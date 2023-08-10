CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using La-La-Me Infant Loungers Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall Hazard; Fails to Meet Safety Requirements for Infant Sleep Products

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using La-La-Me infant loungers because they do not comply with mandatory federal safety standards for infant sleep products and pose a suffocation risk and fall hazard to infants.

The loungers fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC's Infant Sleep Products Rule, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. The failures include not having a stand, and not meeting the requirements for side height, fabric-sided openings, markings, labeling and instructional literature. The lounger and its packaging also lack a tracking label containing certain required information, such as the date of manufacture, required for children's products including durable infant or toddler products.

The seller, La-La-Me, of Bellmore New York, has not agreed to a recall.

The infant loungers are advertised as Organic Newborn Loungers and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors including crème beige, petal pink, sky blue and white. The loungers were sold online for between $60 and $130. LaLaMe is printed on a label on the loungers.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the loungers, cut the fabric, and dispose of the cut up lounger. Although the Infant Sleep Products rule applies to products manufactured after June 23, 2022, CPSC urges firms to consider stopping sale of non-compliant infant sleep products regardless of the date of manufacture. These loungers also do not have a required date of manufacture labeled on the product or packaging required for durable infant or toddler products as mandated by Congress. Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

