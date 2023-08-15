Pavlov Media Announces CEO Transition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media announces founder and CEO Mark Scifres has decided to step down as CEO after 30 years of leading the day-to-day operations of the company, effective August 8th. Mark Scifres will remain on as a member of the Board of Directors for Pavlov Media. Cory Douglas, President of Operations for Pavlov Media, has been named as the successor for CEO.

Cory Douglas has been with Pavlov Media since 2017, first joining as Vice President of Business Development. Through his time at Pavlov Media, Cory Douglas rose through career ladders, gaining experience in several different leadership positions, providing him with a unique insight inside all the departments within Pavlov Media. In his latest role as President of Operations, Cory Douglas was tasked with executing Pavlov Media's business strategy, expanding Pavlov Media's infrastructure, and ensuring operational excellence across the organization.

"I want to thank Mark Scifres for being an illustrious leader and a visionary for Pavlov Media since he founded the company in 1994", said Cory Douglas, CEO of Pavlov Media. "I have developed a sincere admiration for what Mark has built with this company and I am honored to be entrusted to lead this company moving forward."

Cory Douglas added, "Pavlov Media still aligns itself with the same vision and expectations as before. Constantly engineering the future of the Internet and always delivering the best customer experience possible. While Pavlov Media has experienced remarkable success up to this point, the sky is the limit for the potential of this company."

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with offerings of broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry.

