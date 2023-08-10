CHARTER HOMES & NEIGHBORHOODS® ANNOUNCES GRANGE - REIMAGINING A NEW STANDARD IN NEIGHBORHOOD DEVELOPMENT

PREVIEW EVENT TO BE HELD SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2023.

CARLISLE, Pa., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Charter Homes & Neighborhoods®, reimagining how people live throughout Central and Western Pennsylvania for over 30 years, has announced Grange, a modern neighborhood with historic provenance located in Cumberland County's Middlesex Township in the Cumberland Valley School District. On a former dairy farm owned by The Stover Family who have farmed in the region for over 100 years, Grange will feature 45 acres of preserved land in the 167-acre neighborhood.

Grange in Carlisle, PACourtesy: Charter Homes & Neighborhoods (PRNewswire)

"When designing a neighborhood, we walk around the land and look for opportunities tell stories of what came before. By preserving spaces and natural features, Grange will be yet another special Charter destination where generations can thrive," said Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods.

Exemplifying Charter's evolutionary approach to neighborhood design with a nostalgic nod to its agricultural legacy, Grange will offer multigenerational living design with acres of preserved spaces and gathering places throughout the neighborhood within walking distance from the homes. The Homestead at Grange will include the initial creation of 48 modern homes, including the preserved and restored family farmhouse and iconic silo.

The Homestead will be surrounded by walking trails through The Meadow a four-acre gathering place with wild-flowers and pollinator houses. The Grove, a gathering place made up of century old trees some of which were planted by the first generation of The Stover Family to celebrate their wedding, will be activated for neighborhood events and special occasions. Stover Green will be a walkable park and central to a variety of neighborhood activities like summer movie nights, s'mores-making, pumpkin carving, holiday tree lightings, visits from Santa, and more, facilitating the creation of a lifetime of moments and memories, and furthering Charter's goal to make people and the places they live feel special.

"For four generations, dairy farming has been a part of our family's legacy in the Carlisle area, now including my daughter who founded Destiny Dairy Bar which is adjacent to the Grange neighborhood," said Ann Shughart, representative of The Stover Family. "With this exciting new chapter, our family is grateful that through Charter's vision, many more generations of families to follow will get to enjoy this extraordinary land as we have."

A preview event is scheduled to be held at Grange on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Homebuyers interested in attending are encouraged to save the date and can register for the Priority Club at LifeAtGrange.com.

About Carlisle

Nestled in pastoral farmland between the Kittatinny Ridge of the Appalachian Mountains to the east and the historic city of Carlisle to the west, Grange will be a serene and elegant enclave tucked in nature with easy accessibility to historic sites, entertainment, dining, shopping, and outdoor recreation on The Appalachian Trail and nearby state parks.

Only three miles away, the town of Carlisle features a diverse offering of eclectic gift shops and eateries, art galleries, antique stores, amenities, and services. Amid miles of farmland and agricultural industry, Carlisle is home to The Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, Trout Gallery, Dickinson College, and Penn State Dickinson School of Law, all which bolster the cultural and educational character of the town. Car shows, swapmeets and a multitude of fairs and festivals bring more than 500,000 people to this bustling area each year.

Charter has created some of the most sought-after and recognized neighborhoods in the region, including multiple neighborhoods near Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Mechanicsburg. In 2015, Charter expanded beyond Central Pennsylvania into Pittsburgh, with its third neighborhood scheduled to open there in Summer 2023. Each neighborhood has its own distinctive character and story.

About Charter Homes & Neighborhoods®

For 30 years, Lancaster-based Charter Homes & Neighborhoods has been challenging the status quo of new home construction. Under the leadership of President Rob Bowman, Charter has reimagined how Central Pennsylvania residents live and neighborhoods feel by creating moments and memories for homeowners throughout the region and beyond. The leading homebuilder in Central Pennsylvania, since 1990 Charter has delivered over 4,000 homes and created most of the most recognizable neighborhoods in the region. Charter has been showcased in The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, chronicled in Builder, Professional Builder, Construction Executive and Land Development magazines, and the company proudly donates hundreds of hours to community service projects throughout the region, yearly. With an unwavering commitment to making people and the places they live feel special, Charter's neighborhoods provide purposeful opportunities for generations of families and companies to achieve their dreams through the preservation of land and resources; restoration of landmarks; and activation of playparks, miles of walking trails, gathering places, and retail crossroads run by shop owners who are local to the region. Among its many advances, Charter's signature playpark (TerraPark) is created by repurposing land moved during construction, and the company's single-family homes, townhomes and carriage houses are designed with longevity and livability in mind. Charter's team members and affiliated companies are built with local creative and skilled experts in their crafts, who our proud of their creations and want to share them with others. Charter's commitment to building communities in harmony with landowners, municipal leaders, homeowners, neighbors, and local trades is reflected in its multiple Central and Western Pennsylvania neighborhoods. http://charterhomes.com

