Vena Named an Overall Experience Leader and Trust Leader in Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study

Vena repeats top rankings, receives perfect recommend score and outperforms some of the largest vendors in the industry

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Intelligent Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that it was recognized as an Overall Experience Leader and Trust Leader in the 2023 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds ® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study . The study ranks vendors across a 33-point matrix and is based completely on the results of a user survey. It categorized Vena as an Overall Experience Leader in its Customer Experience Model and a Trust Leader in its Vendor Credibility Model. Vena customers who participated in the survey gave Vena a perfect Recommend score.

Vena Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vena) (PRNewswire)

Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software enables businesses to forecast and strategically plan their finance operations, factoring in the internal and external factors that may influence their performance. In its 2023 report, Dresner found an uptick in adoption from the previous year, with 62% of respondents using EPM software (up nearly 10 percentage points from 2022). Midsize and small companies drove this increase, adopting the technology to better compete in today's challenging macroeconomic conditions.

"Vena continues to be a leader in this year's Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory Services. "Its scores are generally above the overall sample, with key improvements in product, consulting and integrity. It is best in class in integration with third-party technologies, has a perfect recommend score and is an Overall Leader in the Customer Experience Model."

Vena empowers teams to plan the way they think. Vena makes financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis more efficient, increases financial intelligence across the organization and unlocks performance leveraging automation, uncompromised data modeling, industry-leading AI capabilities and the productivity tools teams already know and use, starting with Microsoft Excel. Vena is also highly flexible, adaptable and natively integrates with Microsoft 365. The Vena platform combines the power of Vena with Microsoft's advanced productivity, collaboration, AI technology and innovation to help finance teams model, plan and scale based on their specific business requirements—all in an intuitive platform finance can own and operate.

"Vena's top ranking in this year's Dresner Wisdom of Crowd EPM Market Study is a testament not only to our outstanding customer success specialists, who work hand-in-hand with our users to ensure an excellent experience, but also the hard work of our dedicated product engineering team, which continues to refine and expand our platform's capabilities," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer for Vena. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing our user community a Complete Planning product to help them plan for anything."

The 2023 Dresner report builds upon Vena's top ranking in its previous year's report, as well as recent recognition from BPM Partners , which positioned Vena's Intelligent Complete Planning platform as "Excellent" across numerous categories.

Download the full report here to discover how Vena enables businesses to gain deeper insights into their performance and make more informed strategic decisions. For more information on Vena Intelligent Complete Planning or to request a demo, please visit venasolutions.com .

About Vena

Vena is the only Intelligent Platform for Complete Planning that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

Media Contact

Jonathan Paul

Senior Director, Content & Communications, Vena

jpaul@venacorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vena