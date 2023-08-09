Manulife reports strong topline results in 2Q23 with APE sales up 12%, NBV up 10%, new business CSM of $592 million up 15% and Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows of $2.2 billion. Net income attributed to shareholders was $1.0 billion in 2Q23 and core earnings were $1.6 billion with strong EPS and core EPS growth

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

This earnings news release for Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the Company's Second Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders, including our unaudited interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), which are both available on our website at www.manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports. The Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") and additional information relating to the Company is available on the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at http://www.sec.gov.



Manulife adopted IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" and IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" effective for years beginning on January 1, 2023, to be applied retrospectively. Our quarterly and year-to-date 2022 results have been restated in accordance with IFRS 17 and IFRS 9.



The comparative restated 2022 results in this news release may not be fully representative of our market risk profile, as the transition of our general fund portfolio for asset-liability matching purposes under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 was not completed until early 2023. Consequently, year-over-year variations between our 2023 results compared to the restated 2022 results should be viewed in this context.



In addition, our restated 2022 results are also not directly comparable to 2023 results because IFRS 9 hedge accounting and expected credit loss ("ECL") principles are applied prospectively effective January 1, 2023. Accordingly, we have also presented comparative quarterly and year-to-date 2022 results as if IFRS had allowed such principles to be implemented for 2022. Such results are denoted as being "transitional" throughout this news release and include the transitional net income attributed to shareholders for 2022. For a complete list of transitional financial measures, please see section A1 "Implementation of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9" of the Second Quarter 2023 MD&A.

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Manulife announced its second quarter of 2023 ("2Q23") results. Key highlights include:

Net income attributed to shareholders of $1.0 billion in 2Q23, up $0.9 billion compared with transitional net income attributed to shareholders 1 for the second quarter of 2022 ("2Q22"), and up $3.1 billion compared with 2Q22 net loss attributed to shareholders

Core earnings 1 of $1.6 billion in 2Q23, up 4% on a constant exchange rate basis 2 from 2Q22

Core EPS 3 of $0.83 in 2Q23, up 6% 2 compared with 2Q22, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.50 in 2Q23, up $0.44 compared with transitional EPS 3 of $0.06 in 2Q22, and up $1.63 compared with EPS of - $1.13 in 2Q22

Core ROE 3 of 15.5% and ROE of 9.3% in 2Q23

APE sales 4 of $1.6 billion in 2Q23, up 12% 4 from 2Q22

NBV 4 of $585 million in 2Q23, up 10% from 2Q22

New business contractual service margin ("CSM") 5 of $592 million in 2Q23, up 15% 2 from 2Q22

CSM balance net of NCI of $17.4 billion and post-tax CSM net of NCI 1 of $14.9 billion as at June 30, 2023 , an increase of $140 million and $218 million from December 31, 2022 , respectively

Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM") net inflows 6 of $2.2 billion in 2Q23, compared with net inflows of $1.7 billion in 2Q22

LICAT ratio 7 of 136%

Purchased for cancellation 0.9% of common shares outstanding, or approximately 17.3 million common shares, for $443 million in 2Q23

Adjusted book value per common share8 of $29.42 and book value per common share of $21.30 as of June 30, 2023 , an increase of $1.36 and $0.68 from June 30, 2022 , respectively

"We are pleased to report strong topline performance during the second quarter including double-digit year-over-year growth in new business metrics9 from our global insurance business, particularly with new business CSM growing at our medium-term target of 15%," said Roy Gori, Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our Asia business generated 26% growth in both APE sales and new business CSM, as we capitalize on the recovery across the region, mainly in Hong Kong. In addition, Global WAM generated net inflows of $2.2 billion while core EBITDA margin improved by 2.2 percentage points quarter-over-quarter to 24.6%3. I am encouraged by the momentum we are driving across our global business and the future earnings we expect that these sales will generate."

"We delivered solid operating results in 2Q23, including core earnings of $1.6 billion, core ROE of 15.5% and core EPS growth of 6%," Mr. Gori continued. "Our net income of $1.0 billion increased from the prior year despite the impact of downward pressure on real estate valuations."

Colin Simpson, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our capital position is strong with a LICAT ratio of 136%. We have repurchased 1.8% of our common shares so far this year10 which, along with an increase in core earnings, has resulted in strong second quarter core ROE. We have an enviable portfolio of businesses, which provide us with a strategic advantage and position us well for success, as evidenced by topline growth in 2Q23. We look forward to CSM growth translating into stable and growing insurance earnings."

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

To continue helping our customers live longer, healthier, better lives, we:

launched enhanced healthcare coverage in Hong Kong to better address the growing demand for health and protection services. Customers can now use our expanded hospital network covering over 3,000 hospitals across mainland China . We are the first life insurer in the market to cover all Grade III public hospitals;

continued to expand our behavioural insurance program in Canada by making Manulife Vitality available on new Manulife Par individual insurance policies; and

deepened our collaboration with ŌURA to offer John Hancock Vitality members discounts on ŌURA rings and the ability to earn points for healthy sleep habits and mindfulness.

We remain committed to our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") strategy:

11 targets, including an increased ambition to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions 40% by 2035, and a combination of sector-specific and asset-class specific interim targets to reduce the General Account's financed emissions as outlined in our May 2023 . 12 Currently, Manulife's owned timberland and agriculture properties remove more carbon from the atmosphere than emitted in our operations; We strengthened our commitment to reducing emissions by disclosing science-basedtargets, including an increased ambition to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions 40% by 2035, and a combination of sector-specific and asset-class specific interim targets to reduce the General Account's financed emissions as outlined in our 2022 ESG Report published inCurrently, Manulife's owned timberland and agriculture properties remove more carbon from the atmosphere than emitted in our operations;

We announced the launch of our industry-first ESG themed funds in Manulife Mandatory Provident Fund ("MPF") in Hong Kong Retirement. This makes our flagship MPF scheme the first in the MPF market to provide both sustainable equity and fixed income investment options; and

Manulife was named one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada for the third consecutive year.

We continue to make progress on our digital journey:

In Global WAM, we announced a new partnership with Envestnet in Canada Retail that will provide advisors with a leading-edge portfolio management platform to deliver a better client experience and improve advisor productivity. The Envestnet platform is a market tested portfolio management solution which will give advisors access to advanced trading and modelling capabilities, streamlined workflows and automated tasks, more robust and client-friendly reporting, and the ability to manage accounts in a unified structure. These benefits will enable advisors to increase their efficiency and focus on their client relationships and business growth. This partnership signifies another successful step in our digital transformation journey as a leader of advice in Canada ;

In Asia, we continued to drive utilization of connected agent profiles in Manulife Shop, our proprietary online channel in the Philippines , to enable us to enhance customer experience, fulfill a wider range of customer needs, and improve agent activity and productivity. In 2Q23, this contributed to a 16% increase quarter-over-quarter in organic lead submissions through the channel. We plan to roll out connected agent profiles to additional markets in the second half of 2023;

In Canada , we reduced our call transfer rates by nearly half compared with 2Q22 in our Group Benefits contact centre, by leveraging Amazon AWS Connect, which contributed to a 14% improvement in the contact centre's transactional NPS. We continue to expand the use of this technology, which enables a more holistic digital customer experience and drives operational efficiency; and

In the U.S., we received recognition from LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization in the U.S.13, as one of the carriers who provide a best-in-class experience on an electronic platform for permanent life insurance products. We also eliminated over 3 million pieces of paper by completing our first e-delivery of life insurance policy prospectuses.

________________________________________ 1 Transitional net income attributed to shareholders, core earnings and post-tax CSM net of NCI ("post-tax CSM") are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP and other financial measures, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 2Q23 MD&A. 2 Percentage growth / declines in core earnings, diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS") and new business CSM stated on a constant exchange rate basis are non-GAAP ratios. 3 Core EPS, transitional EPS and core return on common shareholders' equity ("Core ROE") are non-GAAP ratios. 4 For more information on annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales and new business value ("NBV"), see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below. In this news release, percentage growth / declines in NBV and APE sales are stated on a constant exchange rate basis. 5 New business CSM is net of non-controlling interests ("NCI"). 6 For more information on net flows, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below. 7 Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI"). LICAT ratio is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's ("OSFI's") Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Public Disclosure Requirements guideline. 8 Adjusted book value per common share and core EBITDA margin are non-GAAP ratios. 9 Includes APE sales, NBV and new business CSM. 10 As of June 30, 2023. 11 Targets developed in alignment with the methodology for financial institutions outlined by the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi), in combination with Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) methodologies for emissions accounting. 12 See "Caution regarding forward-looking statements" below. 13 Based on gross annual production according to Paradigm Partners International, a third-party research firm specializing in the insurance landscape.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:



Quarterly Results YTD Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 2Q23 2Q22

Transitional 2023 2022 Transitional Profitability:















Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders(1) $ 1,025 $ 168 $ 2,431 $ 1,493 Return on common shareholders' equity ("ROE")(1)

9.3 %

1.1 %

11.4 %

7.1 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share ($)(1) $ 0.50 $ 0.06 $ 1.23 $ 0.71

Quarterly Results YTD Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 2Q23 2Q22 2023 2022 Profitability:















Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders $ 1,025 $ (2,119) $ 2,431 $ (3,339) Core earnings $ 1,637 $ 1,526 $ 3,168 $ 2,919 EPS ($) $ 0.50 $ (1.13) $ 1.23 $ (1.79) Core EPS ($) $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 1.63 $ 1.45 ROE

9.3 %

(22.4) %

11.4 %

(17.9) % Core ROE

15.5 %

15.1 %

15.2 %

14.5 % Expense efficiency ratio(2)

45.1 %

43.1 %

46.1 %

44.7 % Expenditure efficiency ratio(2)

51.9 %

50.1 %

52.9 %

51.7 % General expenses $ 1,022 $ 884 $ 2,108 $ 1,815 Core expenses(3) $ 1,598 $ 1,381 $ 3,203 $ 2,797 Core expenditures(3) $ 2,099 $ 1,835 $ 4,211 $ 3,707 Business performance:















Asia APE sales $ 1,181 $ 900 $ 2,354 $ 1,987 Canada APE sales $ 322 $ 361 $ 615 $ 724 U.S. APE sales $ 130 $ 147 $ 264 $ 307 Total APE sales $ 1,633 $ 1,408 $ 3,233 $ 3,018 Asia new business value $ 424 $ 393 $ 796 $ 762 Canada new business value $ 106 $ 82 $ 198 $ 186 U.S. new business value $ 55 $ 35 $ 100 $ 76 Total new business value $ 585 $ 510 $ 1,094 $ 1,024 Asia new business CSM $ 432 $ 328 $ 733 $ 645 Canada new business CSM $ 57 $ 47 $ 103 $ 108 U.S. new business CSM $ 103 $ 118 $ 198 $ 230 Total new business CSM $ 592 $ 493 $ 1,034 $ 983 Asia CSM net of NCI $ 9,630 $ 9,025 $ 9,630 $ 9,025 Canada CSM $ 3,656 $ 3,626 $ 3,656 $ 3,626 U.S. CSM $ 4,106 $ 4,026 $ 4,106 $ 4,026 Corporate and Other CSM $ 31 $ 34 $ 31 $ 34 Total CSM net of NCI $ 17,423 $ 16,711 $ 17,423 $ 16,711 Post-tax CSM net of NCI $ 14,877 $ 14,224 $ 14,877 $ 14,224 Global WAM net flows ($ billions) $ 2.2 $ 1.7 $ 6.6 $ 8.5 Global WAM gross flows ($ billions)(4) $ 35.2 $ 34.1 $ 74.0 $ 72.5 Global WAM assets under management and administration ($ billions)(3) $ 819.6 $ 746.8 $ 819.6 $ 746.8 Global WAM total invested assets ($ billions) $ 5.5 $ 5.7 $ 5.5 $ 5.7 Global WAM segregated funds net assets ($ billions) $ 238.7 $ 213.3 $ 238.7 $ 213.3 Financial strength:















MLI's LICAT ratio

136 %

137 %

136 %

137 % Financial leverage ratio(2)

25.8 %

26.0 %

25.8 %

26.0 % Book value per common share ($) $ 21.30 $ 20.62 $ 21.30 $ 20.62 Adjusted book value per common share ($) $ 29.42 $ 28.06 $ 29.42 $ 28.06

(1) 2022 results for transitional net income attributed to shareholders, transitional EPS and transitional ROE, a non-GAAP ratio, are adjusted to include IFRS 9 hedge accounting and expected credit loss principles ("IFRS 9 transitional impacts"). See 2Q23 MD&A for more information. For 2023, there are no IFRS 9 transitional adjustments as ECL and hedge accounting is effective January 1, 2023 and therefore the impact is included in net income attributed to shareholders. (2) This item is a non-GAAP ratio. (3) This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 2Q23 MD&A for additional information. (4) For more information on gross flows, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 2Q23 MD&A.

PROFITABILITY:

Reported net income attributed to shareholders of $1.0 billion in 2Q23, $0.9 billion higher than 2Q22 transitional net income attributed to shareholders, and $3.1 billion higher than 2Q22 net loss attributed to shareholders

The increase in 2Q23 net income attributed to shareholders compared with 2Q22 transitional net income attributed to shareholders was primarily driven by a smaller charge from market experience and growth in core earnings. The net charge from market experience in 2Q23 was driven by lower-than-expected returns (including fair value changes) on alternative long duration assets ("ALDA") mainly related to real estate and energy as well as changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by higher-than-expected returns on public equity. Net income attributed to shareholders in 2Q23 increased by $3.1 billion compared with 2Q22, driven by factors mentioned above and $2.3 billion of transitional impacts due to the application of IFRS 9 hedge accounting and ECL principles (transitional impacts are geography-related and do not impact total shareholders' equity as the corresponding offset is in other comprehensive income).

Delivered core earnings of $1.6 billion in 2Q23, an increase of 4% compared with 2Q22

The increase in core earnings compared with 2Q22 was driven by an increase in expected investment earnings related to higher investment yields and business growth, higher returns on surplus assets net of higher cost of debt financing and a smaller net charge in the provision for ECL. These were partially offset by higher workforce related costs, a charge from net unfavourable insurance experience (compared with a net gain in 2Q22) and a slower CSM amortization on certain variable fee approach ("VFA") contracts. In addition, lower core earnings in Global WAM were driven by an increase in workforce related costs and lower earnings from seed capital investments due to repatriations, partially offset by higher net fee income from increased fee spread and business mix.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE:

Annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales of $1.6 billion in 2Q23, an increase of 12% compared with 2Q22

In Asia, APE sales increased 26%, driven by growth in Hong Kong and Asia Other1, partially offset by lower sales in Japan. In Hong Kong, APE sales doubled, reflecting strong growth in our broker and bancassurance channels, primarily driven by a return of demand from mainland Chinese visitor ("MCV") customers following the reopening of the border between Hong Kong and mainland China since February 2023. In Japan, APE sales decreased 17%, driven by lower sales in other wealth and corporate-owned life insurance products. Asia Other APE sales increased 12%, as higher sales in mainland China through our bancassurance channel were partially offset by lower sales in Vietnam and international high net worth business2. In Canada, APE sales decreased 11%, driven by usual variability in the group insurance market with lower large-case sales partially offset by higher mid-size business sales, as well as lower sales of segregated fund products. In the U.S., APE sales decreased 15% due to the adverse impact of higher short-term interest rates on accumulation insurance products, particularly for our higher net worth customers. APE sales of products with the John Hancock Vitality PLUS feature represented 75% of overall U.S. sales in 2Q23, an increase from 71% in 2Q22.

New business value ("NBV") of $585 million in 2Q23, an increase of 10% compared with 2Q22

In Asia, NBV increased 3% from 2Q22 driven by higher sales volumes partially offset by business mix. In Canada, NBV increased 29% driven by higher margins in all business lines largely due to product mix, partially offset by lower sales volumes in Annuities and Group Insurance. In the U.S., NBV increased 43% due to pricing actions, higher interest rates, and product mix, partially offset by lower sales volumes.

New business CSM of $592 million in 2Q23, an increase of 15% compared with 2Q22

In Asia, new business CSM increased 26% from 2Q22 driven by higher sales volumes and model refinements, partially offset by business mix. In Canada, new business CSM increased 21% driven by product mix in Individual Insurance. Under IFRS 17, the majority of Group Insurance and affinity products are classified as premium allocation approach ("PAA") and do not generate CSM. In the U.S., new business CSM decreased 17% consistent with lower sales volumes.

CSM net of NCI was $17,423 million as at June 30, 2023, an increase of $140 million compared with December 31, 2022

The $140 million increase in CSM net of NCI reflects an increase in total CSM movement of $126 million, net of a decrease in NCI of $14 million. Organic CSM movement was an increase of $468 million for the first half of 2023 driven by the impact of new insurance business and expected movements related to finance income or expenses, partially offset by amounts recognized for service provided in year-to-date earnings and a net loss from insurance experience. Inorganic CSM movement was a decrease of $342 million for the first half of 2023 driven by changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by net positive equity market experience and higher interest rates on VFA contracts. Post-tax CSM net of NCI was $14,877 million as at June 30, 2023.

Reported Global WAM net inflows of $2.2 billion in 2Q23, compared with 2Q22 net inflows of $1.7 billion

Net inflows in Retirement were $0.7 billion in 2Q23 compared with net inflows of $1.0 billion in 2Q22, driven by higher pension plan redemptions and member withdrawals, partially offset by higher new pension plan sales and growth in member contributions. Net outflows in Retail were $0.1 billion in 2Q23 compared with net outflows of $1.9 billion in 2Q22, reflecting lower mutual fund redemption rates, partially offset by lower sales due to reduced investor demand amid continued equity market and interest rate volatility. Net inflows in Institutional Asset Management were $1.6 billion in 2Q23 compared with net inflows of $2.5 billion in 2Q22, driven by higher redemptions and the non-recurrence of a $1.9 billion equity mandate sale in 2Q22, partially offset by higher sales in mainland China from acquiring full ownership interest of Manulife Fund Management ("MFM"), and higher fixed income and timberland mandate sales.

________________________________________ 1 Asia Other excludes Hong Kong and Japan. 2 Effective January 1, 2023, international high net worth business was reclassified from the U.S. segment to the Asia segment. Prior period comparative information has been restated to reflect the change in segment reporting.

QUARTERLY EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Manulife Financial Corporation will host a Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 10, 2023. For local and international locations, please call 416-340-2217 or toll free, North America 1-800-806-5484 (Passcode: 5591790 #). Please call in 15 minutes before the call starts. You will be required to provide your name and organization to the operator. A replay of this call will be available until November 4, 2023 by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (Passcode: 8915240 #).

The conference call will also be webcast through Manulife's website at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 10, 2023. You may access the webcast at: manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the website following the call at the same URL as above.

The Second Quarter 2023 Statistical Information Package is also available on the Manulife website at: www.manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.

Any information contained in, or otherwise accessible through, websites mentioned in this news release does not form a part of this document unless it is expressly incorporated by reference.

EARNINGS:

The following table presents net income attributed to shareholders for 2Q23 and 1Q23 and transitional net income attributed to shareholders for 2Q22 and year-to-date 2022 results, consisting of core earnings and details of the items excluded from core earnings:



Quarterly Results YTD Results ($ millions) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 2023 2022 Core earnings









Asia $ 473 $ 489 $ 450 $ 962 $ 929 Canada 374 353 366 727 700 U.S. 458 385 428 843 721 Global Wealth and Asset Management 320 287 327 607 671 Corporate and Other 12 17 (45) 29 (102) Total core earnings $ 1,637 $ 1,531 $ 1,526 $ 3,168 $ 2,919 Items excluded from core earnings: Market experience gains (losses) (570) (65) (1,358) (635) (1,355) Change in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow

directly through income - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax-related items and other (42) (60) - (102) (71) Net income attributed to shareholders / Transitional(1) $ 1,025 $ 1,406 $ 168 $ 2,431 $ 1,493

(1) This item is a non-GAAP financial measure.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES:

The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. We use a number of non-GAAP and other financial measures to evaluate overall performance and to assess each of our businesses. This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of "specified financial measures" (as defined therein).

Non-GAAP financial measures include core earnings (loss); pre-tax core earnings; core earnings available to common shareholders; core earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("core EBITDA"); transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders; common shareholders' transitional net income; adjusted book value; post-tax contractual service margin; post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI"); total expenses; core expenses; total expenditures; core expenditures; core revenue; and assets under management and administration ("AUMA").

Non-GAAP ratios include core return on common shareholders' equity ("core ROE"); diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"); transitional return on common shareholders' equity ("transitional ROE"); transitional diluted earnings per common share ("transitional diluted EPS"); expense efficiency ratio; expenditure efficiency ratio; financial leverage ratio; adjusted book value per common share; core EBITDA margin and percentage growth/decline on a constant exchange rate basis in any of the above non-GAAP financial measures and new business CSM.

Other specified financial measures include assets under administration; NBV; APE sales; gross flows; net flows; average assets under management and administration ("average AUMA") and percentage growth/decline in such other financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and, therefore, might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Therefore, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any other financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, including those referred to above, see the section "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in our 2Q23 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



2Q23 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 345 $ 312 $ 220 $ 362 $ 197 $ 1,436 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (73) (97) (110) (45) 18 (307) Items excluded from core earnings (18) 33 73 1 (47) 42 Income tax (expense) recovery (91) (64) (37) (44) (29) (265) Net income (post-tax) 254 248 183 318 168 1,171 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 25 - - 1 - 26 Participating policyholders 99 21 - - - 120 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 130 227 183 317 168 1,025 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (297) (147) (275) (7) 156 (570) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (46) - - 4 - (42) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 473 $ 374 $ 458 $ 320 $ 12 $ 1,637 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 73 97 110 45 (18) 307 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 546 $ 471 $ 568 $ 365 $ (6) $ 1,944



Core earnings, CER basis



2Q23

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total

Core earnings (post-tax) $ 473 $ 374 $ 458 $ 320 $ 12 $ 1,637

CER adjustment(1) - - - - - -

Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 473 $ 374 $ 458 $ 320 $ 12 $ 1,637

Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 73 97 110 45 (18) 307

Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 546 $ 471 $ 568 $ 365 $ (6) $ 1,944

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q23.



Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



1Q23 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 613 $ 423 $ 219 $ 345 $ 119 $ 1,719 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (68) (85) (86) (45) 14 (270) Items excluded from core earnings (37) (14) 53 (3) (38) (39) Income tax (expense) recovery (105) (99) (33) (48) (24) (309) Net income (post-tax) 508 324 186 297 95 1,410 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 54 - - - - 54 Participating policyholders (65) 15 - - - (50) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 519 309 186 297 95 1,406 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) 30 (44) (166) 9 106 (65) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other - - (33) 1 (28) (60) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 489 $ 353 $ 385 $ 287 $ 17 $ 1,531 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 68 85 86 45 (14) 270 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 557 $ 438 $ 471 $ 332 $ 3 $ 1,801



Core earnings, CER basis



1Q23

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total

Core earnings (post-tax) $ 489 $ 353 $ 385 $ 287 $ 17 $ 1,531

CER adjustment(1) (8) - (3) (1) - (12)

Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 481 $ 353 $ 382 $ 286 $ 17 $ 1,519

Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 67 85 85 45 (14) 268

Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 548 $ 438 $ 467 $ 331 $ 3 $ 1,787

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q23.



Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders



2Q22 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 49 $ (923) $ (1,561) $ 170 $ (391) $ (2,656) Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (64) (88) (101) (60) 12 (301) Items excluded from core earnings (35) 415 436 40 (2) 854 Income tax (expense) recovery (99) 327 335 (20) 10 553 Net income (post-tax) (50) (596) (1,226) 150 (381) (2,103) Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 52 - - - - 52 Participating policyholders (51) 15 - - - (36) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) (51) (611) (1,226) 150 (381) (2,119) IFRS 9 transitional impacts (post-tax) (176) 882 1,581 - - 2,287 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) (227) 271 355 150 (381) 168 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (677) (95) (73) (177) (336) (1,358) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other - - - - - - Core earnings (post-tax) $ 450 $ 366 $ 428 $ 327 $ (45) $ 1,526 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 64 88 101 60 (12) 301 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 514 $ 454 $ 529 $ 387 $ (57) $ 1,827



Core earnings, CER basis



2Q22 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 450 $ 366 $ 428 $ 327 $ (45) $ 1,526 CER adjustment(1) 18 - 22 12 - 52 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 468 $ 366 $ 450 $ 339 $ (45) $ 1,578 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 65 88 106 62 (12) 309 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 533 $ 454 $ 556 $ 401 $ (57) $ 1,887

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q23.



Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



YTD 2023 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 958 $ 735 $ 439 $ 707 $ 316 $ 3,155 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (141) (182) (196) (90) 32 (577) Items excluded from core earnings (55) 19 126 (2) (85) 3 Income tax (expense) recovery (196) (163) (70) (92) (53) (574) Net income (post-tax) 762 572 369 615 263 2,581 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 79 - - 1 - 80 Participating policyholders 34 36 - - - 70 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 649 536 369 614 263 2,431 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (267) (191) (441) 2 262 (635) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (46) - (33) 5 (28) (102) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 962 $ 727 $ 843 $ 607 $ 29 $ 3,168 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 141 182 196 90 (32) 577 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 1,103 $ 909 $ 1,039 $ 697 $ (3) $ 3,745



Core earnings, CER basis



YTD 2023 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 962 $ 727 $ 843 $ 607 $ 29 $ 3,168 CER adjustment(1) (8) - (2) (1) (1) (12) Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 954 $ 727 $ 841 $ 606 $ 28 $ 3,156 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 140 182 195 90 (32) 575 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 1,094 $ 909 $ 1,036 $ 696 $ (4) $ 3,731

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q23.



Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders



YTD 2022 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 241 $ (1,961) $ (2,336) $ 506 $ (769) $ (4,319) Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (128) (160) (162) (124) 32 (542) Items excluded from core earnings (44) 870 673 51 (15) 1,535 Income tax (expense) recovery (172) 710 511 (73) 17 993 Net income (post-tax) 69 (1,251) (1,825) 433 (752) (3,326) Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 54 - - - - 54 Participating policyholders (73) 32 - - - (41) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 88 (1,283) (1,825) 433 (752) (3,339) IFRS 9 transitional impacts (post-tax) (110) 1,880 3,065 - (3) 4,832 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to

shareholders (post-tax) (22) 597 1,240 433 (755) 1,493 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (951) (103) 519 (238) (582) (1,355) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other - - - - (71) (71) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 929 $ 700 $ 721 $ 671 $ (102) $ 2,919 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 127 160 162 124 (32) 541 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 1,056 $ 860 $ 883 $ 795 $ (134) $ 3,460



Core earnings, CER basis



YTD 2022 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 929 $ 700 $ 721 $ 671 $ (102) $ 2,919 CER adjustment(1) 27 - 40 25 2 94 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 956 $ 700 $ 761 $ 696 $ (100) $ 3,013 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 130 160 171 127 (32) 556 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 1,086 $ 860 $ 932 $ 823 $ (132) $ 3,569

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q23.



Core earnings available to common shareholders

($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 2023 2022 2022 Core earnings $ 1,637 $ 1,531 $ 1,543 $ 1,339 $ 1,526 $ 3,168 $ 2,919 $ 5,801 Less: Preferred share dividends (98) (52) (97) (51) (60) (150) (112) (260) Core earnings available to common

shareholders 1,539 1,479 1,446 1,288 1,466 3,018 2,807 5,541 CER adjustment(1) - (12) (4) 27 52 (12) 94 117 Core earnings available to common

shareholders, CER basis $ 1,539 $ 1,467 $ 1,442 $ 1,315 $ 1,518 $ 3,006 $ 2,901 $ 5,658

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23.



Core ROE

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 2023 2022 2022 Core earnings available to common

shareholders $ 1,539 $ 1,479 $ 1,446 $ 1,288 $ 1,466 $ 3,018 $ 2,807 $ 5,541 Annualized core earnings available

to common shareholders $ 6,173 $ 5,998 $ 5,737 $ 5,110 $ 5,880 $ 6,086 $ 5,661 $ 5,541 Average common shareholders'

equity (see below) $ 39,881 $ 40,465 $ 40,667 $ 40,260 $ 39,095 $ 40,173 $ 38,988 $ 39,726 Core ROE (annualized) (%) 15.5 % 14.8 % 14.1 % 12.7 % 15.1 % 15.2 % 14.5 % 14.0 % Average common shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' and other equity $ 45,707 $ 47,375 $ 46,876 $ 47,778 $ 46,061 $ 45,707 $ 46,061 $ 46,876 Less: Preferred shares and other equity 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 Common shareholders' equity $ 39,047 $ 40,715 $ 40,216 $ 41,118 $ 39,401 $ 39,047 $ 39,401 $ 40,216 Average common shareholders'

equity $ 39,881 $ 40,465 $ 40,667 $ 40,260 $ 39,095 $ 40,173 $ 38,988 $ 39,726



Transitional ROE

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD

Results Full Year

Results

4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 2022 2022 Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to

shareholders $ 1,228 $ 777 $ 168 $ 1,325 $ 1,493 $ 3,498 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions (97) (51) (60) (52) (112) (260) Common shareholders transitional net income (loss) $ 1,131 $ 726 $ 108 $ 1,273 $ 1,381 $ 3,238 Annualized common shareholders transitional net income

(loss) $ 4,487 $ 2,876 $ 437 $ 5,163 $ 2,785 $ 3,238 Average common shareholders' equity (see below) $ 40,667 $ 40,260 $ 39,095 $ 38,881 $ 38,988 $ 39,726 Transitional ROE (annualized) (%) 11.0 % 7.1 % 1.1 % 13.3 % 7.1 % 8.2 %



Post-tax CSM

($ millions and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period)

As at Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Post-tax CSM









CSM $ 18,103 $ 18,200 $ 17,977 $ 17,798 $ 17,452 Marginal tax rate on CSM (2,645) (2,724) (2,726) (2,632) (2,595) Post-tax CSM $ 15,458 $ 15,476 $ 15,251 $ 15,166 $ 14,857 CSM, net of NCI $ 17,423 $ 17,467 $ 17,283 $ 17,086 $ 16,711 Marginal tax rate on CSM net of NCI (2,546) (2,617) (2,624) (2,526) (2,487) Post-tax CSM net of NCI $ 14,877 $ 14,850 $ 14,659 $ 14,560 $ 14,224



New business CSM detail, CER basis

($ millions pre-tax, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 2023 2022 2022 New business CSM, net of NCI















Hong Kong $ 191 $ 119 $ 110 $ 127 $ 94 $ 310 $ 200 $ 437 Japan 19 36 28 37 38 55 75 140 Asia Other 222 146 186 176 196 368 370 732 International High Net Worth













197 Mainland China













12 Singapore













189 Vietnam













305 Other Emerging Markets













29 Asia 432 301 324 340 328 733 645 1,309 Canada 57 46 47 44 47 103 108 199 U.S. 103 95 71 86 118 198 230 387 Total new business CSM net of NCI 592 442 442 470 493 1,034 983 1,895 Asia NCI 38 19 - 2 1 57 18 20 Total impact of new insurance business in CSM $ 630 $ 461 $ 442 $ 472 $ 494 $ 1,091 $ 1,001 $ 1,915 New business CSM, net of NCI, CER adjustment(1)









Hong Kong $ - $ (1) $ (1) $ 3 $ 5 $ (1) $ 12 $ 14 Japan - (1) 1 2 (1) (1) (4) (3) Asia Other - (2) 2 7 11 (2) 15 25 International High Net Worth













5 Mainland China













- Singapore













12 Vietnam













8 Other Emerging Markets













- Asia - (4) 2 12 15 (4) 23 36 Canada - - - - (1) - - - U.S. - - (1) 3 6 - 13 15 Total new business CSM net of NCI - (4) 1 15 20 (4) 36 51 Asia NCI - (1) (1) (1) 1 (1) (1) (1) Total impact of new insurance business in CSM $ - $ (5) $ - $ 14 $ 21 $ (5) $ 35 $ 50 New business CSM net of NCI, CER basis















Hong Kong $ 191 $ 118 $ 109 $ 130 $ 99 $ 309 $ 212 $ 451 Japan 19 35 29 39 37 54 71 137 Asia Other 222 144 188 183 207 366 385 757 International High Net Worth













202 Mainland China













12 Singapore













201 Vietnam













313 Other Emerging Markets













29 Asia 432 297 326 352 343 729 668 1,345 Canada 57 46 47 44 46 103 108 199 U.S. 103 95 70 89 124 198 243 402 Total new business CSM net of NCI, CER basis 592 438 443 485 513 1,030 1,019 1,946 Asia NCI, CER basis 38 18 (1) 1 2 56 17 19 Total impact of new insurance business in

CSM, CER basis $ 630 $ 456 $ 442 $ 486 $ 515 $ 1,086 $ 1,036 $ 1,965

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23.



Adjusted book value

As at ($ millions) June 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Common shareholders' equity $ 39,047 $ 40,715 $ 40,216 $ 41,118 $ 39,401 Post tax CSM, net of NCI 14,877 14,850 14,659 14,560 14,224 Adjusted book value $ 53,924 $ 55,565 $ 54,875 $ 55,678 $ 53,625



Global WAM AUMA reconciliation

($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

As at June 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Total invested assets $ 403,428 $ 412,476 $ 400,142 $ 396,583 $ 391,098 Less: Non Global WAM total invested assets 397,964 406,911 394,390 390,997 385,400 Total invested assets – Global WAM 5,464 5,565 5,752 5,586 5,698 Total segregated funds net assets $ 365,981 $ 364,044 $ 348,563 $ 335,245 $ 334,903 Less: Non Global WAM total segregated funds net assets 127,304 128,466 124,372 120,776 121,624 Total invested assets – Global WAM 238,677 235,578 224,191 214,469 213,279 Global WAM total invested assets and net segregated funds

assets $ 244,141 $ 241,143 $ 229,943 $ 220,055 $ 218,977 Global WAM AUMA









Total invested assets $ 5,464 $ 5,565 $ 5,752 $ 5,586 $ 5,698 Segregated funds net assets









Segregated funds net assets - Institutional 3,564 3,718 3,719 4,118 4,098 Segregated funds net assets - Other 235,113 231,860 220,472 210,351 209,181 Total 238,677 235,578 224,191 214,469 213,279 Mutual funds 267,835 267,767 258,273 249,591 250,517 Institutional asset management(1) 112,491 113,781 109,739 100,474 96,997 Other funds 14,674 14,302 13,617 12,910 15,075 Total Global WAM AUM 639,141 636,993 611,572 583,030 581,566 Assets under administration 180,430 177,510 170,768 168,316 165,197 Total Global WAM AUMA $ 819,571 $ 814,503 $ 782,340 $ 751,346 $ 746,763 Total Global WAM AUMA $ 819,571 $ 814,503 $ 782,340 $ 751,346 $ 746,763 CER adjustment(2) - (15,583) (15,342) (19,868) 12,252 Total Global WAM AUMA, CER basis $ 819,571 $ 798,920 $ 766,998 $ 731,478 $ 759,015

(1) Institutional asset management excludes Institutional segregated funds net assets. (2) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23.



Core expenses

($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 2023 2022 2022 Core expenses















General expenses - Statements of Income $ 1,022 $ 1,086 $ 1,002 $ 914 $ 884 $ 2,108 $ 1,815 $ 3,731 Directly attributable acquisition expense for

contracts measured using the PAA method(1) 35 33 15 17 15 68 26 58 Directly attributable maintenance expense(1) 550 546 577 497 483 1,096 965 2,039 Total expenses 1,607 1,665 1,594 1,428 1,382 3,272 2,806 5,828 Less: General expenses included in items excluded

from core earnings















Restructuring charge - - - - - - - - Integration and acquisition - - 18 - - - 8 26 Legal provisions and Other expenses 9 60 - 39 1 69 1 40 Total 9 60 18 39 1 69 9 66 Core expenses $ 1,598 $ 1,605 $ 1,576 $ 1,389 $ 1,381 $ 3,203 $ 2,797 $ 5,762 CER adjustment(2) - (11) (3) 25 36 (11) 72 94 Core expenses, CER basis $ 1,598 $ 1,594 $ 1,573 $ 1,414 $ 1,417 $ 3,192 $ 2,869 $ 5,856 Total expenses $ 1,607 $ 1,665 $ 1,594 $ 1,428 $ 1,382 $ 3,272 $ 2,806 $ 5,828 CER adjustment(2) - (10) (3) 27 35 (10) 71 95 Total expenses, CER basis $ 1,607 $ 1,655 $ 1,591 $ 1,455 $ 1,417 $ 3,262 $ 2,877 $ 5,923

(1) Expenses are components of insurance service expenses on the Statements of Income that flow directly through income. (2) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23.



Core expenditures

($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 2023 2022 2022 Core expenditures















Total expenses $ 1,607 $ 1,665 $ 1,594 $ 1,428 $ 1,382 $ 3,272 $ 2,806 $ 5,828 Directly attributable acquisition expenses

capitalized through the CSM(1) 501 507 532 467 454 1,008 910 1,909 Total expenditures 2,108 2,172 2,126 1,895 1,836 4,280 3,716 7,737 Less: General expenses included in items excluded

from core earnings (see core expenses

reconciliation above) 9 60 18 39 1 69 9 66 Core expenditures $ 2,099 $ 2,112 $ 2,108 $ 1,856 $ 1,835 $ 4,211 $ 3,707 $ 7,671 CER adjustment(2) - (17) (3) 39 47 (17) 86 122 Core expenditures, CER basis $ 2,099 $ 2,095 $ 2,105 $ 1,895 $ 1,882 $ 4,194 $ 3,793 $ 7,793 Total expenditures $ 2,108 $ 2,172 $ 2,126 $ 1,895 $ 1,836 $ 4,280 $ 3,716 $ 7,737 CER adjustment(2) - (17) (3) 40 46 (17) 86 124 Total expenditures, CER basis $ 2,108 $ 2,155 $ 2,123 $ 1,935 $ 1,882 $ 4,263 $ 3,802 $ 7,861

(1) Expenses are components of insurance service expenses on the Statements of Income and are then capitalized to CSM. (2) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23.



Reconciliation of Global WAM core earnings to core EBITDA

($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 2023 2022 2022 Global WAM core earnings (post-tax) $ 320 $ 287 $ 274 $ 354 $ 327 $ 607 $ 671 $ 1,299 Addback taxes, acquisition costs, other expenses and

deferred sales commissions















Core income tax (expense) recovery (see above) 45 45 47 51 60 90 124 222 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and

other depreciation 40 40 43 36 37 80 75 154 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 19 21 25 24 24 40 49 98 Core EBITDA $ 424 $ 393 $ 389 $ 465 $ 448 $ 817 $ 919 $ 1,773 CER adjustment(1) - (2) (3) 10 15 (2) 32 39 Core EBITDA, CER basis $ 424 $ 391 $ 386 $ 475 $ 463 $ 815 $ 951 $ 1,812

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q23.



Core EBITDA margin and core revenue



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 2023 2022 2022 Core EBITDA margin















Core EBITDA $ 424 $ 393 $ 389 $ 465 $ 448 $ 817 $ 919 $ 1,773 Core revenue $ 1,722 $ 1,756 $ 1,646 $ 1,610 $ 1,596 $ 3,478 $ 3,260 $ 6,516 Core EBITDA margin 24.6 % 22.4 % 23.6 % 28.9 % 28.1 % 23.5 % 28.2 % 27.2 % Global WAM core revenue















Other revenue per financial statements $ 1,691 $ 1,691 $ 1,671 $ 1,547 $ 1,446 $ 3,382 $ 2,968 $ 6,186 Less: Other revenue in segments other than Global

WAM 44 26 26 (9) (106) 70 (222) (205) Other revenue in Global WAM (fee income) $ 1,647 $ 1,665 $ 1,645 $ 1,556 $ 1,552 $ 3,312 $ 3,190 $ 6,391 Investment income per financial statements $ 4,135 $ 3,520 $ 4,271 $ 3,832 $ 3,531 $ 7,655 $ 7,101 $ 15,204 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on assets

supporting insurance and investment contract

liabilities per financial statements 950 1,944 (2,453) (1,112) (5,685) 2,894 (10,081) (13,646) Total investment income 5,085 5,464 1,818 2,720 (2,154) 10,549 (2,980) 1,558 Less: Investment income in segments other than

Global WAM 5,010 5,357 1,672 2,748 (1,981) 10,367 (2,761) 1,659 Investment income in Global WAM $ 75 $ 107 $ 146 $ (28) $ (173) $ 182 $ (219) $ (101) Total Other revenue and investment income in Global

WAM $ 1,722 $ 1,772 $ 1,791 $ 1,528 $ 1,379 $ 3,494 $ 2,971 $ 6,290 Less: Total revenue reported in items excluded from

core earnings















Market experience gains (losses) 7 12 55 (82) (217) 19 (289) (316) Revenue related to integration and acquisitions (7) 4 90 - - (3) - 90 Global WAM core revenue $ 1,722 $ 1,756 $ 1,646 $ 1,610 $ 1,596 $ 3,478 $ 3,260 $ 6,516

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

From time to time, Manulife makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document. In addition, our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to achieve our medium-term financial and operating targets, our journey to net zero, and also relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "suspect", "outlook", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "objective", "seek", "aim", "continue", "goal", "restore", "embark" and "endeavour" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import, and include statements concerning possible or assumed future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and they should not be interpreted as confirming market or analysts' expectations in any way.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to the performance, volatility and correlation of equity markets, interest rates, credit and swap spreads, inflation rates, currency rates, investment losses and defaults, market liquidity and creditworthiness of guarantors, reinsurers and counterparties); the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19, including any variants, as well as actions that have been, or may be taken by governmental authorities in response to COVID-19, including the impacts of any variants; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards applicable in any of the territories in which we operate; changes in regulatory capital requirements; our ability to obtain premium rate increases on in-force policies; our ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans; downgrades in our financial strength or credit ratings; our ability to maintain our reputation; impairments of goodwill or intangible assets or the establishment of provisions against future tax assets; the accuracy of estimates relating to morbidity, mortality and policyholder behaviour; the accuracy of other estimates used in applying accounting policies, actuarial methods and embedded value methods; our ability to implement effective hedging strategies and unforeseen consequences arising from such strategies; our ability to source appropriate assets to back our long-dated liabilities; level of competition and consolidation; our ability to market and distribute products through current and future distribution channels; unforeseen liabilities or asset impairments arising from acquisitions and dispositions of businesses; the realization of losses arising from the sale of investments classified fair value through other comprehensive income; our liquidity, including the availability of financing to satisfy existing financial liabilities on expected maturity dates when required; obligations to pledge additional collateral; the availability of letters of credit to provide capital management flexibility; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the availability, affordability and adequacy of reinsurance; legal and regulatory proceedings, including tax audits, tax litigation or similar proceedings; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key executives, employees and agents; the appropriate use and interpretation of complex models or deficiencies in models used; political, legal, operational and other risks associated with our non-North American operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including international conflicts; acquisitions and our ability to complete acquisitions including the availability of equity and debt financing for this purpose; the disruption of or changes to key elements of the Company's or public infrastructure systems; environmental concerns, including climate change; our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement; and our inability to withdraw cash from subsidiaries.

Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent annual report, under "Risk Management and Risk Factors Update" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent interim report, in the "Risk Management" note to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our most recent annual and interim reports, as well as elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

The forward-looking statements in this document are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our financial position and results of operations, our future operations, as well as our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

