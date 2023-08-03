Haus raises $17M Series A led by Insight Partners to build the future of growth intelligence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Cali., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haus, a growth command center combining causal inference with experimentation & AI, today announced $17 million in Series A funding. The round was led by global software investor Insight Partners with participation from existing investors, Baseline Ventures, Haystack Ventures, Upside Partnership, Octave Ventures and Mantis Venture Capital. This funding will support the expansion of the Haus team to continue to build a suite of highly integrated causal analytical tools that will help companies measure and drive profitable growth.

Between cookie depreciation and the increase in consumer privacy initiatives like GDPR, CCPA and Apple's continued iOS updates, the data that previously powered the $500B advertising industry is breaking down. As a result, brands are searching for new ways to survive without 3rd party cookies and measurement. Zach Epstein, founder and CEO at Haus, was leading advanced analytics initiatives at Google and recognized the opportunity to provide advertisers with more standardized and future-proofed solutions to measure business impact. Access to high-quality experimentation at scale was limited to the top echelon of brands and was very expensive. Epstein wanted to democratize privacy-durable experimentation and measurement for all brands. He decided to leave Google and hired some of the world's top economists and data scientists from brands like Amazon and Netflix to start Haus.

Haus is the world's first growth intelligence platform that utilizes causal inference and is built to provide brands with tools to uncover how marketing activities impact their top and bottom line. The platform allows brands to configure on demand experiments to answer business questions using only their first party data - no cookies or 3rd party identifiers necessary. While Haus started with marketing analytics infrastructure, the data platform they're building now extends to broader business applications.

"We believe that all brands need to better understand the causal relationship between the actions they take and their impact on the business. Yet, marketing data is messy and often incompatible with data science models that enable higher quality decision making. Answering business questions shouldn't be harder than a Google search. We're excited to announce today's news and look forward to building the first indispensable growth analytics platform." Zach Epstein, CEO at Haus.

"Current and future privacy regulation will dramatically alter how companies grow, and the tools and methods used to allocate hundreds of billions in ad spend are quickly becoming obsolete. This is creating a 'hair on fire' problem for marketers and growth teams," said Jon Rosenbaum, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Haus' world-class team has already addressed these problems at some of the largest tech companies, and have since productized this experience into a solution that is delivering extraordinary ROI for its customers. We look forward to partnering with Zach and the team as they continue to grow."

The initial products from Haus – GeoLift and CustomerLift – have been extremely successful amongst data-driven brands who are looking for more modern and transparent measurement solutions. Haus has seen significant growth YoY, with a roster of innovative customers, including FanDuel, Sonos, Caraway Home, Jasper, Jones Road Beauty, and Ritual.

Brian Borkowski, SVP of marketing at FanDuel said, "We needed a partner who could help us future proof our business as privacy changes limited the data we could use for marketing measurement. The Haus platform provided us clarity in our data and led to better investments that saved us tens of millions of dollars."

Connor Dault, VP of marketing and digital product at Caraway said, "Haus has become a mission-critical tool our growth team leverages on a weekly basis."

About Haus

Haus is the world's first growth intelligence platform that utilizes causal inference and is built to provide brands with tools to uncover how marketing activities impact their top and bottom line. GeoLift allows brands to configure on-demand regional experiments to test hypotheses and measure incrementality. The CustomerLift product applies causal artificial intelligence to personalize treatments amongst existing customers to maximize retention and lifetime value. Haus is continuing to expand its suite of analytics offerings including demand forecasting and next generation LTV modeling created by some of the top economists and data scientists in the world.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $75B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 750 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

