COSMIC CRISP® ANNOUNCES GRAND PRIZE WINNERS & HONORABLE MENTIONS OF ITS SECOND CULINARY CHALLENGE

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple enthusiasts across the nation proved to Imagine the Possibilities™ in the kitchen for the second Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge. The brand has announced the grand prize winners in three categories: Baking, Snacking and Entertaining, selected by Lead Judge Dan Koommoo, a 2023 James Beard Top Chef of the Pacific Northwest nominee. And now all Cosmic Crisp® apple fans win the opportunity to recreate these delectable dishes, and get inspired by dozens of others.

The grand prize winners have earned cosmic bragging rights and over $950 in culinary prizes each. Five lucky Cosmic Crisp® fans won prize packs worth over $250 each, and six additional entrants received Honorable Mentions. The brand has shared the grand prize winning recipes and more on its website and social media channels.

"What an absolute blast to judge the Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge!" said Lead Judge Dan Koommoo. "The entries blew me away with the surprising degree of creativity and bold uses of the versatile ingredient. Congratulations to Erin Nakielski, Jimmy Proffitt, and Tricia Goss for their exceptional creations that truly exemplified the spirit of the 2023 Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge," he added.

Developed over 20 years through classic breeding at Washington State University's tree fruit program, the Cosmic Crisp® apple is known for its perfectly balanced flavor, remarkable texture, juiciness, and striking color. These qualities make the apple ideal for a wide range of uses from snacking and baking to cocktails, juicing, decor and more. Available nationwide at grocery stores in all seasons, the Cosmic Crisp® is now a top 10 seller in the apple category and continues to create a buzz online and in media publications.

"It's been a rewarding experience to see our fanbase grow since its launch into the market just four years ago," said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, the company who markets the Cosmic Crisp® apple. "The Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge proves that the apple should be on everyone's grocery list—and thinking outside of the box about how to enjoy them," she added.

2023 Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge Grand Prize Winners

Snacking: Erin Nakielski

Recipe: Cosmic Grilled Cheese

Baking: Jimmy Proffitt

Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Biscuits

Entertaining: Tricia Goss

Recipe: Cosmic Crisp® Apple Galette with Caramelized Onions and Gorgonzola

Honorable Mentions

Snacking - Yoshiharu Sogi

Snacking - Hannah Kaminsky

Baking - Ronna Farley

Baking - Lori Spruytte

Entertaining - Eva Haserot

Entertaining - Lynn Albright

