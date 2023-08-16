Emergency Assistance Foundation Launches Maui Wildfires Relief Fund to Aid in Disaster Response Efforts

Contributions will go directly to Mauians affected by recent event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) — a U.S.-based, public nonprofit administering employer-sponsored disaster and hardship relief funds worldwide — today announced that it is sponsoring a relief fund specifically for those devastated by the recent Maui wildfires. EAF's Maui Wildfires Relief Fund is now accepting contributions to provide direct financial assistance to those affected by the disaster.

EAF's decision to establish a disaster event-specific fund is a first for the non-profit and was made given the gravity and widespread devastation of the disaster itself.

"Maui's wildfires are now the deadliest to impact the U.S. in over a century, and thousands of residents need shelter and other necessities. The path to recovery for those impacted will be long and difficult," said EAF President Douglas Stockham. "We are calling on organizations and the general public to help us make a difference by giving, no matter the amount."

Donations to the Maui Wildfires Relief Fund will be quickly and efficiently distributed as financial aid to eligible grant applicants. The grant application for the Maui Wildfires Relief Fund will be available on a rolling basis as donations allow. All donations to Emergency Assistance Foundation, Inc. are tax deductible in the U.S. (EIN# 45-1813056).

"As financial first responders with over a decade of experience, we have refined our grant process to meet the overwhelming need for assistance during times of large-scale disasters. Getting it directly in the hands of those in need — as quickly as possible — is a true differentiator," said Stockham. "With quick financial assistance, people will have access to funds for essentials they need now and to help them on their individual path to recovery."

Donations to the Maui Wildfires Relief Fund will support eligible individuals impacted by this crisis until such time as the funds are exhausted or applications cease.

Outside of the newly launched, Maui Wildfires-specific relief fund, EAF partners with large employers to help team members who are struggling through difficult times. The nonprofit provides independent administration — including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants — for more than 350 of these employer-sponsored disaster and hardship relief funds worldwide. Following an unexpected disaster (i.e., hurricane, earthquake, etc.) or personal hardship (i.e., serious illness, house fire, family death, etc.), EAF awards grants that provide essential financial assistance on the path to recovery. Since its founding more than a decade ago, EAF's funds have provided close to $260 million in financial assistance to more than 328,000 individuals and families globally. In response to the Maui Wildfires event specifically, EAF has delivered more than $80,000 in financial assistance directly to affected individuals and families to date.

"It is our hope that we can establish more disaster-specific, EAF-sponsored funds in the future after having done this for those affected by the wildfires in Maui," added Stockham. "Until then, we hope that more and more companies will consider sponsoring funds to assist their own team members should disaster or hardship occur."

Those companies interested in learning more about EAF and its ongoing services are invited to attend the inaugural Granting Hope 2024: The Global Relief Fund Summit scheduled for Feb. 7-9, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. The Summit will host many of EAF's current corporate Fund Partners, as well as other professionals interested in learning best practices to assist team members in severe financial need — specifically in the event of disaster like the Maui wildfires or other personal hardships.

"At EAF, this [financial disaster response] is our expertise; our team is ready to respond, and we are working to ensure essential financial assistance directly reaches those who have already lost so much to these devastating fires," said Stockham.

To donate to Emergency Assistance Foundation's Maui Wildfires Relief Fund, please visit the website directly.

About Emergency Assistance Foundation

Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) is the oldest and largest standalone charity designed solely to administer global, employer-sponsored disaster and hardship relief funds, thereby providing grants to individuals in need around the world. As a third-party administrator, EAF independently administers all fund activities — including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants — while also advising its Fund Partners to ensure that each fund is regulatory-compliant and effective. As a financial first responder, EAF acts resourcefully to ensure that financial assistance reaches individuals in need as quickly and efficiently as possible, no matter the unique circumstances. The nonprofit remains agile and adaptable by harnessing technology, developing scalable platforms and procedures, and constantly evaluating and improving our processes. EAF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that currently administers more than 350 disaster and hardship relief funds, serving over 12 million individuals across six continents. EAF has its pulse on disaster events occurring around the world in real time, and its 100-plus team members, located across 10 different time zones, are equipped with multilingual response abilities. Learn more at eafrelief.org.

