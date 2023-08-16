The Uptown Agency Launches Eyewear Line for Aéropostale

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uptown Agency, a leading marketing, brand strategy, and design agency, has been selected as the agency of record by A&A Optical, the eyewear partner of Aéropostale, for their latest collection - The Aéropostale Kids Collection. The Uptown Agency will also continue to handle strategic marketing efforts for A&A Optical's other prestigious eyewear brands.

The Aéropostale Kids Collection, an expansion of Aéropostale's existing frame collection produced by A&A Optical, is now available for purchase by eyecare professionals to sell to their patients. The Uptown Agency's proven excellence in the industry ensures a comprehensive marketing approach, incorporating brand strategy, design, and digital marketing to enhance the visibility and desirability of The Aéropostale Kids Collection.

"Aéropostale's first collection with A&A Optical released July 2022 and has been a huge success," said Robert Liener, Owner and CEO of A&A Optical. "Working with the Uptown Agency on this launch again was a no brainer."

A&A Optical has exceeded the goals and projections of sales by a significant margin leading to the Aéropostale Kids Eyewear collection in June 2023. The expectations are that this collection will continue to gain stronger traction, as well as help A&A Optical expand its international presence through an emphasis on branding and strategic marketing efforts alongside agency partner, The Uptown Agency.

The Aéropostale Kids Collection maintains the exceptional quality and style synonymous with the Aéropostale brand. Each frame is meticulously designed and manufactured by A&A Optical, appealing to fashion-conscious children and their parents.

Joseph Alexander, CEO of The Uptown Agency, reiterated the agency's commitment to position The Aéropostale Kids Collection as a leading choice for trendy eyewear that empowers children to express their unique style and confidence.

"This is one of those collections that make a mark for a client," said Alexander. "Aéropostale has a grip on the Gen Z market which makes A&A the perfect partner for a launch like this and we couldn't be happier to be a part of it once again."

The collection offers a wide array of stylish frames that combine fashion-forward designs with exceptional functionality. Stay tuned for the latest eyewear trends as new styles become available for purchase.

About The Uptown Agency

The Uptown Agency is a leading full-service marketing, brand strategy, and design agency known for its exceptional creativity, strategic insights, and cutting-edge designs. With an impressive portfolio of successful campaigns, The Uptown Agency empowers brands to connect authentically with their audiences and achieve remarkable business outcomes.

About Aéropostale

Aéropostale is a specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories for guys and girls ages 18-22. Through the brand's Oneness ethos, Aéropostale embraces acceptance, empathy and respect to promote a sense of unity among its loyal customers and in communities around the world. Aéropostale offers a selection of high-quality denim and fashion basics at compelling values in an innovative and exciting store environment. With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Aéropostale currently operates stores in key territories around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Latin America, South America and the Middle East.

About A&A Optical

A&A Optical is the ultimate manufacturer of premium, quality eyewear for optometrists, ophthalmologists, and eye care retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, Latin America, South America, and the Caribbean. Since its founding in 1971, A&A Optical has grown to market ten ten established eyewear collections, including five licensed brands. A&A Optical focuses on lifestyle, fit, quality and attention to detail in each eyewear piece created. From unique, one of a kind looks, European inspired designs to classic value frame styles, A&A Optical is dedicated to delivering the most innovative products and exceptional customer service to meet the growing demands of the optical dispensary and retailer.

