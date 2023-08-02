WiMi Developed Virtual Digital Human Rendering Technology Based on Real-Time Dynamic Simulation

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that its R&D team is developing real-time dynamic simulation-based virtual digital human rendering technology. Virtual digital human rendering technology based on real-time dynamic simulation is a kind of real-time rendering and dynamic simulation technology for digital characters through computer programs. Utilizing theories and technologies from a variety of fields such as 3D computer graphics, dynamics, biomechanics, etc., it carries out real-time computing and simulation rendering on the appearance, form, movement, and expression of the digital human to achieve the effect of realism, so as to achieve a more realistic interactive experience.

The realization of this technology requires high-precision modelling and dynamic control of digital characters, including the establishment of the skeletal system, the simulation of physical properties such as muscles, skin, hair, etc., the calculation of human kinematics and motion capture. At the same time, it is also necessary to use a real-time rendering engine, lighting simulation technology, etc., to achieve realistic rendering and dynamic simulation of digital characters in the virtual scene.

The core of digital human rendering technology based on real-time dynamic simulation is real-time dynamic simulation and rendering. The digital human is modelled by a computer, and a physics engine is used to simulate the digital human's movement, physiological characteristics, and the influence of the external environment on it, and render it in real-time to achieve a highly realistic effect. Specifically, digital human modelling mainly includes human skeletal structure, muscular system, skin tissue, facial expression and other aspects, as well as digital human motion capture and action generation. Real-time dynamic simulation simulates the physical movement of the digital human through a physics engine, and on this basis, calculates the physiological characteristics of the digital human, such as heart rate, breathing and muscle fatigue, etc., and then simulates the response of the digital human to the external environment. In terms of real-time rendering, virtual human rendering technology uses advanced graphics techniques, such as physically-based ray tracing, material reflection, and panoramic rendering. This allows realistic digital human rendering effects to be realized in a short period, greatly reducing the pressure on the computer.

The technology has technical advantages such as real-time, high fidelity, dynamic interaction and personalized customization, which can be simulated and rendered in a real-time environment so that the movements and expressions of the digital person can be shown in real-time. By simulating human muscles, bones, skin, hair and other details, it more realistically presents subtle and complex movements and expressions, making the digital person closer to the form and behaviour of real human beings, and enhancing the user's sense of immersion and visual experience. It can also make adaptive adjustments according to different scenes and environments, making the performance of the virtual digital person more natural. And can be customized according to the user's needs, such as adjusting the virtual digital person's appearance, clothing, image, movement and expression, etc., to meet individual needs and aesthetics. It can also realize interaction with the user, responding to the user's movements and voice.

The technology is now widely used in the fields of gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, human-computer interaction, education, advertising and so on. For example, in movie production, the use of virtual human rendering technology can significantly improve production efficiency, reduce production costs, and at the same time can also create more realistic visual effects for the movie; in games, this technology is also widely used, making the game experience more realistic and smooth. In addition, in the field of virtual reality and augmented reality, the rendering technology of virtual humans is also widely used, which can realize a more realistic virtual reality experience and provide users with a more complete sense of immersion. Through digital human rendering technology, more intelligent human-computer interaction can also be realized, providing users with a more intimate and natural way of interaction.

Virtual human rendering technology based on real-time dynamic simulation has a wide range of application prospects, and it has become a popular research direction in computer graphics, artificial intelligence and other fields. In the future, with the continuous improvement of related technologies, it will be more widely used and developed.

