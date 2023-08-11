LONGi Receives Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) Approval for Emission Reduction Targets

XI'AN, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company on August 11, 2023 announced that its emission reduction targets were approved by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). With the approval, LONGi has become one of more than 4600 companies worldwide that have joined the SBTi and set science-based targets. Among them, LONGi is the first Chinese solar photovoltaic company that has obtained the official validation.

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. It drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets, highlighting companies' competitiveness and sense of responsibility in terms of sustainable development and ESG.

LONGi officially participated in the SBTi and committed to set a near-term target in 2020. In the next year, the company published 2021 Climate Actions of LONGi outlining its SBTi targets: by 2030, the GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions within the operational boundary is scheduled to reduce by 60% from that of the 2020 level; the carbon emissions of unit silicon material, cell and glass will be reduced by at least 20% compared with that in 2020. This year, LONGi's near-term target has been approved by the SBTi, aligning with the 1.5℃ target in the Paris Agreement.

In 2020, LONGi also successively joined initiatives of RE100, EP100, EV100 and participated in the SBTi, becoming the first Chinese company to join the four global initiatives all together. From 2012 to 2022, the company had produced a total of 290GW of photovoltaic products, generating over 114 billion kWh of clean electricity. When calculated using the International Energy Agency (IEA)'s Emission Factors, LONGi had helped prevent 536 million tons of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to 1.46% of 2022's global energy-related carbon emissions.

"The approval of SBTi signifies the global recognition of our commitment to addressing climate change and helps us continue the work of comprehensive value chain emission reduction by the year 2030. LONGi hopes to collaborate with other partners to drive the global transition towards sustainable energy and realize the harmony between humanity and the environment together." says Talsiman Huo, General Manager of Brand Management DepartmentBrand Management Department, LONGi.

The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) special report emphasized the urgent need to limit global warming to 1.5°C and achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century. As a global leader in renewable sector, LONGi, with its high-quality products and sustainable branding influence, has earned recognition and trust from numerous customers around the world. Looking ahead, LONGi will continue to focus on sustainable technology innovation, creating competitive products and solutions by R&D investment and finally achieving the goal of global energy transition.

(PRNewswire)

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd