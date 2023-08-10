Fenwick's New 'Closing Time' Podcast Demystifies Healthcare Startups

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join 3x founder Halle Tecco and powerhouse Fenwick corporate partner Michael T. Esquivel for "Closing Time," a new podcast series from Fenwick that peels back the curtain and provides a true insider's look at the world of digital health startups.

Each episode, you'll get to be a fly on the wall during a pitch meeting, as your hosts speak with the titans who are shaping and reshaping the healthtech landscape about how to get from opening pitch to closing the investment deal and beyond.

"I'm thrilled to leverage my experience as a successful founder and investor to inform hard-driving conversations that can inspire and guide the entrepreneurs shaping the future of healthcare," said Tecco, who founded three healthcare startups and teaches at the Columbia Business School. "And there's no better firm than Fenwick to partner with on such a comprehensive and entertaining crash course in digital health."

"The decision to launch 'Closing Time' was inspired by a simple principle: Go where your audience is," said Esquivel, who co-leads Fenwick's healthtech practice. "Fenwick has its finger on the pulse of healthtech, and we're so excited to deliver foundational discussions to inspire and empower the next generation of disruptors. These podcasts are a natural extension of our multiplatform content network to keep our clients informed about key legal and business developments in this space around the globe."

Check out the trailer and subscribe today on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or anywhere else podcasts are available. Upcoming episodes will feature:

About the Hosts

Halle Tecco is a healthcare investor and 3x healthcare founder (Rock Health, Natalist, Cofertility). She is also an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School, where she teaches the school's first MBA-level course on digital health investing. She has a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and earned her MBA from the Harvard Business School. Halle advises the Harvard Medical School Department of Biomedical Informatics and sits on the board of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. Follow her on Twitter at @halletecco.

Michael Esquivel is a startup partner at Fenwick, an angel investor and lecturer at Stanford. As the co-lead of Fenwick's healthtech practice, he is a tireless advocate for entrepreneurs and the companies and teams they have built. He was recently named one of nine "behind-the scenes players who can make or break a digital-health startup" by Business Insider. Michael also serves as an advisor to the sector's leading seed fund, Rock Health. A regular contributor to Fenwick's Life Sciences Legal Insights blog, Michael frequently writes about the latest issues and trends affecting the ever-evolving healthtech industry and shares additional insights on Twitter at @mtesquivel. He obtained his JD from the Columbia University School of Law.

About Fenwick

Fenwick provides comprehensive legal services to leading technology and life sciences companies — at every stage of their lifecycle — and the investors that partner with them. We craft innovative, cost-effective and practical solutions in areas ranging from venture capital, public offerings, joint ventures, M&A and strategic relationships, to intellectual property, litigation and dispute resolution, taxation, regulatory and employment and labor law. For five decades, Fenwick has helped some of the world's most recognized companies become and remain market leaders. For more information, please explore fenwick.com.

