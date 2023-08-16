VintaBio Names Jennifer Kingsley Chief Commercial Officer

Kingsley will lead strategic ramp-up of VintaBio's commercial activity

Cell and gene therapy CDMO also hires Ann Lee as Chief of Staff

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VintaBio , a life sciences company with unmatched industry expertise in helping alleviate the viral vector bottleneck in cell and gene therapy (CGT) development, named Jennifer Kingsley as its first Chief Commercial Officer to develop and implement the company's commercial strategy. With 25 years of life science commercial experience, including the past decade at Cytiva, Kingsley is poised to lead VintaBio through rapid growth following its unveiling as a premier CGT contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) earlier this year.

"Jennifer's strategic commercial and business development leadership and experience will be key as we demonstrate to potential partners the value of finding the right CDMO for their clinical scale-up, from proof-of-concept through regulatory filings," said David Radspinner, VintaBio's CEO. "We're excited to have her join our fast-growing team with unrivaled experience, including the pioneers who developed the vectors that power some of the first commercial cell and gene therapies."

At Cytiva, Kingsley was most recently Commercial Zone Leader, responsible for leading a global team as it transitioned to a transformative digital supply chain and delivered more than $20 million in new business for the company. She previously served as Cytiva's Executive Account Director of Global Strategic Accounts. Before joining Cytiva, Kingsley worked in commercial positions at Sigma-Aldrich and Life Technologies/Invitrogen, before its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"This is a great moment to join a world-class team of manufacturing experts, as the cell and gene therapy space is poised to explode," said Kingsley. "I'm looking forward to building the sales and marketing teams that will propel VintaBio forward through an increasingly noisy space."

VintaBio also hired Ann Lee as Chief of Staff. Ann has more than a decade of experience helping found and grow life sciences companies, most recently as Chief of Staff and VP Strategic Affairs for medtech company Zuko, Inc.

About VintaBio

VintaBio 's development and manufacturing team has over a century of experience in the cell and gene therapy space and its members have played key roles in the development of the most advanced therapies on the market today. Located in Philadelphia – the epicenter of cell and gene therapy innovation – VintaBio specializes in developing and manufacturing consistent, high-quality viral vectors, a vital and currently underserved area of CGT development. The company was founded by Junwei Sun and Dr. Shangzhen Zhou, who manufactured the first lentiviral vector used to deliver the life-saving treatment for Emily Whitehead at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Junwei is a co-founder of Spark Therapeutics, the University of Pennsylvania spinout that developed the first-ever FDA-approved gene therapy, Luxturna, which is marketed by biopharmaceutical giants Roche in the U.S. and Novartis in Europe. Dr. Zhou, who has over 30 years of experience in the gene therapy field, helped develop the second-ever FDA-approved gene therapy, Zolgensma, which is marketed by Novartis in the U.S. and Europe. Led by CEO David Radspinner, previously of ILC Dover, Cytiva, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, VintaBio has raised $64 million in venture funding, which has been used to develop a brand new 22,500 square foot facility in Philadelphia created specifically to facilitate efficient cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

Media Contact

