challenges, I had a burning desire to learn, and I dreamt of a brighter future for myself and my family. With 60% of the population unable to read or write, and rural areas facing even more challenges with a mere 49% literacy rate, Pakistan's education system faced massive challenges. Inadequate infrastructure, lack of trained teachers, and scarce resources trapped millions in a cycle of poverty and limited opportunities.

My journey to education was no different from that of countless other children in my village. I was always curious and eager to learn, but the lack of a computer lab at my school meant that I was missing out on crucial digital literacy skills. I didn't even know what a computer was, let alone how it worked. That was until a ray of hope shone upon my life. Zong 4G, as part of its sustainability endeavor, partnered with the HANDS Foundation to establish a computer lab at my school. This was a game-changer for me and my fellow students.

When the computer lab was inaugurated back in November 2022, my life took a dramatic turn. I immersed myself in learning computer skills with unwavering determination. With the support of Zong 4G's connectivity, I delved into the world of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and internet browsing. My thirst for knowledge was insatiable, and I quickly gained proficiency in these basic but essential digital tools.

The impact of learning how to use a computer on my life was profound. It opened up a whole new world of opportunities for me. I could now access information and resources that were previously beyond my reach. I gained valuable skills that would be instrumental in shaping my future. With each passing day, my confidence soared. I was no longer limited by my circumstances. I had the tools I needed to pursue my dreams, and I was determined to make the most of them. My teachers were amazed by my progress, and I became an inspiration to my peers.

My story, however, did not end here. I was not content with just acquiring skills for myself. I wanted to give back to my community and make a difference in the lives of others. I started using my newfound knowledge to teach my fellow classmates and even my elders about computers and digital literacy. I hoped to become a beacon of hope in my village, inspiring others to embrace the power of education and technology.

My hard work and dedication paid off. In just six months, I had been transformed from a curious and determined student to a confident and skilled young individual. My life had been transformed, and I was now equipped with the tools to pursue my dreams and help others along the way.

I will forever be grateful to Zong 4G for changing my life. Their support has empowered me to break free from the limitations of my circumstances and pursue my dreams. I am determined to make the most of this opportunity and use my skills to make a positive impact in my community and beyond.

My story is a testament to the incredible impact that Zong 4G's sustainability projects across the One Belt, One Road initiative in Pakistan have had. It is a story of resilience, determination, and the transformative power of education. Thanks to Zong 4G's efforts to bridge the digital divide, I and many other underprivileged children now have a brighter future ahead of them.

