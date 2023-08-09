Wake Forest University Baseball Selects Nextiles to Optimize Arm Health

WFU Baseball Becomes First NCAA Team to use Nextiles Arm Sleeve to Monitor Workload

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextiles , the leader in smart fabric technology for coaches and athletes, today announced Wake Forest University Baseball will outfit its pitching roster with the Nextiles Arm Sleeve to monitor arm health year round.

Nextiles Arm Sleeve integrated with fabric sensor technology (PRNewswire)

Wake Forest Baseball Selects Nextiles to Manage Arm Health

By merging flexible electronics with its patented sewing technology, the Nextiles Arm Sleeve provides a comfortable and custom-fitted wearable solution to baseline an athlete's activity. The Nextiles Arm Sleeve measures changes from fabric-based circuitry directly over the elbow region to provide force-based metrics such as torque, velocity, and power from each pitch. The data is streamed wirelessly in real-time and stored on the cloud where coaches can review the data immediately on a mobile device, web app or on an athlete management system via Nextiles' suite of APIs.

"We're excited to be early adopters of Nextiles' new technology," said Wake Forest Head Coach Tom Walter. "Working with Nextiles should allow us to monitor and baseline performance for our players this upcoming season."

Along with the Nextiles Arm Sleeve, Wake Forest University Baseball will leverage software analytics and machine learning through the newly launched Nextiles Performance App. Built for both coaches and individual athletes, the Nextiles App baselines and personalizes performance metrics. Coaches and athletes can determine readiness levels by monitoring each rep, comparing the intensity of each rep, and visualizing data within the app. With admin access, coaches can easily manage team rosters, monitor remote training, capture every throw, download raw data, and email data directly within the app.

"We're honored to partner with Wake Forest University Baseball as we expand our fabric sensor solution into the NCAA market," said Dr. George Sun, CEO and Founder of Nextiles. "Wake Forest Baseball is one of the most storied collegiate baseball programs and is at the forefront of human performance innovations. With the new Nextiles Performance App, we will help coaches assess performance seamlessly at scale."

Wake Forest University Baseball will implement Nextiles' technology this upcoming season to manage overall workload. By starting before the season, coaches will create a personalized baseline for each pitcher and create customized throwing programs based on this data to better optimize arm health throughout the 2023-24 NCAA baseball season.

For more information on Nextiles, visit: www.nextiles.tech .

About Nextiles:

Founded in 2018, Nextiles is an innovative materials science company merging flexible electronics with soft goods to create a data analytics platform that measures human performance. The company combines patented, fabric-based sewing technology with data insights to quantify raw forces, range of motion, micromovements, and more. Nextiles is the only company in athletics today capable of providing real-time Newtonian force analytics and 3D motion capture from compression clothing. Backed by the Air Force, Drive by DraftKings, MSG Sports, the NBA, and the National Science Foundation, Nextiles is poised to disrupt the human performance industry.

About Wake Forest University Baseball:

In front of record crowds, including a program record four sellouts and national television audiences tallying more than six million fans at the Men's College World Series, ACC Coach of the Year Tom Walter's ball club was ranked in the top-five for the entirety of the 2023 season and the Demon Deacons finished the year with a 54-12 record and earned an ACC regular season title after winning every conference series. Wake Forest baseball has made three trips to the Men's College World Series, won one NCAA title and four ACC Championships.

