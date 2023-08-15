L'Oréal Professionnel Brings 110 Years of Pro Haircare to Sephora

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Professionnel's haircare products are now available on Sephora.com and will be available in select stores nationwide starting August 18th, 2023.

Throughout L'Oréal Professionnel's distinguished 110+ year history, the brand has forged enduring connections with hair stylists, colorists, and the consumers they service. Built upon innovation and efficacy, the brand's product portfolio offers best-in-class haircare and hair color through a vast network of trusted professional partners. This heritage will remain strong as the brand continues to grow its in-salon presence and expands beyond through a partnership with Sephora.

"We are very excited to partner with such an iconic retailer and extend the accessibility of our professional grade products. Sephora is the perfect partner, as they are already known for carrying the most innovative brands and products in the industry. Their clientele is savvy and seeks out cutting-edge formulas that address their needs. Sephora's team of beauty advisors are also extremely knowledgeable and will be invaluable in educating and sharing the L'Oréal Professionnel tech-driven product benefits and professional point of difference. Our new Sephora partnership will help drive awareness for this trusted professional brand in a new consumer channel and within our vast network of valued salons" says Mounia Tahiri, L'Oréal Professionnel General Manager.

"We are thrilled to partner with L'Oréal Professionnel and continue bringing our clients innovative, effective products that support all their unique haircare needs," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "We know our clients are looking for high-tech products that deliver results, and L'Oréal Professionnel's powerful product line-up will be a wonderful addition to our growing assortment."

L'Oréal Professionnel will launch with a 6-collection assortment including Metal Detox, Vitamino Color, Absolut Repair, Pro Longer, Curl Expression, and Silver providing the consumer a wide variety of options that promote healthy hair, maintain color, and repair damage.

L'Oréal Professionnel products will be sold on Sephora.com and throughout the US at locations in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, San Diego, Denver, and Minneapolis.

For more information on the full range of L'Oreal Professionnel products please visit https://us.lorealprofessionnel.com/, www.sephora.com/brand/l-oreal-professionnel, or speak with your most trusted salon professional.

About L'Oréal Professionnel

L'Oréal Professionnel offers professional beauty expertise by drawing on over 110 years of knowledge and support for the hairdressing sector. The world's historical leading professional brand for hairstylists partners with 1.5 million stylists, and through over 300,000 salons. Its complementary broad portfolio is made of complete haircare ranges addressing all hair types, professional coloration & highlights, as well as augmented beauty tech accessories.

Acting under ambitious sustainability commitments following the L'Oréal for the Future program, L'Oréal Professionnel offers through 66 countries around the world the best in terms of science, quality, efficacy, and responsibility.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl's, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with over 600 locations nationwide and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, previous press releases, view media kit, and more, please visit our Sephora Newsroom.

